Breaking: Framingham Apartment Building Being Evacuated
FRAMINGHAM – An apartment building on Route 9 is being evacuated this evening, December 10, just after 4. Reports have a Carbon Monoxide leak at 1500 Worcester Road. Framingham Fire & Framingham Police are responding. Carbon Monoxide (CO) is gas you cannot see or smell. It can be produced...
nbcboston.com
Crane Worker Dies at South Boston Terminal
A Massachusetts man died Friday after he fell from a platform while servicing a gantry crane at Conley Terminal in South Boston, state police said. The 58-year-old Methuen resident was an employee of Capco Crane Hoist, a company hired to perform maintenance on one of the cranes, police said. Just...
Worker, 58, Dies After 150-Foot Fall At Boston Construction Site: Police
A 58-year-old construction worker from Methuen has died after they fell 150 feet from a crane at a South Boston construction site, authorities said.The man was said to have collapsed or fallen from a platform at Conley Container Terminal, located at 700 Summer Street in Boston, just before 9:45 a.m…
Boston Globe
These igloos and fire pits are open this winter
A running list of igloo and fire pit hangouts available for booking. As Massachusetts residents seek socially distant ways to dine and hang out this winter amid the coronavirus pandemic, restaurants and other venues have answered the call by offering private igloos and fire pits. Boston’s Evergreen Eatery + Cafe...
Car catches fire at entrance to Mass. Pike in Palmer
Crews worked to put out a car fire at the entrance to the Mass. Pike in Palmer Thursday morning.
Worcester fined for 6M gallon sewage discharge into Lake Quinsigamond
Worcester has to open its wallet after the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection announced Friday it would be fining the city for an event that led to six million gallons of untreated wastewater making its way into Lake Quinsigamond. The department determined the event violated the state’s Clean Water Act....
whdh.com
Investigation underway after workers overdose at Cambridge construction site
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after multiple workers suffered apparent overdoses at a construction site in Cambridge on Friday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of overdoses involving construction workers at a construction site at Charles Park in Cambridge around noon found four workers...
whdh.com
Pedestrian fatally struck in hospital parking lot in Salem
SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a 69-year-old Beverly woman was fatally struck by a vehicle in the patient pick-up area of the North Shore Physicians Group on Highland Avenue in Salem on Friday, officials said. Officers responding to a report of a woman struck by a car...
Boston Globe
Bertucci’s files for bankruptcy, closes five Mass. locations
A spokesperson cited "severe setbacks" due to the pandemic. The Italian restaurant chain Bertucci’s experienced serious setbacks this week—filing for bankruptcy and closing a string of locations. Known for its brick-oven pizzas and pastas, the Somerville-born business filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Dec. 5, while shutting...
nbcboston.com
Wintry Weekend Before Possible Snow on Sunday Evening
Ocean-effect snow showers woke up residents in southeastern Massachusetts on Saturday while Cape Cod and the Islands have seen rain. Temperatures Saturday evening will drop, allowing for more of that snow to spread over eastern Mass., possibly bringing some snow over Boston and the North Shore. Early morning precipitation might...
WCVB
Man rescued from giant crane at South Boston's Conley Terminal after medical emergency
BOSTON — A worker in Boston had to be rescued from a crane on Friday after having a medical emergency, according to fire officials. First responders were called to Conley Terminal in South Boston after a repair technician working in one of the giant cranes had a medical incident.
Here’s where you can find drive-thru holiday lights in Mass.
One of the staple parts of the holidays are holiday lights. The bright reds, greens and blues are sure to make any home or location shine bright. But perhaps one of the better light displays you can see aren’t just ones you walk through — rather ones you can drive through.
nbcboston.com
Woman Killed in Foxboro Crash That Temporarily Closed Part of Route 140 in Both Directions
A woman is dead following a serious crash involving two cars in Foxboro that temporarily closed part of Route 140 in both directions Saturday evening, officials announced. The Norfolk County District Attorney's Office says Olga Perry died in the crash that occurred just before 6 p.m. in the area of 192 Main Street.
Police: Beverly woman killed after being struck by car in Salem parking lot
SALEM, Mass. — A Beverly woman lost her life after she was struck by a car in a Salem parking lot Friday morning. According to Salem police, Karen Raffa, 69, was hit while she was in the parking lot of the North Schore Physicians Group on Highland Avenue at approximately 11:00 a.m.
thisweekinworcester.com
Here are the 5 Cheapest Places to Get Gas this Weekend in Worcester
The Boston-based tech company GasBuddy has developed an app with real-time fuel prices across the country. Below are the five gas stations with the cheapest prices for regular unleaded gasoline this weekend in Worcester. Right now, gas prices in Worcester range from $3.29 to $3.79 per gallon. 1. Prime Energy...
Pedestrian Airlifted After Struck By Car On Main Street In Tewksbury: Police
One person is hospitalized after they were hit by a car in Tewksbury, authorities said.Police responded to the crash near 270 Main Street just after 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, Tewksbury Police Chief Ryan Columbus reports. ⚠️ Accident investigation in the area of RT 38 by the Cumberland Farms…
Fallen Worcester Firefighter Christopher Roy remembered on 4-year anniversary of his death
Friday, Dec. 9, 2021, marks the four-year anniversary of the death of Worcester Firefighter Christopher Roy who died in a five-alarm fire on Lowell Street. Roy was killed in 2018 while fighting a fire that broke out at 5-7 Lowell St. The 36-year-old Shrewsbury resident was assigned to Ladder 4 at the Webster Square Fire Station and had been with the department for two and a half years. He left behind his parents and 9-year-old daughter, Ava.
Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants
NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England.
Framingham Police: 3 Men Steal $600 in Clothing & Leave in Florida Vehicle
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a theft at Shoppers World that happened last Friday, December 2. Police were called to TJ Maxx at 1 Worcester Road at 5:37 p.m. for shoplifting. “Three males were observed taking clothing,” said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. The value of the...
nbcboston.com
Woman Killed in Bellingham Crash
A woman has died after a crash Thursday evening on Interstate 495 in Bellingham, according to Massachusetts State Police. Troopers responded around 6 p.m. to 911 calls that a pickup truck had rolled over at mile marker 47 on the southbound side of the highway. The driver, a 53-year-old Holliston...
