ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudonville, OH

'A proud tradition': Loudonville bringing back All-Sports Hall of Fame

By Barry Fortune
The Times-Gazette
The Times-Gazette
 3 days ago

LOUDONVILLE — After a long lay-off, the Loudonville High School All-Sports Hall of Fame is being jump-started again this year, with a plan for dozens of new inductees to be honored over the next few years.

On Friday, ‘The Birdcage’ will be hosting a basketball triple-header where the Loudonville-Perrysville All-Sports Hall of Fame will be formally inducted 15 new members.

According to Loudonville’s athletic director Tyler Bates, the purpose of the Hall of Fame is to honor and preserve the legacy of athletes, coaches and contributors who made a positive impact on the L-P Athletic Programs, while also inspiring current athletes to achieve greatness.

“We have a proud tradition of athletics in the Loudonville-Perrysville community. It’s truly a great honor for our athletic department to have the opportunity to recognize these players, coaches and contributors who have done so much for us over the years,” said Bates.

The evening will begin at 4:30 with the JV girls playing Kingsway, followed by the varsity girls hosting Central Christian.

The HOF Induction Ceremony will be held after the varsity girls game is concluded with the varsity boys playing Central Christian at approximately 7:30.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wl3wI_0jaC4pqi00

Inducted this Friday will include, Dick Armstrong, Mike Beans, Austin Cary, Tim Cowen, Kolton Edmondson, Bob and Bonnie Gribble, Kim Herman, Kenny Long, Dave Parker, Pat Pearl, Garret Quickle, Emily Weber, Ryan Weber and Jean Wilson.

The website www.lpredbirdnation.org has historical athletics information and HOF nominations.

Bates said the selection process was a community effort that included dozens of potential candidates.

“We are excited about this year’s HOF class,” he said. “Our voting committee, which included 11 community members, actually casted votes for 51 different nominees before these 15 emerged from the crowd.

“This group features graduates spanning 90 years from both Loudonville High School and Perrysville High School. There is a state championship coach, state championship athletes and contributors who donated so many resources for decades and a number of All-Ohio performers.”

The evening will help resurrect the proud tradition of the HOF.

“We have so many more deserving people who we need to recognize in the near future, but this is a great start,” added Bates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40lnY3_0jaC4pqi00

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: 'A proud tradition': Loudonville bringing back All-Sports Hall of Fame

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio

Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are highly praised by local people for their food and service, so go check them out if you haven't already.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Canton Area

If you're in the Canton area, you should check out these local restaurants. If you're craving Italian food, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Check out one of their pasta bakes, which have penne pasta covered in their signature red sauce and melted cheese. Customers especially recommend getting the pasta bake with meatballs. You should also check out their pizza (a gluten-free option is available). Try the chicken Florentine pizza, which is topped with garlic ricotta, mozzarella, provolone, grilled chicken, spinach, and marinated tomatoes. Their chicken parmesan is also delicious and comes with spaghetti. If you have room for dessert, check out their homemade gelato and tiramisu.
CANTON, OH
10TV

'Grandpa' Baum, man behind Grandpa's Cheesebarn, dies at 93

ASHLAND, Ohio — "Grandpa" Baum, the man behind Grandpa's Cheesebarn & Sweeties Chocolates, died on Thursday at the age of 93. The beloved business, popular with many who travel between Cleveland and Columbus, posted on Facebook saying Paul Baum passed away just four days after celebrating 73 years of marriage with his wife.
ASHLAND, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Canton, OH

Canton, nicknamed the Hall of Fame City, is located in northeastern Ohio. It is situated on Nimishillen Creek, and it's where the National Football League (NFL) was founded in 1920, hence the nickname. Canton is the seat of Stark County and used to be an important manufacturing city, mainly because...
CANTON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area

If you're in the Akron area, you should visit these local joints. If you're hungry for a burger, you can't go wrong with this restaurant in Barberton. Hodge's offers burgers that are both big in size (the hand-pressed beef patties weigh half a pound) and flavor. Popular options include the black and blue burger (which is topped with lettuce, bacon, tomato, spicy mayo, and blue cheese), Mama burger (topped with Swiss cheese, bacon, grilled onions, and mushrooms), and the classic Hodge burger with everything (everything in this case means ketchup, mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, and garlic pickles).
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Rage Room Ohio in Akron to close Dec. 31

AKRON, Ohio – For the last three years, Rage Room Ohio has given community members the chance to release pent-up frustration by throwing assorted objects against hard surfaces or smashing them with bats, golf clubs and crowbars. But now that’s coming to an end. The business announced it will...
AKRON, OH
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Mansfield Ohio

Situated in Northeast Ohio and the seat of power of Richland County, Mansfield is halfway between Columbus and Cleveland. It’s known as “The Fun Center of Ohio” due to being the largest city in the Mid-Ohio region. The city became an industrial hub during the 19th and 20th centuries when the railroad connected Mansfield with the larger cities nearby.
MANSFIELD, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Cheesebarn 'grandma' passes away within two days of husband's death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Vera Baum, whose husband inspired the name for the famous Grandpa's Cheesebarn, passed away within two days of her husband's death, the company said. Grandpa’s Cheesebarn & Sweeties Chocolates in Ashland, Ohio, was founded in 1978 by Richard and Ronda Poorbaugh with Paul "Dick" Baum, who is Rhonda's father.
ASHLAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area

If so, you should visit these local restaurants in the Akron area. Since 1986, this family-owned restaurant has been offering delicious all-day breakfast. As early as 5:30 in the morning and as late as the early evening, you can grab a tasty 3-egg omelet, buttermilk pancakes, and Texas French toast. Customers recommend the gyro omelet with feta cheese, chili cheese omelet, and country fried steak with spicy sausage gravy.
AKRON, OH
Recycling Today

Battle Motors, Ohio officials celebrate 434 new jobs

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted joined New Philadelphia, Ohio-based Battle Motors, JobsOhio, Team Northeast Ohio (TeamNEO) and the Tuscarawas County Economic Development Corp. to announce the addition of 434 new manufacturing jobs in Tuscarawas County. The new jobs follow the recent expansion of Battle Motors’ electric...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
columbusunderground.com

9 Recent Restaurant Closures Across Columbus

Central Ohio is seeing a wave of restaurant closures to wrap up 2022. From long-standing local gems to national chains, and years to months in operation, the dining scene departures are coming from a variety of spots. Nida’s Thai on High. After 14 years, Nida’s Thai on High will...
COLUMBUS, OH
WYTV.com

Ohio dairy company announces recall of eggnog

WOOSTER, Ohio (WKBN) — Hartzler Family Dairy announced Friday a voluntary recall of its quart-sized eggnog product with 12/15 and 12/25 sell-by dates due to undeclared allergens. There was a labeling defect with the quart-sized bottles, and it did not include the list of ingredients in the product. All...
WOOSTER, OH
The Times-Gazette

The Times-Gazette

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
301K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ashland, OH from Ashland Times Gazette.

 http://times-gazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy