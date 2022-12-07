ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crestline, OH

The perfect fit: Crestline's Maddie Engler will continue softball career at Rio Grande

By Zachary Holden, Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum
 3 days ago
CRESTLINE - When Crestline's Maddie Engler first dove into travel softball at the age of 11, she was hooked.

"That's when I fell in love with the game," she said. "Getting to the next level has been a goal of mine from the very beginning."

That goal was accomplished on November 17 as Engler put the pen to paper committing to continue her softball career at the University of Rio Grande.

"I had offers from multiple other schools including D-I, D-II and other NAIA programs," she said. "I chose the University of Rio Grande because not only were they giving me the best offer, but they also win a ton. Coach (Chris) Hammond runs a very good program and the team has had a lot of success under him the past few years. Just this past year they went to the NAIA national tournament in Oregon and almost made it to the World Series.

"Another thing about Rio that suck out to me is the fact that coach Hammond said the graduate assistant program could definitely be an option for me in the future. I want to be a college coach someday and coach Hammond has had many GA's go onto be college coaches — multiple of them are now coaches at D-I programs."

When it came down to it, Rio Grande was just the perfect fit.

"Weighing out the positives and negatives of the different schools, Rio came out on top," Engler said. "They have everything I am looking for in a softball program, as well as the school. I believe that this is the best situation for me. It also presented the most opportunities within the softball program."

She was first team All-Mid-Buckeye Conference as a sophomore and junior having lost her freshman year to the pandemic. Engler was also named first team All-Northwest District as a junior after batting .578 with 26 hits, 26 runs, 14 RBIs and 30 stolen bases with a .678 on-base percentage and .844 slugging en route to sharing Telegraph-Forum Softball Player of the Year honors.

It took a lot of outside help to reach this point and Engler thanked her parents, grandparents, high school coaches and travel coaches. But it was her stepdad Chad Garberich who she wanted to give a "special thank you" to.

"He is the one who really got me into travel ball," Engler said. "He has taught me almost everything I know and put in hundreds of thousands of hours — and probably dollars — into teaching me this game. Over the last seven years of his life, he has ate, slept and breathed softball as much as I have. He has always made sure that I have had every resource possible accessible to me in order to succeed.

"Without him, I absolutely would not be the player or person that I am today. He’s been the best coach, dad and friend that a softball girl can ask for. I owe him the world, because he’s given it to me."

Though she hasn't even set foot on campus yet, Engler knows what her long term goals are.

"After college I plan on getting my masters and enrolling in Rio's GA program," she said. "They have a sports coaching program and with this I can achieve my goal of one day coaching at the collegiate level. With my undergraduate degree in sports and exercise science, I could specialize in physical therapy for athletes.

"My true intentions are to be a coach and give back to the game that I love and that has given me so many opportunities in life."

But for now, she'll focus on one final season in a Crestline softball uniform and look to guide the Bulldogs to a Mid-Buckeye Conference title along with a postseason run before (hopefully) earning All-Ohio honors.

