ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, OH

Madison Township trustees approve enterprise zone, EMS agreements

By Al Lawrence
Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16jweQ_0jaC4X9k00

The Madison Township trustees have given their okay for a business expansion in the northwest part of the township. The board voted at its regular meeting on Monday to approve an enterprise zone tax abatement agreement for a $1.5 million addition to Michael Byrne Manufacturing on Earth Boring Road.

The agreement would give the company a 60% abatement for 10 years on the construction of a new machine shop that will create seven new jobs. Trustees did not report any start or completion dates for the project.

Michael Byrne Manufacturing makes a variety of auger boring and horizontal directional drilling equipment for sale and rent.

Trustees voted 2-0 to approve the agreement with trustee Tom Craft abstaining for business reasons. The abatement still must be approved by two other political subdivisions.

Trustees also approved a new one-year contract for the Madison Fire Department to provide EMS service to Monroe Township and the Village of Lucas. The agreement starts Jan. 1 and runs through Dec. 31, 2023, and will cost Monroe Township $52,000, payable in quarterly installments.

Fire Chief Ken Justus told the board that the contract is the same as it has been for the past two or three years. He said he did not increase the price because Monroe Township has been doing more of its own calls and doing more transports themselves.

“They started to pick up the pace a lot and answer their own calls and I felt, since they were doing that, we would not ask for an increase,” Justus said.

'Stuff the Ambulance' event is this Saturday

During his administrative report, Justus reminded the trustees and the public that the fire department will be holding a “Stuff the Ambulance” campaign from 10 am. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the Mansfield Baptist Temple Parking lot to collect food for the food pantries in Richland County.

“I ask that everybody think about donating to help the food pantries and we will fill it (the ambulance) as best as we can and if it gets full, we’ll unload it and put some more in,” he said.

Justus said turnout was not as good as he had hoped for a similar campaign this past Sunday to collect gifts and clothing for children for Christmas.

“I am not deterred. We’re going to continue this,” he said.

Justus also presented trustees with a copy of a plan for them to review to use American Rescue Plan Act funds for supplemental pay for firefighters who worked during the COVID pandemic. The township still has $989,813 in ARPA funds that have not been allocated, although trustees have indicated they favor using the money for summer road paving.

In other business, trustees agreed to offer the township’s used Gradall excavator to the high bidder who offered $3,555 for the machine on GovDeals. The trustees had set a $5,000 reserve on the bidding.

Library seeks Madison High School yearbooks

During public comment, Beth Donaldson, the Madison branch manager for the Mansfield-Richland County Public Library, ask for the public’s help with a project to digitize local high school yearbooks for the Sherman Room genealogy archives at the main library. She said the library is looking for people to donate or lend Madison High School yearbooks from 1933-36, 1940-1942, 1972, 1974, 1977 and 2002 and Mansfield Senior High yearbooks from1973, 1975, 1978, 1982, 1984-86, 1988 and 1989.

Donaldson said the library also is promoting participation in the Ohio Talking Books program through the Ohio Library for the Blind and Disabled. Any individual who is certified legally blind or visually impaired is eligible to apply at any library branch.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Resident reports holiday lights viewer: Bay Village Police Blotter

On Dec. 2 at 5 p.m. an officer stopped a driver near Clague Road. The car had a license plate that was reported stolen by North Ridgeville police. Officers are investigating. On Dec. 3 at 1:33 a.m. an officer stopped a driver near the Avon Lake border for a traffic violation. After speaking with the driver, the officer suspected he had been drinking. Field sobriety tests were administered, and the 23-year-old Avon Lake resident was arrested.
BAY VILLAGE, OH
WKYC

Missing man found dead in Perry Township

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — A man who was reported missing back on Nov. 28 has been found dead in Perry Township. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says Kenny Foucher’s body was discovered Friday by workers inside the nursery across from his home. An investigation into his disappearance...
LAKE COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Couple accused of shooting, robbing Lakewood man arrested

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people indicted for shooting and robbing a Lakewood man on Nov. 11 have been arrested, according to Fairview Park police. Police said their investigation and tips indicated that 20-year-old Lajaydin Lamar Neals and 19-year-old Amaris Isabella Ybarra had left the area to avoid arrest.
LAKEWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Berea resident reportedly points firearm at repo man

BEREA, Ohio -- A Hickory Drive man, 36, may face criminal charges after he reportedly pointed a firearm at a repossession agent at about midnight Nov. 30 outside his house. The repossession agent called police and said he had arrived at the home to repossess a sport-utility vehicle. He saw an SUV in the man’s driveway, but was unable to determine the make and model. He used a flashlight to look at the SUV.
BEREA, OH
WKYC

Summit County SWAT team arrests suspect following standoff at Coventry Township apartment

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A 33-year-old man is in custody following a standoff in Coventry Township Thursday night. According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, Akron native Bradley Folden had multiple warrants out for his arrest and was seen entering an apartment around 9:30 p.m. When deputies arrived at the scene, Holden allegedly took a woman and her two children hostage inside a bathroom. It is believed the trio had protection orders against the suspect.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
Mansfield News Journal

Mansfield News Journal

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
633K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mansfield News Journal is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Mansfield, Richland County and Mid-Ohio

 http://mansfieldnewsjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy