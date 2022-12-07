Read full article on original website
Minnesota man severely injured after collision with Fargo bridge pillars
FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) is currently investigating a fixed-object crash that left one man severely injured after he collided with the support structures of a Fargo bridge. According to a news release from the NDHP, at around 6:31 p.m. on Friday, December 9, a vehicle was travelling eastbound on […]
Update: Moorhead man identified after Fargo crash
(Fargo, ND) -- The Moorhead man who crashed into a pair of concrete pillars near the Red River walking bridge in Fargo Friday night has been identified. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tells WDAY Radio that 51-year-old Robby Njos suffered serious injuries after the crash near the University exit of I-94 around 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Moorhead man seriously injured after crashing into Fargo walkover bridge
FARGO (KFGO) – A 51-year-old Moorhead man suffered serious injuries after crashing into two concrete pillars that support the Fargo walkover bridge west of University Drive on I-94 Friday evening. According to the Highway Patrol, the man was eastbound near mile marker 351 around 6:30 p.m. when his pickup...
Luverne Man Injured in Steele County Rollover Crash
HOPE, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A Luverne man was seriously injured Tuesday night in a one-vehicle rollover crash near Hope in Steele County. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, around 11:44 p.m., 29 year-old Justin Olson was heading west on Steele County Road 5 near the 125th Avenue Southeast intersection, when the vehicle apparently left the roadway, entered the ditch, rolled and came to rest on the passenger side.
Update: Man involved in Steele County rollover crash identified
(Steele County, ND) -- We now know the name of the man who suffered serious injuries after a rollover crash in Steele County late Tuesday. The North Dakota Highway Patrol has confirmed to WDAY Radio that 29-year-old Justin Olson was the man who was headed westbound on 6th street southeast near the intersection of 125th avenue southeast when his truck left the road, entered a ditch an flipped, coming to a rest on the passenger side.
Semi Fire Temporarily Closes I-94
WEST FARGO, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/NDHP) – Emergency crews responded to a semi fire at around 5:20 am on Friday morning on I-94 west near West Fargo. The semi was westbound on I-94 when the driver noticed heavy smoke coming from the engine compartment. The driver tried putting out the fire but was unable to.
Two arrested after stealing car in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Two men are in custody after crashing a stolen car in Fargo. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that an officer on patrol noticed the vehicle driving next to him had possibly been stolen Thursday, and followed the suspects. The driver, identified as 37-year-old Jacob Elness,...
One person hurt during collision with postal vehicle in Becker County
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Wadena County woman was injured in a crash with a postal vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Spruce Grove Township in Becker County. A Minnesota State Patrol report says a Mercedes-Benz postal vehicle was crossing Highway 87 at the intersection of 490th Avenue when it collided with a Nissan Altima.
Increased traffic and limited parking in north Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With overlapping North Dakota State athletics events on campus on Friday, December 9, officials say to plan ahead, know about available parking options, and be patient. The NDSU football team will host an NCAA Quarterfinal playoff game at 6:00 p.m. at the Fargodome; tailgating...
Beltrami County inmate taken to Fargo hospital after suicide attempt
BEMIDJI, Minn. (KFGO) – A Beltrami County Jail inmate was taken to a Fargo hospital after staff at the jail found the person attempting to take their own life Wednesday morning. The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office said officers and medical staff attended to the person, who was taken to...
Patrol: Driver fatally strikes pedestrian "walking in lane" in Otter Tail County
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Patrol said a driver fatally struck a pedestrian in east-central Minnesota Monday evening.The patrol said a 32-year-old man was driving a Jeep on Highway 78 near Round Lake Loop when he struck a 74-year-old man "walking in the lane" around 6:30 p.m.MORE: Pedestrian killed on Hwy. 13 in Burnsville, says state patrolThe pedestrian was killed, according to the patrol. The driver was uninjured.
EGF man charged after shots meant for squirrels hit neighbor’s home
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An East Grand Forks man is facing two felony counts after shooting a .22 caliber rifle in city limits, and hitting his neighbor’s home. Michael James Powers is charged in Polk County Court with two dangerous weapons charges: Reckless discharge of...
Missing vehicle tied to Moorhead murder case has been found
WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead Police Department says the vehicle tied to a murder in Moorhead last week has been found. The victim’s car, a 2016 black Honda Pilot, was missing from the scene of the crime. Police identified the victim as the suspect’s mother, 56-year-old...
Three juveniles detained in stolen car bust by Fargo Police
(Fargo, ND) -- A group of juveniles wh stole a car, and attempted to steal another have been detained by the Fargo Police Department. Police Chief Dave Zibolski says the three juveniles were caught by officers Wednesday night after they had already stolen one car and were in the process of taking another.
Person burned in roll-over crash north of Glyndon; State Fire Marshal’s office investigating
CLAY COUNTY, MINN. (KFGO) – Glyndon Fire & Rescue responded to a single-vehicle crash that left one person injured. Fire Chief Bob Cuchna says the vehicle rolled and started on fire. The victim was burned and was out of the vehicle when firefighters arrived. The person was flown by AirMed to a Fargo hospital. A condition report was not available.
Fatal crash in Otter Tail County
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead after being hit by a car near Perham. Minnesota State Patrol say the victim was walking in a traffic lane of Round Lake Loop around 6:30 p.m. on December 5 when he was hit by a man driving a Jeep.
Blowing snow causes minor crashes
BARNESVILLE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota State Patrol says light snowfall paired with the wind is causing some trouble on area roads. Sgt. Jesse Grabow said a semi jackknifed on Interstate-94 east of Barnesville on Tuesday morning. He says troopers have responded to a few crashes, but no injuries have been life-threatening.
Man arrested for DUI while car hangs over the side of a bridge
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Valley City Police say at 2:52, Saturday morning, they were called to a crash on the bridge deck in the 800 block of 8th Ave. SW., near the VCSU Bubble and the Gaukler Wellness Center. Police say when the got to the area,...
Man In Mental Distress Causes Traffic Backup On I-94 in Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — A man in a mental health crisis causes traffic on westbound I-94 in Moorhead to be detoured for about a half hour. Police say the man was on a railroad bridge support pillar along the interstate at 20th Street South around 4 p.m. He had...
Moorhead man charged with mother’s murder days after being jailed for threatening to kill her
(FOX 9) - Clay County prosecutors charged a 25-year-old man with the murder of his mother, which came days after he was released from jail for threatening her life. The criminal complaint states Moorhead police officers responded to a call on Dec.1 for a woman who was found dead in her home on the 3800 block of 32nd Street South.
