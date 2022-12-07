ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hope, ND

KX News

Minnesota man severely injured after collision with Fargo bridge pillars

FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) is currently investigating a fixed-object crash that left one man severely injured after he collided with the support structures of a Fargo bridge. According to a news release from the NDHP, at around 6:31 p.m. on Friday, December 9, a vehicle was travelling eastbound on […]
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Update: Moorhead man identified after Fargo crash

(Fargo, ND) -- The Moorhead man who crashed into a pair of concrete pillars near the Red River walking bridge in Fargo Friday night has been identified. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tells WDAY Radio that 51-year-old Robby Njos suffered serious injuries after the crash near the University exit of I-94 around 6:30 p.m. Friday.
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Moorhead man seriously injured after crashing into Fargo walkover bridge

FARGO (KFGO) – A 51-year-old Moorhead man suffered serious injuries after crashing into two concrete pillars that support the Fargo walkover bridge west of University Drive on I-94 Friday evening. According to the Highway Patrol, the man was eastbound near mile marker 351 around 6:30 p.m. when his pickup...
FARGO, ND
newsdakota.com

Luverne Man Injured in Steele County Rollover Crash

HOPE, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A Luverne man was seriously injured Tuesday night in a one-vehicle rollover crash near Hope in Steele County. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, around 11:44 p.m., 29 year-old Justin Olson was heading west on Steele County Road 5 near the 125th Avenue Southeast intersection, when the vehicle apparently left the roadway, entered the ditch, rolled and came to rest on the passenger side.
STEELE COUNTY, ND
wdayradionow.com

Update: Man involved in Steele County rollover crash identified

(Steele County, ND) -- We now know the name of the man who suffered serious injuries after a rollover crash in Steele County late Tuesday. The North Dakota Highway Patrol has confirmed to WDAY Radio that 29-year-old Justin Olson was the man who was headed westbound on 6th street southeast near the intersection of 125th avenue southeast when his truck left the road, entered a ditch an flipped, coming to a rest on the passenger side.
STEELE COUNTY, ND
newsdakota.com

Semi Fire Temporarily Closes I-94

WEST FARGO, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/NDHP) – Emergency crews responded to a semi fire at around 5:20 am on Friday morning on I-94 west near West Fargo. The semi was westbound on I-94 when the driver noticed heavy smoke coming from the engine compartment. The driver tried putting out the fire but was unable to.
WEST FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Two arrested after stealing car in Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- Two men are in custody after crashing a stolen car in Fargo. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that an officer on patrol noticed the vehicle driving next to him had possibly been stolen Thursday, and followed the suspects. The driver, identified as 37-year-old Jacob Elness,...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

One person hurt during collision with postal vehicle in Becker County

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Wadena County woman was injured in a crash with a postal vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Spruce Grove Township in Becker County. A Minnesota State Patrol report says a Mercedes-Benz postal vehicle was crossing Highway 87 at the intersection of 490th Avenue when it collided with a Nissan Altima.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Increased traffic and limited parking in north Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With overlapping North Dakota State athletics events on campus on Friday, December 9, officials say to plan ahead, know about available parking options, and be patient. The NDSU football team will host an NCAA Quarterfinal playoff game at 6:00 p.m. at the Fargodome; tailgating...
FARGO, ND
CBS Minnesota

Patrol: Driver fatally strikes pedestrian "walking in lane" in Otter Tail County

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Patrol said a driver fatally struck a pedestrian in east-central Minnesota Monday evening.The patrol said a 32-year-old man was driving a Jeep on Highway 78 near Round Lake Loop when he struck a 74-year-old man "walking in the lane" around 6:30 p.m.MORE: Pedestrian killed on Hwy. 13 in Burnsville, says state patrolThe pedestrian was killed, according to the patrol. The driver was uninjured.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Missing vehicle tied to Moorhead murder case has been found

WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead Police Department says the vehicle tied to a murder in Moorhead last week has been found. The victim’s car, a 2016 black Honda Pilot, was missing from the scene of the crime. Police identified the victim as the suspect’s mother, 56-year-old...
MOORHEAD, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Three juveniles detained in stolen car bust by Fargo Police

(Fargo, ND) -- A group of juveniles wh stole a car, and attempted to steal another have been detained by the Fargo Police Department. Police Chief Dave Zibolski says the three juveniles were caught by officers Wednesday night after they had already stolen one car and were in the process of taking another.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Fatal crash in Otter Tail County

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead after being hit by a car near Perham. Minnesota State Patrol say the victim was walking in a traffic lane of Round Lake Loop around 6:30 p.m. on December 5 when he was hit by a man driving a Jeep.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Blowing snow causes minor crashes

BARNESVILLE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota State Patrol says light snowfall paired with the wind is causing some trouble on area roads. Sgt. Jesse Grabow said a semi jackknifed on Interstate-94 east of Barnesville on Tuesday morning. He says troopers have responded to a few crashes, but no injuries have been life-threatening.
BARNESVILLE, MN

