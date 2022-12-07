Read full article on original website
Three Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Christmas Towns in AmericaJoe MertensPennsylvania State
A Winter Wonderland: The Lehigh Valley Zoo’s Winter Light Spectacularfamilyfunpa.comSouth Whitehall Township, PA
This New Jersey Farm Sells Christmas Trees in 9 Different ColorsTravel MavenBelvidere, NJ
Exclusive: Dollar General Locations Drastically Cut Employee Hours During the Holiday Season. Many Quit in Response.Joel EisenbergHellertown, PA
This Small Pennsylvania Town is Home to the World's Largest General StoreTravel MavenLehighton, PA
'Tripledemic' leading to long wait times at emergency rooms
"We are seeing about almost a thousand cases a week right now of influenza, which is very abnormal for this point in the season," said Dr. Gemma Downham.
mediafeed.org
Lehigh University will cost you this much
Lehigh University, located in Pennsylvania, is known for being a well-respected private research facility with a low student-to-faculty ratio. Lehigh tuition is higher than most private four-year universities, at $57,470 per year (2021-22). The national average for tuition is $35,807 per year. Costs for 2021-22 Financial Aid. More than half...
Concordville Inn to be Converted to a Health Care Facility
The 245-year-old Concordville Inn in Glen Mills is set to become an inpatient rehabilitation hospital, writes Emma Dooling for Philadelphia Business Journal. The inn is contracted to be acquired by Encompass Health Corp. in Alabama. The company has received approval from the Concord Township Zoning Hearing Board to for a...
beckerspayer.com
Aetna shutters 83K-square-foot call center in Pennsylvania
Aetna is moving out of its 83,512-square-foot call center in Bethlehem, Pa., The Morning Call reported Dec. 8. The payer relocated the call center to Bethlehem from nearby South Whitehall Township in 2018. Aetna signed a 10-year lease for the property, the newspaper reported. A spokesperson for CVS Health, Aetna's...
Bethlehem looks to expand program pairing social workers, police
Bethlehem city officials are looking for ways to expand a program that pairs police and social workers to connect citizens in need with services like mental health or housing support. The Community Connections Partnership pairs social workers with police officers in Bethlehem. Both partners respond to all of the police...
wrnjradio.com
Somerset County to distribute naloxone to local businesses
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ – Somerset County authorities will distribute naloxone to local businesses in the Somerset area most affected by opioid overdoses, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. “With the increasing impact of the opioid epidemic and the surge of evolving synthetic opioids, the need for the...
How Grand Central landfill’s owner is helping to complete national 9/11 trail
The September 11th National Memorial Trail spans 1,300 miles linking the locations of the 9/11 terrorist attacks that left nearly 3,000 people dead that day in 2001. The route using roads and multi-use trails passes through the Lehigh Valley region, crossing through the Slate Belt and following the D&L Trail.
wrnjradio.com
Automotive Program Coordinator at Raritan Valley Community College receives national award
BRANCHBURG TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – Sara Heller of Rockaway, Coordinator of Raritan Valley Community College’s Automotive Technology program, was recently honored with a national achievement award as the CCAR/Electude/ASE Instructor of the Year. Heller was among 52 automotive professionals recognized on November 17 at the Fall Board...
Chester County Couple Donate $6 Million to Augustinian Province of Saint Thomas of Villanova
To support the underserved communities in need, Barb and Brian Riley of Chester County have donated $6 million to the Augustinian Province of Saint Thomas of Villanova, writes Holly Herman for Patch. The donation will establish the Barb and Brian Riley Fund for Mission and Ministry that will support friars...
wrnjradio.com
Sussex County Community College students help renovate historic Horton Mansion
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – Sussex County Community College (SCCC) students in the Building Construction Technology program are getting first-hand experience by working on an important historical project. The students are participating in a restoration of the 1858 Horton Mansion on the College’s main campus. The entire project, which...
Therapy horses ride into Bethlehem for Liberty High School event (PHOTOS)
This kind of horseplay is OK at school. Therapy horses from Equi-librium rode into Bethlehem on Friday where students at Liberty High School had a chance to interact with them. The event was organized through a partnership with the school’s wellness center. Equi-librium, a non-profit that began in 1981...
knightcrier.org
HVAC malfunction prompts schoolwide evacuation, students back inside
LANSDALE— Alarms ushered students out of North Penn High School this morning at around 7:04 a.m. due to an HVAC system malfunction in the school’s second floor. “The fire alarm was triggered at North Penn High School due to a malfunction in an HVAC unit on the second floor. Students and staff were evacuated and everyone is safe… We appreciate your patience,” Dr. Bauer stated in a district-wide email.
Names released of Lehigh Valley firefighters killed battling house blaze
Authorities have identified two Lehigh Valley firefighters killed Wednesday while they helped battle a three-alarm house blaze in Schuylkill County. Marvin Gruber, 59, and Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris, 36, both members of the New Tripoli Fire Company Station 17 in Lehigh County, died in the blaze in West Penn Township, Pennsylvania State Police said.
Easton Area School Board caps any tax increase at 5.4% for 2023-24 school year
The Easton Area School Board has capped any tax increase at 5.4% for the coming 2023-24 school year. You can see the approval vote on the Tuesday meeting video on YouTube. 5.4% is the state-set index. Any increase higher than 5.4% would need voter approval or special permission from the state.
About 20,000 people hospitalized with flu, CDC says
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- According to the CDC, about 20,000 people were hospitalized with the flu last week, that's nearly double the number from the week before. With the increased number of people sick with the flu, there's also an increased demand for anti-viral medications. There are now two anti-virals that can shorten the duration and severity of influenza and the demand is growing for them. Doctors say people at high risk should get the prescription medication as soon as symptoms start. Flu cases are increasing around the country with 47 states reporting very high or high flu activity, that includes in Philadelphia's Tri-State...
buckscountyherald.com
Upper Bucks County Technical School names November Student of the Month
Tylain Rotenberger was named November’s Student of the Month at Upper Bucks County Technical School. Rotenberger is a third-year, first honors student in the construction technology program and a senior at Quakertown Community High School. Last school year, Rotenberger placed first at the SkillsUSA District Competition in Job Skill...
WFMZ-TV Online
Beloved teacher 'Mrs. Sickels' Room' will forever live on at Phillipsburg Town Hall
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Phillipsburg is remembering a beloved teacher who, decades ago, launched the town's kindergarten program. Mrs. Joyce Sickels taught for 34 and a half years, though students say the positive impacts she's made will last forever. "We're here today to honor her dedication and spirit forever here at...
After Years of Rumors, Construction to Finally Begin on Oxford Valley Mall Apartments in Middletown
Construction is finally set to begin on a set of luxury apartments in the vicinity of the Oxford Valley Mall, a long-awaited project for many. Peg Quann wrote about the upcoming construction for the Bucks County Courier Times. About 600 apartments are set to be built at the former location...
Authorities identify 3rd casualty in blaze that killed 2 Lehigh Valley firefighters
A third person found dead outside a burning home where two Lehigh Valley firefighters died Wednesday has been identified as a resident of the home, authorities said Thursday afternoon. Christopher Kammerdiener, no age given, was found to the rear of the home in the 1000 block of Clamtown Road in...
Pa. physician convicted for unlawfully distributing controlled substances resulting in death
SCRANTON, Pa. — A Pike County doctor was found guilty on Dec. 5 for unlawfully distributing controlled substances resulting in death. Following a three-week trial, Dr. Martin Evers, 64, was found guilty on 71 counts of unlawful distribution of controlled substances. The counts involved the unlawful distribution of oxycodone, fentanyl, methadone and diazepam.
