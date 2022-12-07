ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

mediafeed.org

Lehigh University will cost you this much

Lehigh University, located in Pennsylvania, is known for being a well-respected private research facility with a low student-to-faculty ratio. Lehigh tuition is higher than most private four-year universities, at $57,470 per year (2021-22). The national average for tuition is $35,807 per year. Costs for 2021-22 Financial Aid. More than half...
BETHLEHEM, PA
DELCO.Today

Concordville Inn to be Converted to a Health Care Facility

The 245-year-old Concordville Inn in Glen Mills is set to become an inpatient rehabilitation hospital, writes Emma Dooling for Philadelphia Business Journal. The inn is contracted to be acquired by Encompass Health Corp. in Alabama. The company has received approval from the Concord Township Zoning Hearing Board to for a...
GLEN MILLS, PA
beckerspayer.com

Aetna shutters 83K-square-foot call center in Pennsylvania

Aetna is moving out of its 83,512-square-foot call center in Bethlehem, Pa., The Morning Call reported Dec. 8. The payer relocated the call center to Bethlehem from nearby South Whitehall Township in 2018. Aetna signed a 10-year lease for the property, the newspaper reported. A spokesperson for CVS Health, Aetna's...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WITF

Bethlehem looks to expand program pairing social workers, police

Bethlehem city officials are looking for ways to expand a program that pairs police and social workers to connect citizens in need with services like mental health or housing support. The Community Connections Partnership pairs social workers with police officers in Bethlehem. Both partners respond to all of the police...
BETHLEHEM, PA
wrnjradio.com

Somerset County to distribute naloxone to local businesses

SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ – Somerset County authorities will distribute naloxone to local businesses in the Somerset area most affected by opioid overdoses, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. “With the increasing impact of the opioid epidemic and the surge of evolving synthetic opioids, the need for the...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Sussex County Community College students help renovate historic Horton Mansion

NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – Sussex County Community College (SCCC) students in the Building Construction Technology program are getting first-hand experience by working on an important historical project. The students are participating in a restoration of the 1858 Horton Mansion on the College’s main campus. The entire project, which...
NEWTON, NJ
knightcrier.org

HVAC malfunction prompts schoolwide evacuation, students back inside

LANSDALE— Alarms ushered students out of North Penn High School this morning at around 7:04 a.m. due to an HVAC system malfunction in the school’s second floor. “The fire alarm was triggered at North Penn High School due to a malfunction in an HVAC unit on the second floor. Students and staff were evacuated and everyone is safe… We appreciate your patience,” Dr. Bauer stated in a district-wide email.
LANSDALE, PA
CBS Philly

About 20,000 people hospitalized with flu, CDC says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- According to the CDC, about 20,000 people were hospitalized with the flu last week, that's nearly double the number from the week before. With the increased number of people sick with the flu, there's also an increased demand for anti-viral medications. There are now two anti-virals that can shorten the duration and severity of influenza and the demand is growing for them. Doctors say people at high risk should get the prescription medication as soon as symptoms start. Flu cases are increasing around the country with 47 states reporting very high or high flu activity, that includes in Philadelphia's Tri-State...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Upper Bucks County Technical School names November Student of the Month

Tylain Rotenberger was named November’s Student of the Month at Upper Bucks County Technical School. Rotenberger is a third-year, first honors student in the construction technology program and a senior at Quakertown Community High School. Last school year, Rotenberger placed first at the SkillsUSA District Competition in Job Skill...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Pa. physician convicted for unlawfully distributing controlled substances resulting in death

SCRANTON, Pa. — A Pike County doctor was found guilty on Dec. 5 for unlawfully distributing controlled substances resulting in death. Following a three-week trial, Dr. Martin Evers, 64, was found guilty on 71 counts of unlawful distribution of controlled substances. The counts involved the unlawful distribution of oxycodone, fentanyl, methadone and diazepam.
PIKE COUNTY, PA

