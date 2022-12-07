ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Sean Clifford talks Rose Bowl and his career on The Jim Rome Show

By Kevin McGuire
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rU27l_0jaC33pO00

Penn State sixth-year quarterback Sean Clifford will lead the Nittany Lions for one final game when the Nittany Lions face Pac-12 champion Utah in the Rose Bowl to help break in the new year. For Clifford, the opportunity to finish his lengthy college career in the Grandaddy of them all is a dream come true.

Clifford was a guest of Jim Rome on The Jim Rome Show on Tuesday, and he reflected on how special a moment it will be to bring his college career to a close in Pasadena. As Clifford explained to Rome, it will be an incredible feeling.

“It means the world, it really does,” Clifford told Rome. “It’s coming full circle for me now.”

Clifford mentioned a previous post on his Twitter account following the Rose Bowl announcement, with an image of a younger Clifford standing in front of the Rose Bowl Stadium.

Asked about what his first impressions of Utah are, Clifford noted that the Utes are going to be a physical and tough opponent for the Nittany Lions offense.

“I think that Utah has a fantastic football team. They play extremely hard on defense,” Clifford said. “I think from a defensive perspective, they have big guys up front. In that interior, they are super heavy and hard to move.”

Rome also asked Clifford about his thoughts looking back on his time at Penn State, to which Clifford said it has been a terrific experience overall.

“It’s been every kid’s dream come true being able to play in front of such a fantastic fanbase for so long,” Clifford said.

You can listen to the full audio interview on The Jim Rome Show’s audio archive .

Sean Clifford and Penn State will face Utah in the Rose Bowl on January 2, 2023.

Penn State Football: 2022 transfer portal departures tracker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ykCG3_0jaC33pO00

Comments / 0

 

