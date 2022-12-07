Read full article on original website
Drought ahead of winter is worst in 10 years
Dry conditions in Iowa have improved since the beginning of November but are still the worst in a decade heading into winter.
Winter storm leaves heavy snowfall in northern Iowa
DES MOINES, IOWA — The heaviest snow on Thursday night fell along the Northern border of the state with some thunder snow reported. This is where you can see a flash of lightning and even hear thunder while the heavy snow is falling. Around an inch to two inches fell per hour in these communities […]
December 8-9 snowfall totals in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Ice and snow fell in northern Iowa leading to slick conditions and school closures, mainly near and north of Highway 20. Here's a list of the snowfall reports in the area:. Decorah: 5.2" Waukon: 5.0" New Hampton: 4.0" Postville: 3.8" Rossville: 3.0"
What's the latest on next week's major snowstorm system?
The storm from Thursday night exited Minnesota after dropping 3-10 inches of heavy, wet snow in far southern Minnesota and northern Iowa, and now attention turns to the much bigger system that will bring both severe weather and potential blizzard conditions to the heart of the U.S. The highly-publicized storm...
Rain, Ice & Snow Possible In Parts Of Iowa
(Undated) -- A large part of northern and western Iowa are under a winter weather advisory is in effect until Midnight. The National Weather Service says a broad swath of precipitation will spread across the state tonight. Temperatures are expected to fall to near or below freezing, creating a mix of wintery precipitation. Parts of north central Iowa are under a winter storm warning. Areas near Mason City could get between 4-7 inches of snow. Icy conditions are possible between Highway 3 and Highway 30, creating hazardous travel conditions.
When central Iowa will see a wintery mess Thursday
Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for Western and Northern Iowa as a weather system approaches that will bring a variety of precipitation across the state. We’ll see rain to snow, depending on where you are in Central Iowa. Winter Weather Advisories: Noon Thursday to 6 AM Friday: Audubon Carroll 3 PM Thursday to 6 […]
SNOW TONIGHT: 2-5 inches possible
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for southern Minnesota and northern Iowa tonight into Friday morning. 3 to 5 inches of snow is likely south of US Highway 14, with 1 to 3 inches along and north of US 14. The Mankato area will be in the 1 to 3 inch range. Accumulation amounts will gradually decrease to the north. There could be a few pockets of 5 to 6 or more inches along the I-90 corridor. Snow will move into far southwestern Minnesota and northwestern Iowa late this afternoon and continue northeastward into south-central Minnesota this evening. Snow will end from west to east on Friday. It will not be windy over the next several days, so blowing snow will not be an issue. We are keeping an eye on a small system that will bring freezing drizzle and light snow on Saturday. After a break on Sunday, we are getting ready for a very large system that will impact much of the upper Midwest from late Monday through Thursday. This system will bring a significant amount of moisture and will have the potential to produce rain, freezing rain and snow. It’s still too early to get specific, but next week will be messy.
Winter Weather Advisory Tonight and Tomorrow
A winter weather advisory has been issued for tonight and tomorrow morning for a good portion of the Tri-State area. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory to run from 6 p.m. tonight til noon tomorrow for an area that includes Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties in Iowa and Crawford and Grant counties in Wisconsin. The National Weather Service predicts 1 to 3 inches of snow will fall, along with a glaze of ice possible. The weather service says “plan on slippery road conditions, and the hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.”
Iowa drought conditions revealed in ISU study
ROLFE, Iowa — Iowa State University Extension has released a survey that details the subsoil moisture content at 16 sites across northwest Iowa. The survey included Pocahontas County where surveyors dug into the dirt on a farm southwest of Rolfe. Average soil moisture in the fall is around 6 inches, but the study measured only 1.74 inches of soil moisture, with a moisture deficit of 4.26 inches.
Jeff Angelo: Will It Snow In Iowa For Christmas?
Accuweather meteorologist Paul Pastelok joins Jeff to issue an early prediction on whether it will snow on Christmas in Iowa. Click below to listen:
The 3 Useful Essentials Iowans Need Before Snow Arrives
'Tis the season! No, not just Christmas cookies, lights, family, and gifts. It's also the season for s-s-s-snow! It's been on the ground for a few weeks now in our neighbors to the north, Minnesota, and, it's in the forecast for Northeast Iowa today. While it could very well still...
Update: Wintry Weather System Forecast for Iowa on Thursday
(Des Moines) The National Weather Service in Des Moines is forecasting a slight chance of rain, snow, and freezing rain before noon, on Thursday, and then rain likely, possibly mixed with snow between noon and 3pm, then rain likely after 3:00 p.m. The forecast high temperature on Thursday is 40-degrees,...
Shifting storm tracks: Significant storms Friday, next week?
There could be a significant snowstorm in the region Thursday into Friday, though it remains unclear just how far north the heaviest snow will reach. Basically, models in the past 24 hours have suggested a more northerly track for the storm, which would deliver snow to Iowa, southern Minnesota and Wisconsin.
1 dead, 1 injured in Iowa semi-truck crash on I-80
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - The Iowa State Patrol says a semi driver died Friday morning in a crash along I-80. The semi was going west near the 8-80 split a little after 9:30 a.m. when the driver lost control, entered the median, hit some lights, and rolled on its side.
Iowa DOT plans project to transform US 63 into a Super 2 Corridor
Iowa DOT will be transforming US Highway 63 following the Federal Highway Administration Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) process. The Super 2 corridor spans from Poweshiek through Tama and ends in Black Hawk County. The first phase of the project starts at Highway 6 in Poweshiek into Tama County to the south city limits of Tama. The Poweshiek County project is estimated to cost $7 million, and the Tama County project is estimated at $10 million.
North Iowa Outdoors: Deer Population in Good Shape
The state expert who tracks the deer population in the state says the herd has been healthy this year. The Department of Natural Resource’s Tyler Harms says Hemorrhagic Disease has been a problem in the past, but not this year. Harms says they’ve held several public information meetings on...
Iowa home-health agencies cited for no-show workers and poor-quality care
Thirty-four of Iowa’s 136 home-health agencies were inspected by the state this year, with five of them cited for 10 or more violations.
