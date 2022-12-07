Can you imagine life without WhatsApp?Well, if you're based in the UK, you might have to.Will Cathcart, head of the messaging service at Meta, has suggested he’d rather see the smartphone app blocked for British users than its security weakened.He told The Telegraph that if the government’s new Online Safety Bill forces his company to scrap end-to-end encryption, he and his team might have no other alternative but to shut it down in the country.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterEnd-to-end encryption means that no one, other than the sender and recipient, is able to see the contents of...

