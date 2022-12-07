Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
India Looks to Coordinate Global Crypto Rulemaking as It Assumes G-20 Presidency
India, a country that has at times sought to ban and severely limit crypto usage within its borders, has as of Dec. 1 assumed the presidency of the Group of 20 – the intergovernmental forum of some of the world’s largest economies – just as much of the world is pondering whether stricter regulation of the industry is needed.
iheart.com
How the Fed's digital currency could END ECONOMIC FREEDOM
Right before Thanksgiving, when Americans were distracted with travel plans and family feasts, the Federal Reserve announced it is testing its own CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency). Carol Roth, former investment banker and author of ‘The War On Small Business,’ joins Glenn to detail how this CBDC is the OPPOSITE of decentralized cryptocurrencies that interest millions of Americans. Yet, the Fed is trying to confuse Americans into believing the two kinds of digital currencies are just alike: ‘It’s a new scheme to maintain power and control.’ Plus, Roth explains how this CBDC — if it becomes the norm — WILL END our economic freedom...
Canadian regulator raises banks' domestic stability buffer to 3%
OTTAWA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Canada's financial regulator said on Thursday it was raising the amount of capital the country's biggest lenders must hold as a stability buffer by 50 basis points to 3% of risk-weighted assets in response to rising economic uncertainty.
decrypt.co
Nigeria Limits Cash Withdrawals to $45 per Day in CBDC, Digital Banking Push
A year after launching its CBDC, the Central Bank of Nigeria has capped cash withdrawals to get more people to go cashless. Nigeria has imposed limits on cash withdrawals in a move to push consumers towards alternatives, including its own Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), the eNaira. In a letter...
CoinDesk
Some Central Banks Reportedly Looking to Issue a CBDC Within 10 Years
Crypto is in the depths of a winter recently spurred by bankruptcy filings from some of the most prominent companies, including exchange FTX and crypto lender Celsius Network but these market conditions have only convinced countries to develop central bank digital currencies (CBDC), and no later than within 10 years, according to a Thursday report by the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum (OMFIF).
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 2,800% – But There’s a Catch
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting a meteoric ascent for Bitcoin (BTC) that could push the value of the king crypto to heights never seen before. Reminded that he predicted Bitcoin would reach $500,000 by 2025, Novogratz says in a new Bloomberg interview that he still believes BTC could hit his massive price target, but also notes that it would take more time than he originally expected as macroeconomic conditions have changed.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called May 2021 Bitcoin Crash Predicts Epic Rally to $350,000 – Here’s His Timeline
A crypto strategist who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) collapse in May 2021 is predicting a meteoric ascent for the crypto king in the coming years. Pseudonymous analyst Dave the Wave tells his 130,200 Twitter followers that Bitcoin could ascend to $350,000 by December 2027 based on his logarithmic growth curve (LGC) model.
techaiapp.com
Morgan Creek CEO Says FTX Co-Founder SBF Was a ‘Pawn’ Used to ‘Punish’ the Crypto Industry – Regulation Bitcoin News
Following FTX’s collapse, many industry executives, influencers, luminaries, and politicians have shared their opinions about the carnage the event has caused to crypto markets and a great deal of innocent bystanders. On Dec. 2, the CEO and founder of Morgan Creek Capital, Mark Yusko, explained in an interview that it’s quite possible that the FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) was merely a “pawn” or “useful idiot” leveraged to “punish the industry.”
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Trading Arm Invested $1,150,000,000 Into Bitcoin Mining Company: Report
Alameda Research, the trading firm founded by the disgraced former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, reportedly invested well over a billion dollars into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm. According to a report from Bloomberg, Alameda bet big on BTC mining via a $1.15 billion investment in Genesis Digital Assets, a New...
bitcoinist.com
FTX Fallout: Mastercard Chief Sees Crypto Market ‘Resetting’ After Exchange’s Collapse
FTX, the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange platform founded by Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), may have done more than just wipe the entire crypto market with billions worth of capitalization in just a matter of few days. In the wake of one of the worst and most bemusing digital currency-related company implosions to...
CoinDesk
Bernstein Says Saving Grayscale Will Come at a Cost for Digital Currency Group
Genesis’ extended withdrawal freeze – the lender has told its creditors it will take weeks rather than days to find a solution – continues to weigh on crypto markets, Bernstein said in a research report Thursday. Parent company Digital Currency Group (DCG) owes Genesis about $1.7 billion....
thenewscrypto.com
Payment Processor PayPal Launches Crypto Services in Luxembourg
In 2020, PayPal began offering cryptocurrency support in the United States. The firm is dedicated to collaborating closely with Luxembourg’s politicians and authorities. In what seems to be an effort to spread crypto services throughout the European Union. Financial services major PayPal aims to establish cryptocurrency operations in Luxembourg. Users of PayPal will soon be able to trade Bitcoin and Ethereum, as well as purchase and store digital currencies.
WhatsApp is getting closer to a total UK shutdown
Can you imagine life without WhatsApp?Well, if you're based in the UK, you might have to.Will Cathcart, head of the messaging service at Meta, has suggested he’d rather see the smartphone app blocked for British users than its security weakened.He told The Telegraph that if the government’s new Online Safety Bill forces his company to scrap end-to-end encryption, he and his team might have no other alternative but to shut it down in the country.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterEnd-to-end encryption means that no one, other than the sender and recipient, is able to see the contents of...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Who Predicted 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Issues Alert, Says BTC Primed for Fresh Bear Market Lows
A crypto analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bottom says the king crypto is setting up for another corrective move en route to carving a fresh bear market low. The pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 216,200 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s recent rally from its current bear market low of $15,546 is likely coming to an end.
cryptogazette.com
Bitcoin Booming Adoption: Central Banks To Adopt BTC As Reserve Asset
It’s been just revealed that central banks from all over the world will adopt Bitcoin as a reserve asset. This means a boom for the mass adoption of the digital assets all over the world. Bitcoin mass adoption explodes. An important Bitcoin (BTC) bull said that central banks around...
cryptopotato.com
Strike Brings Lightning-Based Remittance Payments to Africa
Americans will be able to remit value directly into African bank accounts using Strike and Bitcoin. Bitcoin payments platform Strike has now expanded to Africa, enabling instant and low-cost remittances to the continent by leveraging its new “Send Globally” feature. The tool, available to all American Strike users,...
Intercontinental Exchange CEO Says Securities Laws Cover Crypto Trading
Intercontinental Exchange CEO Jeffrey Sprecher reportedly said new laws are not needed for cryptocurrency trading. “The laws already exist, and I think they’re just going to be implemented more strongly,” Sprecher said at a conference organized by Goldman Sachs Group, Reuters reported Tuesday (Dec. 6). Intercontinental Exchange is...
Cryptoverse: Forget crypto winter, this is a bitcoin 'bloodbath'
Dec 6 (Reuters) - "I'm nearly bankrupt," says Jad Fawaz, a crypto trader in Abu Dhabi. "I'm laughing because there's no point in exerting more depression and more frustration about it."
Crypto investing is like gambling on horse races and the market was caught in a 'bubble doomed to burst,' ECB's Panetta says
European Central Bank's Fabio Panetta says crypto "urgently" needs a regulatory crackdown. The economist says parts of the industry were a "bubble doomed to burst," but crypto is still here to stay. "It turns out that crypto-assets are not money. Many are just a new way of gambling," Panetta said.
