Why Is This Tub One of the Vatican’s Most Valuable Pieces of Art?

When you think of the priceless treasures at the Vatican Museum you probably think of the artwork: Michelangelo’s Last Judgment and the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel; the Pieta in Saint Peter’s; the ancient and renaissance artwork in the Museums; or even the priceless manuscripts and precious coins hidden away in the libraries. If you’re like me, you probably don’t jump to toilette furniture. All the same, one of the most valuable items in Rome is a bathtub that has been estimated to be worth $2 billion. And you thought your bathroom renovation was expensive.The bathtub—more technically known as a...
Virgin with Child and Adoring Angels statue on Florence's Duomo is seen in color for the first time: Restorations reveal teals, browns and reds on what was thought to be white marble

Florence's Duomo is still revealing new secrets - restorations uncovered traces of once hidden color on the Virgin with Child and Adoring Angels marble sculptures. While cleaning 10,000 square feet of the marble, teams uncovered the brown iris of Mary's left eye, the bluish-green and red of her cloak and the rich brocade pattern, designed to mimic woven fabric, on the gown worn by the Christ Child.
2,100-Year-Old Text By Previously Thought to Be Illiterate Spanish Tribe Found On Bronze Relic

Archaeologists in Spain have made a stunning discovery that could prove a previously thought to be illiterate Spanish tribe had a written language, El Pais reported Monday. In June 2021, a research team from the Spain-based Aranzadi Science Society uncovered a metal hand-shaped symbol with a hole by the palm while excavating a site in Northern Spain known as Irulegi. The bronze relic was initially thought to be a simple charm hung on a door until this year, when restoration of the piece revealed engraved text. The Hand of Irulegi, as it is now called, is now believed to be...
One of Joan Eardley’s last paintings to go under the hammer

One of the last finished paintings of Glasgow’s street children by Joan Eardley will be sold at auction next week.The Yellow Jumper, valued at between £100,000 and £150,000, is one the artist’s “glorious” depictions of children in the now largely demolished neighbourhood of old Townhead in Glasgow city centre.It was one of the final works Eardley made before she died, aged 42, in August 1963.The painting shows two of the Samson siblings, members of a family of 12 children who lived near her studio and were amongst Eardley’s favourite sitters.Ann Samson, who appears in many of Eardley’s paintings, said: “It’s...
‘Striking Power’: the truth behind the broken noses of Ancient Egyptian sculptures

“Striking Power: Iconoclasm in Ancient Egypt” examines the patterns of damage inflicted on works of art for political, religious, and criminal reasons — the results of organized campaigns of destruction. The exhibit demonstrates how the interpretation of a statue’s damage can reveal who broke it and the reason why it was destroyed. It does so by juxtaposing damaged works with undamaged ones, such as whole heads with intact inscriptions to fragmented statues.
Mummies With Golden Tongues Discovered in Ancient Egyptian Necropolis

Archaeologists have discovered several ancient mummies in Egypt sporting gold chips where their tongues should be. The auspicious discovery was made at the Quweisna (sometimes spelled Quesna) necropolis in the central Nile Delta. Discovered in 1989, the site is thought to have been occupied during the Ptolemaic and Roman periods, which stretched from about 300 BCE to 640 CE.
Exceptional Collection Of Well-Preserved Stucco Masks Of The Mayan Kingdom Reveal Their Secrets

Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - An exceptional collection of well-preserved stucco maks examined by experts are now revealing their secrets shedding light on the ancient Maya kingdom. Archaeologist Juan Yadeun Angulo has found several ancient artifacts, among which many masks stand out, with various representations in stucco and sculptures, which...
A Story Of Two Halves – Reviewing ‘American Jesus: Revelation’ #2

The world stand at the abyss and the evil architect of a potential new world order is having a crisis of conscience. That, and God walks the Earth and is taking names!. On the cusp of a new world order with Satan sitting atop it all, and the President has gone A.W.O.L. And where does he end up? Taking a journey down memory lane and wishing for better, simpler times as he catches up with Father O’Higgins and confesses his sins. Who would have thought that the scourge of humanity, the Great Adversary himself, had his doubts for the coming apocalypse? It’s certainly a more solemn start that maybe readers would expect from Mark Millar, but it’s a moment that will weigh heavy on the reader. A scene to ponder and a scene that hints at the Devil spawn’s own spiritual turmoil. The quietness of the scene no doubt contrasts with what we can’t see, but can only imagine, within Jodie’s soul.
African Kingdom Of Axum – Ancient Ruins Of Early Churches Unearthed

Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - Archaeologists have made an important discovery in the Kingdom of Aksum, a major ancient power in Northeastern Africa, identifying two churches from shortly after the Aksumite's conversion to Christianity. Excavation of one of the early churches found in Adulis, which likely served as the city’s...

