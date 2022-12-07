County Preps for Winter Weather — “Area meteorologists have predicted a somewhat below average total for seasonal snow accumulation in the region. That would be the sixth time in the past seven winters. Did we mention the historical chance for a white Christmas is at 7%? Regardless, Arlington County continues with almost year-round planning and training for the possibility of a sudden bad blast of winter. County crews are ready once again to hit the roads with a fleet of almost 50 trucks as well as contractors on call.” [Arlington County]

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO