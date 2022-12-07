Read full article on original website
WTOP
Northern Va. residents face aftermath of trash collection company’s abrupt shutdown
After one Northern Virginia trash provider’s abrupt shutdown, customers across Fairfax and Loudoun counties were left to their own devices, trying to find new services. Virginia resident Amanda Poline finally found a new provider after five weeks of watching her trash pile up. Poline was on her own following the sudden closure of Haulin’ Trash, which previously provided trash pickup services.
arlnow.com
Most and least expensive condos sold in Arlington (Nov-Dec 2022)
This past week saw 37 homes sold in Arlington. The least expensive condo, single-family home or townhouse sale over the past seven days was $175,000 while the most expensive was $2,882,580. Over the past month, meanwhile, a total of 94 condos were sold. Let’s take a look at some of...
arlnow.com
Residential investors are especially interested in these five areas of Arlington
In Green Valley, resident Portia Clark says she and her neighbors are bombarded with calls and letters from realtors and potential investors about buying their homes. “We were once a very stable community of homeowners who bought our homes to live here and pay them off,” she said. That increasingly seems to be changing.
arlnow.com
Morning Notes
County Preps for Winter Weather — “Area meteorologists have predicted a somewhat below average total for seasonal snow accumulation in the region. That would be the sixth time in the past seven winters. Did we mention the historical chance for a white Christmas is at 7%? Regardless, Arlington County continues with almost year-round planning and training for the possibility of a sudden bad blast of winter. County crews are ready once again to hit the roads with a fleet of almost 50 trucks as well as contractors on call.” [Arlington County]
WJLA
Amazon helps Metro develop affordable housing at North Bethesda station
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Affordable housing will soon become available at the Grosvenor-Strathmore Metro Station in North Bethesda. Leaders from Amazon Housing Equity Fund and the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) gathered at the station Wednesday morning for the groundbreaking ceremony of the Strathmore Square joint development project.
Man dead after found unresponsive in Arlington County park
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. — A man has died after being found unresponsive in a park in Arlington County Friday night, leading to a suspicious death investigation by the police department. Officers with the Arlington County Police Department responded to Columbia Pike at South Four Mile Run Drive in Arlington...
alxnow.com
Wesley Housing won’t expand affordable housing properties beyond D.C. Metro area
After five years of rapid growth, Wesley Housing’s new CEO says that the organization has no plans to expand beyond the D.C. Metro area. Kamilah McAfee was promoted to lead the organization last month, and will take over for longtime CEO Shelly Murphy on January 2. She has been the vice president of development for Wesley Housing since 2018, and before that was the deputy director of real estate development for six years.
Highly-rated Virginia restaurant announces date for grand opening event
A highly-rated restaurant in Virginia just announced the date for its grand opening event, and they are offering some great discounts to patrons who come out to help them celebrate. Read on to learn more.
grocerydive.com
Inside the Store: Giant Food’s new ‘iterative’ location in Silver Spring, Maryland
Giant Food’s recently opened supermarket in Silver Spring, Maryland, sits just a few doors down from an Aldi and across the parking lot from a Target. But while being located that close to two other food retailers might pose a hefty dose of competition to the storied Mid-Atlantic grocery chain, Giant officials are focused on what makes their new store stand out.
NBC Washington
Man Found Dead at Park in Arlington, Investigation Underway
Police are investigating a suspicious death after a man's body was found at a park in Arlington, Virginia, authorities say. Officers responded to reports of unknown trouble at Columbia Pike and Four Mile Run Drive at about 10 p.m. Friday. At the scene, they found an unresponsive man in a park, Arlington County Police Department said. The location is nearby the Washington & Old Dominion Railroad Regional Park.
arlnow.com
Arlington helps lead statewide push for new law combatting ‘swatting’
In February of this year, a hoax call about an armed suspect inside Yorktown High School holding hostages triggered a lockdown, evacuations and a massive police response. That incident is now informing one of Arlington’s legislative priorities for the upcoming Virginia General Assembly session. The Arlington County Board and School Board are calling for a law that specifically names and criminalizes false calls to police, describing a life-threatening situation, with the intent to trigger a police response. It is widely known as “swatting” because of the SWAT teams it sometimes elicits.
Virginia has a data center problem
Actually, Virginia has several data center problems. One seems like a good problem to have, at least if you are a locality looking to attract business. Data centers pay a lot of local taxes while requiring little in the way of local services, and the steady buildout has supported thousands of construction jobs across the […] The post Virginia has a data center problem appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
popville.com
“Car on fire behind the Whole Foods on P st”
Thanks to Emily, Tanisha and Samantha for sending: “Massive car fire and mini explosion @ 6:40 behind the P St NW Whole Foods”. For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser.
theburn.com
It’s official: Raising Cane’s opens in Loudoun on Tuesday
The word that “caniacs” have been waiting for is finally here. Today, Raising Cane’s announced that its new restaurant in Sterling will open next Tuesday, December 13. Officials from the company will join local leaders for a ribbon cutting at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the new restaurant in the Dulles Eastern Plaza off Atlantic Boulevard.
bethesdamagazine.com
Project breaking down MoCo’s history of housing discrimination
A Montgomery County planning effort is looking into factors that saw Black residents drop from 36% of the population in 1890 to 3% in 1960. The Mapping Segregation Project, created in July 2021, aims “to explore the history of patterns of segregation inside the Capital Beltway of Montgomery County” by investigating the county’s history of spatial discrimination and its effect on present and future development, according to the Montgomery Planning official website.
'Take our concerns seriously': DC Neighbors complained of vacant property months before deadly fire
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Some neighbors in the District said one of their worst fears came to light early Wednesday morning. A man was killed in a fire that tore through a vacant building in Northeast. Several residents told WUSA9 they've been warning District leaders about that unsafe property for months.
Bay Net
Hospital Employee Is Maryland’s Newest Lottery Millionaire
ADELPHI, Md. – Do you remember the excitement last month surrounding the historic Powerball jackpot run that ended on Nov. 7 with a $2.04 billion win?. For a Prince George’s County man, it’s as if it happened only yesterday because it contributed to his $1 million Mega Millions win.
fox5dc.com
Turning vacant office spaces into homeless shelters
Fairfax County is considering the idea of turning vacant office spaces into homeless shelters. David Kaplan has the details.
Final farewell for RFK Stadium: Orange wooden seats on sale
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — It’s the end of an era. D.C. is saying a final goodbye to the iconic RFK Stadium. The stadium will be demolished and used for future projects such as housing. It opened back in 1961 as the D.C. stadium and was later renamed to honor Senator Robert F. Kennedy in […]
Lobster food truck that won "Shark Tank" deal is coming to Baltimore
A Maine-lobster-based food truck that won a deal on "Shark Tank" is now planning to set up shop in Maryland.
