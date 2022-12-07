ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

Northern Va. residents face aftermath of trash collection company’s abrupt shutdown

After one Northern Virginia trash provider’s abrupt shutdown, customers across Fairfax and Loudoun counties were left to their own devices, trying to find new services. Virginia resident Amanda Poline finally found a new provider after five weeks of watching her trash pile up. Poline was on her own following the sudden closure of Haulin’ Trash, which previously provided trash pickup services.
arlnow.com

Morning Notes

County Preps for Winter Weather — “Area meteorologists have predicted a somewhat below average total for seasonal snow accumulation in the region. That would be the sixth time in the past seven winters. Did we mention the historical chance for a white Christmas is at 7%? Regardless, Arlington County continues with almost year-round planning and training for the possibility of a sudden bad blast of winter. County crews are ready once again to hit the roads with a fleet of almost 50 trucks as well as contractors on call.” [Arlington County]
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Amazon helps Metro develop affordable housing at North Bethesda station

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Affordable housing will soon become available at the Grosvenor-Strathmore Metro Station in North Bethesda. Leaders from Amazon Housing Equity Fund and the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) gathered at the station Wednesday morning for the groundbreaking ceremony of the Strathmore Square joint development project.
NORTH BETHESDA, MD
WUSA9

Man dead after found unresponsive in Arlington County park

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. — A man has died after being found unresponsive in a park in Arlington County Friday night, leading to a suspicious death investigation by the police department. Officers with the Arlington County Police Department responded to Columbia Pike at South Four Mile Run Drive in Arlington...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
alxnow.com

Wesley Housing won’t expand affordable housing properties beyond D.C. Metro area

After five years of rapid growth, Wesley Housing’s new CEO says that the organization has no plans to expand beyond the D.C. Metro area. Kamilah McAfee was promoted to lead the organization last month, and will take over for longtime CEO Shelly Murphy on January 2. She has been the vice president of development for Wesley Housing since 2018, and before that was the deputy director of real estate development for six years.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
grocerydive.com

Inside the Store: Giant Food’s new ‘iterative’ location in Silver Spring, Maryland

Giant Food’s recently opened supermarket in Silver Spring, Maryland, sits just a few doors down from an Aldi and across the parking lot from a Target. But while being located that close to two other food retailers might pose a hefty dose of competition to the storied Mid-Atlantic grocery chain, Giant officials are focused on what makes their new store stand out.
SILVER SPRING, MD
NBC Washington

Man Found Dead at Park in Arlington, Investigation Underway

Police are investigating a suspicious death after a man's body was found at a park in Arlington, Virginia, authorities say. Officers responded to reports of unknown trouble at Columbia Pike and Four Mile Run Drive at about 10 p.m. Friday. At the scene, they found an unresponsive man in a park, Arlington County Police Department said. The location is nearby the Washington & Old Dominion Railroad Regional Park.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

Arlington helps lead statewide push for new law combatting ‘swatting’

In February of this year, a hoax call about an armed suspect inside Yorktown High School holding hostages triggered a lockdown, evacuations and a massive police response. That incident is now informing one of Arlington’s legislative priorities for the upcoming Virginia General Assembly session. The Arlington County Board and School Board are calling for a law that specifically names and criminalizes false calls to police, describing a life-threatening situation, with the intent to trigger a police response. It is widely known as “swatting” because of the SWAT teams it sometimes elicits.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Virginia Mercury

Virginia has a data center problem

Actually, Virginia has several data center problems. One seems like a good problem to have, at least if you are a locality looking to attract business. Data centers pay a lot of local taxes while requiring little in the way of local services, and the steady buildout has supported thousands of construction jobs across the […] The post Virginia has a data center problem appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
popville.com

“Car on fire behind the Whole Foods on P st”

Thanks to Emily, Tanisha and Samantha for sending: “Massive car fire and mini explosion @ 6:40 behind the P St NW Whole Foods”. For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser.
WASHINGTON, DC
theburn.com

It’s official: Raising Cane’s opens in Loudoun on Tuesday

The word that “caniacs” have been waiting for is finally here. Today, Raising Cane’s announced that its new restaurant in Sterling will open next Tuesday, December 13. Officials from the company will join local leaders for a ribbon cutting at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the new restaurant in the Dulles Eastern Plaza off Atlantic Boulevard.
STERLING, VA
bethesdamagazine.com

Project breaking down MoCo’s history of housing discrimination

A Montgomery County planning effort is looking into factors that saw Black residents drop from 36% of the population in 1890 to 3% in 1960. The Mapping Segregation Project, created in July 2021, aims “to explore the history of patterns of segregation inside the Capital Beltway of Montgomery County” by investigating the county’s history of spatial discrimination and its effect on present and future development, according to the Montgomery Planning official website.
Bay Net

Hospital Employee Is Maryland’s Newest Lottery Millionaire

ADELPHI, Md. – Do you remember the excitement last month surrounding the historic Powerball jackpot run that ended on Nov. 7 with a $2.04 billion win?. For a Prince George’s County man, it’s as if it happened only yesterday because it contributed to his $1 million Mega Millions win.
ADELPHI, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy