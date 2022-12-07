ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Florida Purple Alert issued for woman missing in Tampa

By Athina Morris
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LCdnd_0jaC15fG00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities have issued a Florida Purple Alert for a woman who went missing in Tampa Tuesday morning.

Police said Maria Rios-Rodriguez, 68, was last seen at about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 8700 block of Larkhall Place.

Police said Rios-Rodriguez is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She has gray hair and wears prescription glasses.

Gabby Petito’s parents file motion to add Laundrie attorney as defendant in lawsuit

She only speaks Spanish.

Police said she doesn’t have a vehicle and is likely walking on foot. Her family is concerned for her safety.

A Purple Alert is issued when the missing subject suffers from a mental or cognitive disability that is not Alzheimer’s disease or a dementia-related disorder or dementia-related.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Tampa Police Department at (813) 231-6130 and reference case #22-483980.

