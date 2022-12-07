Read full article on original website
Woman shot and killed in Richmond
Officers arrived to find a deceased woman with a gunshot wound to the chest, RPD said.
Nearly two dozen animals taken from Madison County condemned home
MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — Six dogs and more than a dozen cats were taken from a home that was later condemned in Madison County. The sheriff's department responded to a complaint about a home in the 3000 block of 1100 North in Alexandria. Police claim there was a...
Do you recognize them? Public asked to help ID theft suspect
KETTERING — Kettering Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a theft suspect. Police said the woman pictured is suspected of stealing numerous bottles of alcohol from a local store. Information about what time the theft took place or the value of the items taken...
‘I heard 4 or 5 shots go off;’ 911 caller describes shots fired at Dayton high school
DAYTON — Update at 5:55 a.m. ET, Dec. 10:. Trotwood Police responded to reports of shots fired at Meadowdale High School Friday evening. News Center 7 previously reported that officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of Whitestone Court at around 9:50 p.m. A 911 call from the incident...
Tipp City police detective on leave pending investigation
TIPP CITY — A detective within the Tipp City Police Department is on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into allegations made against him. Detective Todd Daley was placed on leave on Nov. 14 after allegations surfaced “of off-duty misconduct as an employee of the City of Tipp City,” Greg Adkins, Tipp City Chief of Police, told News Center 7 Friday.
Lima woman arrested on felony drug charge
A Lima woman was arrested on a felony drug charge just outside of Russells Point Thursday night around 9 o’clock. Officers from Washington Township Police were on patrol on Route 33, near Township Road 94, when they initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for only having one headlight.
Court docs detail man’s futile attempts to convince police he wasn’t a drug dealer
BLACKFORD COUNTY, Ind. — When a Dunkirk man was pulled over for driving in the middle of the road, court documents detail his interactions with police that would eventually lead him to face multiple felonies. The probable cause affidavit filed in the case against 20-year-old Joshua Crouch says the...
Huber Heights neighborhood latest victim of ‘porch pirates’; 2 arrested
HUBER HEIGHTS — This holiday season many of us are waiting for our packages to finally show up on our doorstep — meanwhile, thieves are too. A neighborhood in Huber Heights was the latest to fall victim. “UPS and Fed Ex, they come at all times on the...
Testimony: Troy man stabbed, beat roommate 60 times before dumping body in Indiana
TROY — New details are being revealed in the murder of a Troy man as a judge contemplates the sentence for the man who admitted to killing him. Sean Higgins appeared in Miami County Common Pleas Court Monday morning for a sentencing hearing, where prosecutors and defense attorneys laid out information for a judge in their process of determining his sentence.
Two women advance in Springfield police chief search
for the police chief position. We’re pleased to have had such a robust pool of candidates
‘I can’t do it any longer,’ Eaton woman admits to drowning grandmother in body cam video
"I just put her head in the sink, we fought, but I just held it there until she stopped blowing bubbles, then I drug her to couch, and she kept blowing bubbles, so I put her in the bathtub until she stopped," Heidi Matheny said.
UPDATE: Deputies ID victim of deadly head-on crash in Champaign Co.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — An Urbana woman was killed in a crash in Champaign County Tuesday morning. The crash happened on Clark Road near state Route 296 around 10:30 a.m., deputies said in a media release. A preliminary investigation found a 2018 Hyundai car, driven by Lisa Courter, 57, of...
‘Multiple handguns’ stolen from vehicles in Madison County; authorities seek wanted man
The Madison County Sheriff's Department is looking for Caleb Shaw, who is wanted for multiple thefts and unauthorized entry of motor vehicles, Crime Stoppers said.
De Niro movie shoot leads to short-term closures of US 35 in Xenia on Saturday
Temporary closures also happen starting Friday in Warren County. A portion of U.S. 35 in Greene County will have short-term closures on Saturday during filming for an upcoming movie. The Robert De Niro movie “Wise Guys” has been filming in the region. The two-time Academy Award winner will star opposite...
Robert De Niro movie shoot to cause temporary US-35 closure in Xenia
Filming may also cause closures on state Route 123 near Morrow in Warren County beginning Friday and continuing Monday through Thursday of the following week.
Lima Municipal Court records, Dec. 1-7
Heather R. Smith, 44, of Lima, found guilty of persistent disorderly conduct. Sentence: 30 days jail. 20 days suspended. $150 fine. Andre M. McCoy, 19, of Lima, found guilty of assault*. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $200 fine. Joshua L. Schneider, 37, of Lima, found guilty of persistent...
2 people from Greene County see filming of Robert De Niro movie ‘Wise Guys’
XENIA — Two people from Greene County had a front row seat to see the “Wise Guys” movie set on Saturday. >>PREVIOUS STORY: Filming for Robert De Niro movie ‘Wise Guys’ to close major roadways in Greene, Warren counties. Leroy and Christine Little told News...
Man found bound, beaten in Dayton
Crews brought the 54-year-old victim to Miami Valley Hospital where he is in critical condition.
3 taken to hospital after I-75 NB crash
A two-vehicle crash occurred on I-75 northbound near Needmore Road. A call came into dispatch at 4:34 p.m. for a report of a crash.
1 killed, 1 injured after fiery, head-on crash in Champaign County Tuesday
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — One driver was killed and a second was hospitalized with injuries after a head-on crash north of Urbana in Champaign County Tuesday morning, according to deputies. >>Sheriff: Missing Preble County woman now believed to be dead; Deputies seek public’s help. The crash happened on Clark...
