ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union City, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Tipp City police detective on leave pending investigation

TIPP CITY — A detective within the Tipp City Police Department is on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into allegations made against him. Detective Todd Daley was placed on leave on Nov. 14 after allegations surfaced “of off-duty misconduct as an employee of the City of Tipp City,” Greg Adkins, Tipp City Chief of Police, told News Center 7 Friday.
TIPP CITY, OH
peakofohio.com

Lima woman arrested on felony drug charge

A Lima woman was arrested on a felony drug charge just outside of Russells Point Thursday night around 9 o’clock. Officers from Washington Township Police were on patrol on Route 33, near Township Road 94, when they initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for only having one headlight.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records, Dec. 1-7

Heather R. Smith, 44, of Lima, found guilty of persistent disorderly conduct. Sentence: 30 days jail. 20 days suspended. $150 fine. Andre M. McCoy, 19, of Lima, found guilty of assault*. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $200 fine. Joshua L. Schneider, 37, of Lima, found guilty of persistent...
LIMA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy