Aviation International News
Empire Adds Boeing BBJ to Fleet, Bringing Roster to 20 Aircraft
Aircraft management, sales, and charter specialist Empire Aviation Group (EAG, Static S4) has added a Boeing Business Jet to its fleet, increasing to 20 the number of business jets it manages. The company has inducted more than 70 aircraft in its 15-year history. EAG is operating the BBJ on behalf of its Dubai-based owner.
Aviation International News
Business Aircraft Flight Activity in MENA Peaked after Pandemic
During a presentation on Tuesday at MEBAA 2022, WingX managing director Richard Koe updated attendees on business jet traffic growth since November 2019, highlighting factors that have affected activity in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. “The pandemic created a record new peak in flight activity,” he said....
Aviation International News
Gulf Region Buys Into Advanced Air Mobility Vision
Ambitious, future-obsessed Dubai is just the sort of place you might expect to be an early adopter of so-called advanced air mobility (AAM), including new hybrid- and all-electric eVTOL and eSTOL aircraft used for air taxi services, cargo deliveries, emergency medical support, and other public-service applications. After some early flight demonstrations a few years ago by eVTOL pioneers Volocopter and EHang, the trail appeared to go cold, until June when helicopter and business jet operator Falcon Aviation announced plans to launch eVTOL air-taxi services from the luxury resort Atlantis the Palm in 2026.
Aviation International News
Etihad to Reactivate Airbus A380s Next Year
Etihad Airways plans to reintroduce four Airbus A380 aircraft on its Abu Dhabi-London Heathrow route starting in summer 2023, freeing capacity for increased frequencies on existing routes and the launch of additional destinations. “The move follows a surge in demand for air travel across the airline’s network and customer feedback...
Aviation International News
Gulfstream G700 Arrives for MEBAA Debut on World Tour
Gulfstream Aerospace (Static A12) is showcasing the five-cabin-zone G700, the U.S. company’s forthcoming ultra-long-range flagship, this week at MEBAA 2022 in the model’s debut appearance in Dubai. Boasting what Gulfstream claims would be the tallest (6 feet 3 inches; 1.90 meters) and widest (8 feet 2 inches; 2.49 meters) cabin in a purpose-built business jet, the 7,500-nm G700 is expected to enter service in mid-2023.
Flying Magazine
General Atomics Receives DARPA Contract To Develop Liberty Lifter Seaplane
A new development phase for the Liberty Lifter, a large military seaplane concept, is under way, roughly on schedule. The Pentagon’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) awarded a contract of just under $8 million to General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. for research and development work on the project. Earlier this year DARPA told FLYING it was evaluating proposals and expected to issue a contract in the fall.
Netjets will be the first customer for Bombardier's new $78 million private jet, the world's fastest passenger plane since the Concorde — meet the Global 8000
The Global 8000, which comes complete with an entertainment room and a bedroom, will reach near supersonic speeds and fly up to 9,206 miles.
Futurism
Airbus to Strap Hydrogen Fuel Cell Engine to Massive Superjumbo Jet
Airbus has announced that it's strapping an experimental hydrogen fuel cell engine to a modified A380 superjumbo jet, an exciting new foray into the concept of powering commercial passenger aircraft with hydrogen alone. The company says it's planning to start test flights in 2026 and launch a fully operational first...
Japanese company's lander rockets toward moon with UAE rover
A Tokyo company is aiming for the moon with its own private lander
Aviation International News
Vancouver Airspace Redesign Project Takes Flight
Nav Canada, in collaboration with the Vancouver Airport Authority, has launched a public consultation period on a proposed airspace modernization project surrounding Vancouver International Airport (CYVR). The consultations will be an opportunity for the public to obtain information about the proposed changes and to provide feedback on the proposal. Proposed...
Aviation International News
Neste, Airbus, and Air France Signal Need to ‘Decarbonize Now’
While Airbus appears determined not to take its eye off the long-term prize of bringing a hydrogen-powered airliner to market by 2035, the European airframer hasn’t lost sight of the reality that airlines’ use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) will serve as a key pathway to reducing air transport’s contribution to climate change over the next decade. In fact, a recent agreement the company entered with Finnish oil refining group Neste to collaborate on accelerating the aviation sector’s transition to SAF represents just one component of what Airbus promotes as an immediate need to decarbonize.
Aviation International News
VistaJet Partners with AEG Fuels for SAF
AEG Fuels will provide sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) produced by OMV to charter provider VistaJet at Vienna International Airport in Austria under an agreement announced by the companies yesterday. The agreement builds on VistaJet’s April 2021 commitment to be carbon neutral by 2025. That commitment calls for VistaJet to...
mrobusinesstoday.com
Airbus Corporate Jets allies with Citadel Completions LLC to strengthen service network
The new 260,000 square feet facility and Citadel will offer a broad range of services to ACJ customers, including maintenance, engineering, modification, and upgrade. Citadel Completions LLC, based at Chennault International Airport in Louisiana, USA, has signed a partnership agreement with Airbus Corporate Jets (ACJ) to join the ACJ Services Centre Network. Citadel will offer a wide range of services to ACJ customers, including maintenance, engineering, modification, and upgrade. The signing took place in Dubai at MEBAA, the Middle East and North Africa’s leading business aviation event.
Aviation International News
SPA To Take Delivery of Embraer Praetor 500 Next Year
Saudia Private Aviation (SPA, Stand 1125), the Saudi flag carrier’s VIP air charter arm, has placed an order for an Embraer Praetor 500, with delivery set for third-quarter 2023. It also has an option on a second of the midsize business jets, SPA CEO Fahad Al Jarboa told AIN.
Aviation International News
China Eastern Takes Delivery of First Comac C919
China’s Comac delivered the first production C919 narrowbody to launch customer China Eastern Airlines on Friday, marking the culmination of a nearly 15-year development process that saw the first prototype make its initial flight in May 2017. The 164-seat jet—five of which China Eastern ordered in 2010 at the Zhuhai Airshow as part of a batch of commitments for 55 aircraft from six airlines—will start revenue service early next year, according to Chinese state media, adding that the airline said it expected to take delivery of all five airplanes over the next two years.
Aviation International News
Switzerland's Rega Orders 12 More Airbus H145s
Switzerland-based air rescue service Rega has ordered 12 more five-bladed Airbus H145 light, twin-engine helicopters to replace its fleet of AW109SPs. This order follows an initial contract for nine H145s, announced in March. By 2026, Rega—which operates 14 helicopter emergency medical service stations in Switzerland—will operate an all-Airbus fleet consisting...
geekwire.com
Boeing pays tribute to its ‘Queen of the Skies’ following the rollout of the last 747
Nearly 55 years after Boeing started production of its jumbo 747 jet, the last model of the iconic airplane left the company’s factory in Everett, Wash., closing a chapter in aviation history. “For more than half a century, tens of thousands of dedicated Boeing employees have designed and built...
Aviation International News
Brunei Expands Airlift Capability With Airbus C295s
Brunei’s Ministry of Defence (Mindef) has announced orders for Airbus to supply new C295MW transport aircraft. The contract was signed this week by Mindef’s permanent secretary for policy, finance and administration, Colonel (Retired) Norsuriati binti Haji Sharbini, and was witnessed by the country's deputy defense minister and chief of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces (RBAF).
Aviation International News
New Lender Joins Business Jet Leasing Finance Arena
Hyperion Aviation—an aviation services provider with experience in widebody commercial fleet financing—has launched Hyperion Aero Capital, an aircraft funding platform to focus on the underserved leased business jet and long-term cargo leasing markets. "The lease financing market is well established for commercial aviation and represents some of the...
Aviation International News
Tupan Unveils Turbine-powered Cargo UAV
Battery energy density is still a problem for designers who want to create electric aerial vehicles that can carry a decent payload for a useful distance, but the team at Tupan Aircraft believes it has come up with a reasonable solution. Tupan’s family of high-speed, vertical takeoff and landing (HSVTOL) drones combines electric propulsion with tiny jet-A fueled turbine engines to deliver speed, payload capacity, and redundancy in a compact and capable package.
