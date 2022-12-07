Read full article on original website
BBC
Leeds apartment block plans approved by single vote
Plans for two new city centre tower blocks in Leeds have been approved by a single vote. Developer Glenbrook is now set to build the 16 and 19-storey buildings near the city's railway station on Whitehall Road. Residents in neighbouring flats had objected, saying the flats would overshadow their own...
BBC
Carlisle Central Plaza: Proposals sought for site of demolished hotel
Development proposals are being sought for the site of a former hotel in Cumbria which was demolished amid fears it could collapse. Work to knock down the former Grade II listed Central Plaza in Carlisle was completed in 2020. The city council said it had secured cash from the government's...
BBC
Old Hereford railway lines and canal beds could be repurposed
Former stretches of railway and disused canals may be given new life as walking and cycle paths under new proposals for Hereford. People's views are being sought on broad ideas for "greening" the city as part of the Hereford Masterplan. Work has recently began on the plan, which suggests repurposing...
BBC
Somerset health bosses spend £6m to free up hospital beds
A county's health bosses are spending more than £6m to get patients out of hospital and back into the community. NHS Somerset hopes investing in a range of schemes, including care for up to 300 patients in their own homes, will help free up hospital beds. It comes as...
BBC
Doubling council tax on second homes in Cornwall moves closer
Owners of second homes in Cornwall would be charged double council tax on them under a proposal to give the local authority more power to raise income. People who leave their properties empty for one year or more would also be hit with a 100% premium on their bill. The...
A historic house, listed as the 'most remote' property in England, is going on sale for around $11.9 million
Skiddaw House in the Lake District in northwest England comes with around 3,000 acres of land, including three mountaintops, and was built in 1829.
500-year-old cottage built by King Henry VIII’s chaplain to be auctioned for £1
House-hunters are being given the chance to own a Grade II-listed 16th century servant’s cottage at a bargain price - with auction bids starting at just £1.High Heath cottage, known as Mutton’s Castle, is said to be one of a few stone houses of a kind not found anywhere else in England.The stunning 500-year-old property sits in its own gardens and is surrounded by acres of fields just two miles from the Royal town of Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands.It was built in the 1530s by local benefactor John Harman, who became Bishop Vesey and later King Henry VIII’s chaplain.Bishop Vesey...
‘People are living in vans’: Porthmadog considers vexed issue of second homes
As final vote on raising council tax to tackle homelessness looms, some worry tourism will be affected if people sell up
BBC
'Lift and shift' bridge installed at Shropshire rail crossing
A new footbridge is being installed at what was formerly described as a dangerous level crossing in Shropshire. It is the first of its type in the county and the so-called Flow bridge, at Wistanstow, near Craven Arms, is made of fibre-reinforced polymer (FRP). It does not need concrete foundations...
BBC
Cost of living: Woman, 78, lives in bedroom to keep warm
A 78-year-old woman has described how she spends most of her time living in her bedroom because she cannot afford to heat the rest of her home. Audrey Roberts said she has been like this for years and is used to it, but this is the coldest she has known.
BBC
Coroner to write to Tesco after Conwy paddleboard death
A coroner plans to write to the UK government and Tesco to raise concerns over the safety of paddleboards. Emma Powell, 24, from Llandudno, died in July while out in the River Conwy estuary on a paddleboard sold by Tesco. Senior coroner John Gittins delivered a verdict of accidental death...
BBC
Royal Navy digs out world's most remote post office from Antarctic snow
The Royal Navy has come to the aid of four UK women working at an isolated Antarctic scientific base after its buildings were buried in heavy snow. Sailors and Royal Marines from HMS Protector spent two days digging out the Port Lockroy site. The damaged roof of Bransfield Hut -...
BBC
Ruthless gang smuggled 2,000 people, court hears
Five men have been jailed for a "ruthless" people-smuggling operation involving nearly 2,000 people. In one case nine people, including five children, were found in a distressed state in a lay-by after being brought from Europe in the back of a lorry. Manchester Crown Court heard most were ethnic Kurds...
BBC
Doncaster man Steven Ling kicked thief to death in pub car park
A father-of-four who kicked to death a man he caught breaking into his car has said he is "devastated and ashamed" by his actions. Steven Ling, 38, told Sheffield Crown Court he was "panicking" and "scared" when he attacked Mateusz Chojnowski, 28, behind a Doncaster pub. Mr Chojnowski died of...
Christmas for hire: shoppers turn to renting for trees, toys and outfits
This year’s thriftiest Christmas hack isn’t about making your own fudge or foraging for pine cones – it’s hiring everything from the toys to the tree. With the cost of living crisis and sustainability at the forefront of everyone’s mind, more and more people are turning to renting as an alternative to retail.
BBC
Nottinghamshire aristocrats' unseen collection to go on display
Artworks and unusual objects collected over 400 years by an aristocratic family are to go on display. The items from the Portland Collection include rare Tudor and Jacobean portraits, jewellery and tapestries. The pieces will make up an exhibition which is to open at Welbeck Abbey, in Nottinghamshire, next year.
BBC
Ipswich stroke patient forced to take bus faces housing issue
A stroke patient forced to take a bus to hospital because no ambulances were available might no longer be able to live at home, according to his wife. Lauren Matthews said her husband Gavin was currently unable to walk and their flat was no longer fit for purpose. The East...
Strip Avanti of rail contracts if services don’t improve, city mayors demand
Andy Burnham, Sadiq Khan and Andy Street say operator has weeks to sort out train ‘chaos’
Disabled grandmother accuses coach firm of ‘discrimination’ after mobility scooter row
A disabled grandmother has accused a coach company of “discrimination” after they refused to allow her on the bus with her mobility scooter.Lesley McMaster was travelling to visit her grandchildren when Nu-Venture staff told her she couldn’t get on the bus with the scooter.The driver allegedly told her she was “too heavy” and that it was down to his discretion to let her on, while she was weighed down with shopping for her poorly daughter and grandchildren.She was forced to drive 1.5 miles on the scooter – the size of a double buggy – in pouring rain.Normally, the grandmother from...
BBC
Cost of living: 'It upsets me that I rely on a food bank to eat'
Since September, 20-year-old Elijah Heyns has seen his bills triple, forcing him to live off £15 a week. Despite studying Level 3 Engineering at college in Southend in Essex full time whilst living independently, Elijah's age means his grant excludes free college meals. This has left Elijah increasingly dependent...
