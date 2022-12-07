ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RaiderMaven

Previewing the Los Angeles Rams Offense

By Darin Alexander Baydoun
RaiderMaven
RaiderMaven
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kvljv_0jaBzHV100

The Los Angeles Rams once star-studded offense has been reduced to a number of backups now starting

For Los Angeles Rams Coach Sean McVay, he's built his career out of being considered one of the best offensive minds in the NFL.

McVay has proven that with the Rams over time, having overseen three top-10 scoring offenses since 2017.

This year, however, has quickly become one where McVay would like to never have to re-live again.

That's because the Rams' once dangerous offense has become a shell of its former self, ranking bottom-four in the league in points and total yards per game.

Injuries to established stars quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp have played a big role, but even before they got hurt, the Rams didn't look nearly the same.

Their offensive line was a question mark at the beginning of the season and has performed like one of the worst in the NFL, giving up 42 sacks and routinely being overpowered in the running game.

The Rams' running backs really haven't helped much either, with presumed starter Cam Akers looking like he'll never regain the explosiveness he showed as a rookie.

For the Las Vegas Raiders defense, it presents a golden opportunity to take advantage of an injured and worn down opponent.

There shouldn't be any excuses when you are playing a struggling line and backups at quarterbacks and receiver, and the Raiders can't afford to waste this game because of that.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up-to-the-second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter , @ BaydounDarin

Comments / 0

Related
Athlon Sports

Tom Brady Explains Why He Hates The 49ers

Pick Tom Brady or get picked apart by Tom Brady. All 32 NFL clubs know that now, especially the San Francisco 49ers. Brady said on Thursday he loved the 49ers growing up until they skipped over him for Hofstra's Giovanni Carmazzi with the 65th overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. The New ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RaiderMaven

Recap from Raiders 17-16 loss

In a season full of agonizing and mind-blowing losses, the Las Vegas Raiders found a way to top themselves against the Los Angeles Rams
Hoops Rumors

Patriots HC Bill Belichick struggles against chaotic QBs

Bill Belichick might be the greatest defensive game planner in NFL history. The Patriots coach even has a defensive gameplan in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. But Belichick's highly structured, assignment-oriented defenses have an Achilles' heel: chaotic quarterbacks. In a 24-10 win in Week 13 over the Patriots, Buffalo...
ClutchPoints

Mac Jones gets real on Patriots’ offensive woes

FOXBOROUGH – Just like his head coach, Mac Jones remains optimistic about his team’s offense. The New England Patriots’ quarterback is seeking “a strong finish” after it petered out in its final four regular season games before losing in the opening round of the playoffs. Unlike last season though, Jones and the Patriots are on the outside looking in at the playoff picture. They sit at 6-6 entering their Monday night tilt against the Arizona Cardinals, and the offense is a big reason for the stepback from 2021 to this season.
ClutchPoints

Sean McVay’s perfect Tom Brady reaction to Baker Mayfield blowing minds in Rams debut

Only five seasons after being drafted first overall, Baker Mayfield has seen his stock dip considerably, culminating in his eventual midseason release from the Carolina Panthers. The Los Angeles Rams took a chance on him nonetheless, given the injury to QB1 Matthew Stafford, and Mayfield delivered in a huge way, pulling off crunch-time heroics out of his hat to lead the Rams to a 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.
iheart.com

Colin Cowherd: This Could Be Sean McVay's Final Season With the Rams

Colin Cowherd: “Less than a year ago Sean McVay was the coaching toast of the league, leading the parade in Los Angeles, and a Super Bowl champ. Today, the Rams are a bottom-five team in the league, his offense is unwatchable, Matt Stafford has countless injuries, they’re tied for the second-longest losing streak in the NFL, and if Aaron Donald retires are they now a rebuild job? The 49ers in their division have far better players and a much better group of veteran players. The Seahawks have a far greater group of young star players. He’s lost eight straight regular season games to his coaching rival Kyle Shanahan – it drives him absolutely nuts. Not only do the Rams not have top picks, Aaron Donald has hinted at retirement, Cooper Kupp will be 30 next season and hurt again, Stafford has thumb, elbow, and spinal issues, and Bobby Wagner is moving closer to his mid-30’s. I honestly believe if Amazon offered Sean McVay a 3-4 year deal to do Thursday Night Football, I think he would take it. I do not think he wants to be a part of the rebuild. McVay could leave this sport and come back in five years, what would he be, 41? He’d still be one of the youngest coaches in the NFL.” (Full Segment Above)
Yardbarker

Bill Belichick Compliments Cardinals Offense

The Arizona Cardinals have been lacking in nearly every phase of their play, but perhaps the most disappointing has been their offense. Don't tell New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick that. Captained by Kyler Murray, Kliff Kingsbury's offense hasn't quite gotten their feet settled with all the weapons at their...
TEXAS STATE
RaiderMaven

RaiderMaven

Las Vegas, NV
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
718K+
Views
ABOUT

RaiderMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Las Vegas Raiders

 https://www.si.com/nfl/raiders

Comments / 0

Community Policy