Previewing the Los Angeles Rams Offense

The Los Angeles Rams once star-studded offense has been reduced to a number of backups now starting

For Los Angeles Rams Coach Sean McVay, he's built his career out of being considered one of the best offensive minds in the NFL.

McVay has proven that with the Rams over time, having overseen three top-10 scoring offenses since 2017.

This year, however, has quickly become one where McVay would like to never have to re-live again.

That's because the Rams' once dangerous offense has become a shell of its former self, ranking bottom-four in the league in points and total yards per game.

Injuries to established stars quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp have played a big role, but even before they got hurt, the Rams didn't look nearly the same.

Their offensive line was a question mark at the beginning of the season and has performed like one of the worst in the NFL, giving up 42 sacks and routinely being overpowered in the running game.

The Rams' running backs really haven't helped much either, with presumed starter Cam Akers looking like he'll never regain the explosiveness he showed as a rookie.

For the Las Vegas Raiders defense, it presents a golden opportunity to take advantage of an injured and worn down opponent.

There shouldn't be any excuses when you are playing a struggling line and backups at quarterbacks and receiver, and the Raiders can't afford to waste this game because of that.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up-to-the-second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter , @ BaydounDarin