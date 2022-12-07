Read full article on original website
WCU’s University Theatre Group to Present 23rd Annual AIDS Benefit Concert This Weekend
The student-led university theatre group at West Chester University presents the 23rd annual Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids Benefit Concert and Silent Auction. Performances are tonight, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7:30 PM, and Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11 at 2 PM. Performances are staged in the...
Seasonal Carols — Both Musical and Dickensian — Prove Worthy Draw in Lancaster County
The 2022 holiday entertainment scene in nearby Lancaster County is an opportunity for collar county residents who may have tired of local seasonal presentations to try something new. Two presentations are especially notable, one for its wholly unique setting, the other for a pricing model that will absolutely fit every...
Eagles Teammates Tackled Their Charity Holiday Vocal Challenge in a Conshy Recording Studio
Jason Kelce, Eagles teammates, and a technical crew gathered at a Conshohocken studio this past summer to lay down tracks for "A Philly Special Christmas" for charity. By now, news of the release of A Philly Special Christmas — a holiday recording from Phila. Eagles with vocal chops that range from legit (Jordan Mailata) to those more enthusiasm-based (Jason Kelce) — has almost eclipsed the team’s present 11–1 record.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: 1812 Pottstown Home Sparkles Like NYE Fireworks from Its Namesake Overture
1250 Ridge Road, Pottstown, is a stone home and bank barn that date to 1812, the year whose global conflict produced, among other things, Tchaikovsky’s fireworks-laden classical composition. Its pyrotechnic tie could just as easily fit the upcoming welcome of 2023 in Montgomery County, especially for the owners of this home celebrating their acquisition.
Five Montco Museums and Cultural Sites Get the Green
The Speakers House in Trappe belonged to Frederick Muhlenberg and is currently in the process of being restored.Photo byHistoric Trappe. Several Montco museums and cultural sites won big bucks. The Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission awarded three counties, including Montco, a total of $159,000 in support grants, writes Joe Zlomek for The Sanatoga Post.
December Birthday of Walt Disney Gives Local Elementary School Cause to Recall His Long-Ago Visit
Walt Disney, Hollywood visionary, was born Dec. 05, 1901, and the proximity of that date today recalls a unique local connection to the entertainment pioneer. Jake Rossen recounted the link for Mental Floss. The Walt Disney Elementary School in Levittown is, indeed, named for the famed filmmaker. It is one...
Green Lane Fifth Grader Has School Bestie Who Is 130 Miles Away
A student in Green Lane has formed a close friendship with an upstate classmate, thanks to a King of Prussia cyber charter school.Photo byiStock. Devin and Isabella, fellow fifth graders, connected in class three years ago. Unlike other elementary school friends, however, these two live 130 miles apart. Their special bond was enabled by their enrollments in Agora Cyber Charter School, headquartered in King of Prussia.
Philadelphia Premium Outlets Augments Seasonal Shopping Appeal with Dec. 10 Party
Philadelphia Premium Outlets is hosting a Dec. 10 onsite holiday event.Photo byPhiladelphia Premium Outlets at Facebook. As if its shopping opportunities aren’t enough, The Philadelphia Premium Outlets, Limerick, is adding another reason to stop by this weekend.
Upper Perkiomen High School Grad Wins 2022 Legoland Title; Beating the Competition Was No Snap
Thayden Reinhart, 19, a graduate from Upper Perkiomen High School and resident of Pennsburg, clicked with the judges to earning the title of 2022 Master Model Builder at Legoland Discovery Center. In addition to bragging rights, the distinction earned him a position at the center, located within the Plymouth Meeting...
Sandwiches, Sides, and So Much More at Grumpy’s Handcarved Sandwiches in Pottstown
When the craving for a sandwich hits, what do you do? When only the best will suffice, head to Grumpy’s Handcarved Sandwiches (located at 137 E. High Street in Pottstown). No plastic-wrapped lunch meat here, only the best quality meats and cheeses, ingredients, and baked-from-scratch bakery items. Set in...
For 40 Years, This Harleysville Family Has Had a Blazing Good Time Decorating Its Property
The Drelick property, dressed for the season, at 1800 Dutchmans Circle, Harleysville. For the 40th Dec. in a row, the Drelick property in Harleysville is outfitted for the holidays. The family’s lawn set-up is unique for its interactive elements that beckon visitors from their cars. Mac Bullock plugged into the details for the Montgomery Daily Voice.
Donna Urian, Board Chair, YMCA of Greater Brandywine and Shareholder at Fischer Cunnane & Associates
Donna Urian, Board Chair of the YMCA of Greater Brandywine and Shareholder at Fischer Cunnane & Associates Ltd, spoke to MONTCO Today about growing up in Springfield and Glen Mills. As the oldest of six children, she sold greeting cards door-to-door at age 10 to earn her own money. She chose a career in accounting because she had an aptitude for math and, as a single parent, wanted a job that would be in demand to support her family.
Valley Forge Military College Cadet Dilia Reyes-Hill Receives 2022 Liberty Bell Award
Valley Forge Cadet Dilia Reyes-Hill is standing with Gilbert Lappano, Commander USN (Retired) (left); and Charles Merwin, 1st Lt USA (Former) Valley Forge Military College Cadet Dilia Reyes-Hill has received the 2022 Liberty Bell Special Achievement award. The award was presented along with Liberty Bell Scholarships by the Valley Forge...
Merry Menus: Montgomery County Restaurants Supply Much More than Milk and Cookies
Montgomery County restaurateurs are eager to create memorable dining experiences for the holidays. It takes a lot of energy to navigate the Dec. timeframe, given the calorie burn involved with shopping, wrapping, mailing cards, hosting meals, and decorating. They’re tasks best not tackled on an empty stomach. The following...
Montgomery County Leadership: Elyse Lupin, President and Founder, Elysium Marketing Group
Elyse Lupin, President and Founder of Elysium Marketing Group, spoke with MONTCO Today about growing up in Lansdale, her close relationship with her older brother, her high school tennis court success, and her love of classic rock.
Former Local Bus Driver Kept Vigil for ‘America’s Unknown Child’
Rita O’Vary visits the gravesite of Joseph Zarelli on Thursday at Ivy Hill Cemetery in Philadelphia. On the morning of Dec. 8, Rita O’Vary stood looking at two granite markers at Ivy Hill Cemetery in East Mount Airy, the grave site of Joseph Augustus Zarelli. Jesse Bunch covered her steadfast commitment to honoring a lost soul in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Royersford Sweet Shoppe Carries Specialty Gift Item to Blow Chocoholics Away
Sweet Ashley’s Chocolates in Royersford has a gift item ideal for the chocoholics on any gift-buying list: the Hot Chocolate Bomb. This flavorful burst of richness was a TikTok sensation last Christmas season, as posters captured its transformation from solid chocolate ball to cup of rich and decadent cocoa.
Wynnewood Resident Cuts to the Chase on Question of Jews Incorporating Christmas Trees into Dec. Décor
A Wynnewood woman responding to a question on the appropriateness of Christmas trees in Jewish homes cited the real and powerful meaning already contained in the symbols of Hanukkah. Despite Christmas not being a Jewish holiday, its status as a secular-sacred event has led some non-practicing Jews to incorporate Christmas...
Penn Valley Billionaire Developer on Ambitious Center City 76ers Complex Project; ‘I’ll Figure it Out!’
Artist's rendering of a Center-City arena for the Phila. 76ers.Photo by76 Devcorp at Philadelphia Magazine. David Adelman, Penn Valley resident, continues his full-court-press effort to transform part of Phila.’s sagging fashion district into the Sixers’ home court. David Murrell reported his progress on the $1.3 billion vision in Philadelphia Magazine.
