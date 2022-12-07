ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Square News

Unlicensed weed stores pose as legitimate dispensaries, enticing NYU buyers

Washington Square Park, the geographic and social center of NYU’s Manhattan campus, is infamous for its weed vendors. But since former Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a bill to legalize recreational cannabis use in New York last April, many NYU students are turning to yet-unlicensed, quasi-legal dispensaries instead, with brick-and-mortar storefronts that make them appear more legitimate than they truly are.
Secret NYC

NYC’s Brand New R211 Subway Cars Are Expecting To Service Passengers By The Spring

The MTA originally reported that the new R211 subway cars would be delivered to NYC Transit in 2020 though not being used by the public until 2021. While the first five subway cars of the R211 fleet were unveiled in July of last year, the MTA then announced they weren’t expected to begin serving passengers until the summer of 2022. Now, in a statement given by the New York City Transit this past October, an order for 640 more of these new cars was approved, though passenger service isn’t expected until the spring. The new trains are part of the “Fast Forward” plans announced in early 2018 that will allow 50 years worth of subway updates to take place in only a decade. There will be nearly 5,000 new subway cars introduced to the tracks within that time. 
C. Heslop

Six-Figure NY TikTok Influencers Struggle To Rent In The City

Influencers who earn six-figure salaries claim they cannot afford to live in New York. Rent in the metropolitan area costs way too much. In March 2022, an influencer fled the state for Florida after she had difficulty paying rent. She amassed a debt of $40,844 in unpaid housing fees and $25,000 in damages. Caroline Calloway told reporters she wanted to leave the lifestyle behind. Settle into a quieter life and write a memoir. When Calloway left with rent outstanding, she passed the keys off to friends, not her landlord. The friends sublet the apartment. It was still under Calloway's name, causing her arrears of $65,844.
mhsphoenix.com

Thrifting Spots You Probably Forgot About

Do you want to achieve that Pinterest-page aesthetic that you’ve been holding off on for so long? Scrolling on your phone and pinning photos isn’t enough. It’s time to build up your closet and experiment with your style! Thrifting is underrated, sometimes you can find some of the rarest items for a low price, and you’d help to reduce the amount of waste going out to the planet. Even some big corporate companies try to mimic clothing items that people find in thrifts because they’re that good!
Shore News Network

66-year-old man violently attacked and slashed on NYC subway train in Manhattan

NEW YORK, NY – A 66-year-old man was slashed in the head and ear in an unprovoked attack aboard a New York City subway train in Manhattan on Thursday. Police said the incident happened at around 3:15 am on the southbound 6 train as it approached the 33rd Street and Park Avenue station. “A 66-year-old man was slashed in the head and ear by the suspect in an unprovoked attack,” police said. Detectives released a photo of the suspect captured on nearby surveillance video. No arrests have been made. The post 66-year-old man violently attacked and slashed on NYC subway train in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
New York Post

Dozens of fake designer purse vendors selling knock-offs to NYC holiday shoppers

The streets of New York are going to hell in a fake Prada handbasket. Dozens of bogus designer purse peddlers have turned the area around Rockefeller Center into a congestion-clogged black market — as they hawk knock-off bags to tourists just weeks after cops cleaned up Lower Manhattan with a $10 million counterfeit swag bust. At least 30 vendors have set up shop on the sidewalks between 48th and 50th Streets on Sixth Avenue in Manhattan to sell phony Louis Vuitton, Prada and Dior handbags and clutches, The Post has learned. “It’s a mess, people tripping over bags and being hustled. It used to...
rooseveltislanddaily.news

What was it like living in New York City in the early 20th Century?

Have you ever wondered what it was like to live in New York City during the early 20th century? Well, today we’re taking a little trip back in time to explore what life was like for people living in one of the most iconic cities in America. From the bustling streets of Manhattan to the cobblestone roads of Brooklyn, there’s so much history waiting to be discovered.
W42ST.nyc

Could New York City Buses Become Free for All?

As other cities experiment with fare-free transit, some MTA board members are calling on elected officials to come up with new funding sources that would allow the financially strapped agency to let New Yorkers ride buses for free. Jose Martinez, The City This article was originally published on Dec 8 5:00am EST by THE CITY […] The post Could New York City Buses Become Free for All? appeared first on W42ST.
wrkf.org

After workers allege racism, the Commissioner of NYC's child welfare system addresses priorities

Black and Brown families have long believed that New York’s child welfare system is racist. Now, a new survey shows some caseworkers on the inside agree. Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Jess Dannhauser, commissioner for New York City’s Administration for Children’s Services, and Joyce McMillian, the director of the nonprofit JMac for Families.
PIX11

Harlem tenants may become homeless for the holidays after judge ruling

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A group of Harlem tenants have been ordered to move out of their apartments after a real estate dispute between their building’s developer and his former lender.  Tenant Tonia Vail told PIX11 News, “people had plans when they moved here to move forward in life.” Vail was living in a homeless […]
norwoodnews.org

Edenwald: 41-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot at Baychester Houses NYCHA Development

A murder investigation is underway by the NYPD after a 41-year-old man died following a fatal shooting in Edenwald, police said. On Thursday, Dec. 8, at around 8.09 p.m., police responded to a 911 call regarding an aided, unconscious man inside 1851 Schieffelin Place, Baychester Houses NYCHA complex. The residence falls under Police Service Area 8’s Edenwald satellite base, located at 1165 East 229th Street, which serves New York City Housing Authority developments.
