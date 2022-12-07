The MTA originally reported that the new R211 subway cars would be delivered to NYC Transit in 2020 though not being used by the public until 2021. While the first five subway cars of the R211 fleet were unveiled in July of last year, the MTA then announced they weren’t expected to begin serving passengers until the summer of 2022. Now, in a statement given by the New York City Transit this past October, an order for 640 more of these new cars was approved, though passenger service isn’t expected until the spring. The new trains are part of the “Fast Forward” plans announced in early 2018 that will allow 50 years worth of subway updates to take place in only a decade. There will be nearly 5,000 new subway cars introduced to the tracks within that time.

