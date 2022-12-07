FLEMINGTON, New Jersey – Teofimo Lopez can’t envision this version of Vasiliy Lomachenko being able to defeat Devin Haney. Lopez didn’t see the same fighter he upset in October 2020 when he watched Lomachenko overcome a slow start to out-point Jamaine Ortiz on October 29 at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York. That is primarily why the former lightweight champion predicted that the unbeaten Haney would retain his IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO 135-pound championships if he defends those titles against Lomachenko next, as expected.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO