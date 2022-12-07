ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MMAmania.com

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Alex Morono full fight preview | UFC 282

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) sluggers Alex Morono and Santiago Ponzinibbio will square off this weekend (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC 282 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ponzinibbio has lost three of four since returning to action following a really serious layoff due to injury, but the stats...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Teofimo Lopez: The Reason I Think Haney Wins Is Loma Isn’t The Same Guy I Faced In 2020

FLEMINGTON, New Jersey – Teofimo Lopez can’t envision this version of Vasiliy Lomachenko being able to defeat Devin Haney. Lopez didn’t see the same fighter he upset in October 2020 when he watched Lomachenko overcome a slow start to out-point Jamaine Ortiz on October 29 at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York. That is primarily why the former lightweight champion predicted that the unbeaten Haney would retain his IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO 135-pound championships if he defends those titles against Lomachenko next, as expected.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bjpenndotcom

Daniel Cormier sheds light on “what really happened” in Stephen Thompson’s stoppage win over Kevin Holland: “That decision was not made by Bob Perez”

Daniel Cormier has shed light on ‘what really happened’ in Stephen Thompson’s stoppage win over Kevin Holland. It was just last Saturday, December 3rd, in the UFC welterweight main event in Orlando, Florida that Stephen Thompson (17-6 MMA) defeated Kevin Holland (23-9 MMA) via TKO. Holland was compromised from the first round after suffering a broken hand according to his team.
ORLANDO, FL
Boxing Scene

Oscar Valdez-Emanuel Navarrete WBO Title Fight To Land At Desert Diamond Arena

Another big title fight is heading to the greater Phoenix area. BoxingScene.com has learned that the highly anticipated Oscar Valdez-Emanuel Navarrete now has a home. The vacant WBO junior lightweight title fight will land at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. As previously reported by BoxingScene.com, Valdez-Navarrete is due...
GLENDALE, AZ
Boxing Scene

Serrano-Cruz, Baumgardner Championship Doubleheader Eyed For Feb. 4 In NYC

GLENDALE, Arizona -- Eddie Hearn is prepared to return to New York City with a pair of lineal championships on the same show. As BoxingScene.com previously reported, Matchroom Boxing and Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) are working out terms for an undisputed featherweight championship between seven-division and reigning lineal WBC/IBF/WBO/IBO featherweight champion Amanda Serrano and Mexico City’s Erika Cruz, who holds the WBA belt. The fight—once finalized—is targeted to headline a February 4 DAZN show in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
realcombatmedia.com

THE BRONX’S ANDY DOMINGUEZ HEADLINES “HOLIDAY FIGHT NIGHT” IN NYC

December 6, 2022, New York, NY – – The Bronx’s undefeated Andy Dominguez will be the main event fighter for the first time in his young career in a fight card tabbed “Holiday Fight Night.” The event takes place Wednesday, December 21, just four days before Christmas, the best time of the year, at Sony Hall, in Times Square, New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
