Read full article on original website
Related
'Great Resignation' of healthcare professionals affects patient care
The nationwide shortage of healthcare professionals -- a so-called "Great Resignation" of providers -- is impacting patient care in ways large and small, a new HealthDay/Harris Poll shows.
The 'Great Resignation' Is Taking a Toll on U.S. Health Care
THURSDAY, Dec. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The nationwide shortage of health care professionals -- a so-called "Great Resignation" of providers -- is impacting patient care in ways large and small, a new HealthDay/Harris Poll shows. One in four Americans (25%) have noticed or personally experienced the impact of staffing...
Who cares? Why it matters your health care provider is nice to you
As national pediatric associations call for a national emergency response to unprecedented levels of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and influenza that are overwhelming U.S. health care systems with hospitalizations of children and seniors, it is critical to examine what good health care looks like. Almost every health care setting utilizes...
Health care workers treating each other ‘disrespectfully’ on the rise
Some bullies wear white coats, new research reveals. While health care workers aim to treat their patients with compassion, empathy and respect, a significant number don’t follow those same ideals when working with each other, according to an article published recently by Massachusetts General Hospital. Christine Porath, Ph.D, an expert in unprofessional workplace behavior who’s quoted in the article, told Fox News Digital this week that based on her research, “Too many health care workers and physicians are treated disrespectfully.” And “we’ve found that the majority don’t report it, often out of a sense of fear or hopelessness,” she added. Porath has studied disrespectful behavior at...
Treating mental illness with electricity marries old ideas with modern tech and understanding of the brain – podcast
Mental illnesses such as obsessive compulsive disorder, depression and addiction are notoriously hard to treat and often don’t respond to drugs. But a new wave of treatments that stimulate the brain with electricity are showing promise on patients and in clinical trials. In this episode of The Conversation Weekly podcast, we talk to three experts and one patient about the history of treating mental illness, how new technology and deeper understanding of the brain are leading to better treatments and where the neuroscience of mental illness is headed next. It’s not uncommon to hear people joke about how their “OCD”...
When should you avoid the ER? Doctor discusses alternative ways to seek care amid 'tripledemic'
The triple threat of flu, RSV and COVID-19 is hitting hospitals and stretching emergency rooms thin, so doctors want to remind everyone other ways to receive care.
New MCCC course geared to construction professionals
A new building information modeling course will begin this winter at Monroe County Community College. The semester begins Jan. 6. The college's Applied Science and Engineering Technology Division started Building Information Modeling for Construction Management for current and prospective building construction professionals. The course “allows them to explore building and...
Pfister: Legality of student loan reduction
In February 2023, in Biden v. Nebraska, the Supreme Court will hear oral argument and decide whether the president, by and through his secretary of education, can reduce student loan debt pursuant to a particular statutory delegation. This will be a heavy load since the recent case of Virginia v. EPA this last summer, which held that delegations from Congress must be clear in their intent on major questions. This is the “major question doctrine.” ...
For the sake of small businesses, Washington must rethink anti-tech crusade | Opinion
The White House recently announced support for a bill aimed at altering the operations of large tech companies, a move the Administration should rethink given the legislation’s potential to derail tech savvy small businesses. Small businesses throughout the First State ramped up their offerings for Cyber Monday, highlighting the fact that in a post-pandemic world, digital platforms are integral to Main Street success. This is especially true for Black-owned businesses who were disproportionately harmed by the effects of COVID-19, but were...
How Community Health Investments Will Define The Future of Healthcare
Community health is more than how someone’s physical health needs are being met. It involves all the physical, social, and environmental factors — access to nutritious food, stable income and housing, education opportunities, and more. These social determinants of health, or SDoH, are interconnected and integral to the overall health of communities across the world — and healthcare systems are taking note.
infomeddnews.com
Reasons Why The Role Of Nurses Is Important In The Healthcare System
Are you thinking of becoming a nurse? Or are you just curious about the importance of nurses in our healthcare system? If yes, then this article is for you. The nursing profession is often taken for granted. People don’t realize the importance of nurses until they need their services. Nurses are an integral part of the healthcare system and play a vital role in patient care. This article will discuss why nurses are so important to the healthcare system. Let’s get to the list.
Medical News Today
What to know about the four levels of hospice care
Hospice care is a multilevel end-of-life care system that aims to manage symptoms and improve the quality of life for someone with a terminal illness. There are four levels of hospice care, each focusing on the specific needs of the person receiving care. Hospice care focuses on caring for someone...
3 Tips to Have Successful Relationships with Your Coworkers
Positive working relationships have a huge impact on your career. Building connections can strengthen your network and help you climb the corporate ladder. Barbie Adler, founder of Selective Search, a matchmaking service, gives advice on how to have successful relationships with your coworkers. Commitment. When starting any relationship, it’s important...
techaiapp.com
About 2,000 independent pharmacies coming back to Tricare
More than 2,000 independent pharmacies will rejoin the Tricare retail pharmacy network, according to officials at Cigna/Express Scripts, which manages the prescription plan. As of Oct. 24, there were 14,963 independent pharmacies that left the Tricare retail pharmacy network — primarily due to their objections about low reimbursement rates — out of 55,586 retail pharmacies in the network. The loss affects an estimated 400,000 Tricare beneficiaries. Advocates and lawmakers have expressed concern about the decrease in pharmacies and its effect on beneficiaries.
contagionlive.com
Significant Barriers Keep Patients from Adopting Injectable PrEP
The study showed, however, that physicians can help solve the problem if they are willing to answer patient’s questions about the therapy’s efficacy and safety. Though injectable versions of pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) can be more convenient than a daily pill, a new qualitative study of patient perceptions suggests physicians have a key role to play in educating patients and overcoming potential barriers to usage.
labpulse.com
Clinical-grade wearables developer Cardiosense raises $15.1M in Series A financing
Cardiosense said on Thursday that it has raised $15.1 million in a Series A financing to support team expansion, accelerate product development, and fund an expansive heart failure study. The Chicago-based digital health company is leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and multisensor devices to develop tools that enable the early detection...
MedicalXpress
Tackling the ethical considerations of dementia research
When Emily Largent worked as an ICU nurse at UCLA, she didn't shy away from the difficult cases. It wasn't necessarily the medical procedures themselves that were challenging; caring for patients after organ transplants or managing a patient on life support were part of the job description. What really drew Largent to a case was the tough decisions that were involved. Should this patient really be a candidate for an organ transplant? What do we do when a patient's family disagrees about ending life support?
ajmc.com
Dr Dena Behm Dillon on Treating Patients With HIV and Medication Affordability, Adherence
Once patients with HIV start treatment, pharmacists can play a key role in addressing patient accessibility and affordability of HIV treatments and promoting adherence, said Dena Behm Dillon, PharmD, AAHIVP, HIV clinical pharmacy specialist, University of Iowa Health Care. Knowing if a patient has been on pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) before...
MedicalXpress
Top IUD TikTok videos often portray painful experiences, health care mistrust
Popular TikTok videos related to intrauterine devices (IUDs) tend to depict negative patient experiences related to pain, while some videos conveyed unreliable information about the contraceptive devices. Duke Health researchers Jonas Swartz, M.D., an assistant professor, and Jenny Wu, M.D., a resident, both in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology...
ajmc.com
ICYMI: Notable Topics From the 2022 Asembia Specialty Pharmacy Summit
Topics discussed at the Asembia Specialty Pharmacy Summit, held in May 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada, touched on projections in specialty pharmacy and value-based payments, as well as experiences gained from the COVID-19 pandemic and evaluation of 340B drug pricing. Below are some notable highlights from the event. Adam Fein,...
MONTCO.Today
Montgomery County, PA
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://montco.today/
Comments / 0