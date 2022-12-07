ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 3

Lea Harbour
3d ago

I guess I would try to set up some great babysitter, or grandparents to help when you have things you would like to attend. It is not fair to yourself not to have some fun. Of course you can't meet the full schedule you had when you were single/childless. Try to see if you can make some arrangements. It may help you!

Reply
2
Related
Anthony James

My Foster Dad is Jealous Of My Boyfriend ‘No Man Is Good Enough For You Except Me’

This is a nonfiction piece based on genuine events as given to me by a family friend who was present at the time; it is used with permission. Some tales are not meant to be revealed; if I open my mouth to tell you how many things I have heard as a journalist, you will be astounded; some are not published because the individuals wish to keep it a secret; and many are not published because it may cause dread in the lives of many people.
Dspeaker

Lady Who Adopted A Hungry Street Dog Arrested And Sent To 6 Months In Jail ‘You're Not The Rightful Owner’

This is a Nonfictional article based on true facts provided by a family friend who was present at the time; it is used with permission. Anita is a huge fan of pets; when she was younger, she would steal snacks from her mother's shop in order to feed people's hungry dogs. Anita has always wanted to have many pet animals, including cats, dogs, and even parrots, but she was always unable to do so due to her parents' strict rules and regulations.
Ingram Atkinson

After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later

Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
Mary Duncan

“Feeling better now?” Woman caught at mall by boss after calling out sick from work gets promptly fired

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I wouldn’t be hard pressed to admit that I don’t have the greatest work ethic in the world. I am a terrible employee to people, so writing for myself and working on my own suits me much better. I am happier this way, with no boss or coworkers to deal with, and I think the workforce is better off without having me in it.
The Hollywood Gossip

Audrey Roloff: We're Sort of Broke! But We're a Very Close Family!

Just over a week ago, Audrey Roloff admitted she’s far from a perfect parent. The former reality star felt a need to clap back at critics who have taken her to task for many of her social media posts, a majority of which depict her and husband Jeremy as living some utopian ideal of family life.
OREGON STATE
Abby Joseph

Woman Dines With Her Boyfriend’s Parents for the First Time and Is Told to Keep Quiet as Soon as the Food Is Served

When you're dating someone, it's often considered appropriate to be respectful of their family customs and traditions because it helps to create a stronger bond between you and them. However, that can sometimes be easier said than done. As you're about to discover, occasionally, you may find yourself in unfamiliar territory that's just too difficult to navigate.
Tracey Folly

Woman body shames teen girl for wearing a skirt to school: 'Can you tell me why anyone would wear such a short skirt?'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I have always had a complicated relationship with my body. My diet yo-yos from restricted eating to binge eating, and my waistline yo-yos right along with it. This way of eating has been my way of life since junior high school. Maybe even elementary school.
Anthony James

Fiction: I Put A Recorder On My Daughter's Phone, What I Saw After 3 Days Made Me Cry

Please keep in mind that this is a fictitious article written solely for your entertainment; do not read any meaning into it. My name is Judy, and I'm a single mother with a beautiful daughter named Ana. Ana is my hope, my joy, and, most importantly, the only one I play with when I'm bored; we literally do everything together. Ana is a blessing to me, despite the fact that some believe she is the cause of my current situation.
Comfy, Safe Couch

Father stopped talking to woman for months after she made a mistake, even as a child

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I made a mistake as a little child and even when I became an adult, my father would stop talking to me for months. No matter how much I begged him to talk to me, he acted like I didn't exist. It was so humiliating and made me feel like I wanted to vanish, disown my family, and never be seen again.
Rebecca Gold

Father Helps Pay for Three of His Daughter's Weddings But Refuses to Contribute to Her Fourth One

It's not easy to say no to your children, especially when they're in a time of need. But sometimes, you have to put your foot down and refuse their requests - even if it means they'll be angry with you. That's what one father did recently when his 32-year-old daughter asked him to fund her fourth wedding which was highlighted in a recent online post, documented by Taylor McCloud of Newsweek.
New York Post

Dear Abby: I’m tired of dealing with my know-it-all neighbor

DEAR ABBY: Last year, two former classmates bought houses next door to me. I don’t mind one of them, but the other, “Evie,” is a snippy know-it-all with a sugar daddy boyfriend. She looks down on everyone. In addition to yelling over the fence when they see us outside or on our back deck, they have invited my husband and me to dinner at their house and for happy hour several times. I have made excuses, but I’m running out of them. I have no intention of accepting these invitations. My husband thinks we should “just get it over with”...
WASHINGTON STATE
Mary Duncan

Woman who swipes wedding ring at party is confronted, humiliated when she learns it’s a fake

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I have always thought that theft is one of the most despicable crimes one can commit. It’s just so lowly, gross and selfish, in my humble opinion, and it says a lot of negative things about a person’s character to me if I know you like to steal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy