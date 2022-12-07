Read full article on original website
Lea Harbour
3d ago
I guess I would try to set up some great babysitter, or grandparents to help when you have things you would like to attend. It is not fair to yourself not to have some fun. Of course you can't meet the full schedule you had when you were single/childless. Try to see if you can make some arrangements. It may help you!
2
My Foster Dad is Jealous Of My Boyfriend ‘No Man Is Good Enough For You Except Me’
This is a nonfiction piece based on genuine events as given to me by a family friend who was present at the time; it is used with permission. Some tales are not meant to be revealed; if I open my mouth to tell you how many things I have heard as a journalist, you will be astounded; some are not published because the individuals wish to keep it a secret; and many are not published because it may cause dread in the lives of many people.
A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby
A mother shouted loud at the hospital after looking at his newborn baby and broke downPhoto byMirror. A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby.
Lady Who Adopted A Hungry Street Dog Arrested And Sent To 6 Months In Jail ‘You're Not The Rightful Owner’
This is a Nonfictional article based on true facts provided by a family friend who was present at the time; it is used with permission. Anita is a huge fan of pets; when she was younger, she would steal snacks from her mother's shop in order to feed people's hungry dogs. Anita has always wanted to have many pet animals, including cats, dogs, and even parrots, but she was always unable to do so due to her parents' strict rules and regulations.
Fiction: I Installed A Secret Camera In My Mom's Room When My Uncle Came To Visit, What I Saw Made Me Cry
Please keep in mind that this content is purely for entertainment purposes. The story occurred, but we lack the necessary evidence to back up our claim, so this is a fictitious article.
Madame Noire
Shanquella Robinson’s So-Called ‘Friends’ Planned Funeral Outfits With Her Mother
Shanquella Robinson’s mother said those who traveled with her late daughter to Mexico were picking their funeral outfits shortly after the 25-year-old’s death. Sallamondra Robinson alleges the “friends” who went to San Jose del Cabo with Shanquella chatted with her about what they would wear to Shanquella’s homegoing service.
After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later
Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
“Feeling better now?” Woman caught at mall by boss after calling out sick from work gets promptly fired
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I wouldn’t be hard pressed to admit that I don’t have the greatest work ethic in the world. I am a terrible employee to people, so writing for myself and working on my own suits me much better. I am happier this way, with no boss or coworkers to deal with, and I think the workforce is better off without having me in it.
The Hollywood Gossip
Audrey Roloff: We're Sort of Broke! But We're a Very Close Family!
Just over a week ago, Audrey Roloff admitted she’s far from a perfect parent. The former reality star felt a need to clap back at critics who have taken her to task for many of her social media posts, a majority of which depict her and husband Jeremy as living some utopian ideal of family life.
Man tricks mother-in-law by adding Hershey's Kisses to candy bowl when she's not looking: 'Where did they come from?'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Photo byHershey's Kisses. (2022, November 22). In Wikipedia. Creative Commons.
Woman Dines With Her Boyfriend’s Parents for the First Time and Is Told to Keep Quiet as Soon as the Food Is Served
When you're dating someone, it's often considered appropriate to be respectful of their family customs and traditions because it helps to create a stronger bond between you and them. However, that can sometimes be easier said than done. As you're about to discover, occasionally, you may find yourself in unfamiliar territory that's just too difficult to navigate.
18-Year-Old Horrified After Stepmom Tells Her She's 'Lucky' to Be Treated as Equal
Should stepchildren be treated the same as biological children?. Photo byPhoto by Gerardo Marrufo on UnsplashonUnsplash. There's no one size fits all manual on how to be the best step-parent, and how to successfully blend two different families together as one.
Woman body shames teen girl for wearing a skirt to school: 'Can you tell me why anyone would wear such a short skirt?'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I have always had a complicated relationship with my body. My diet yo-yos from restricted eating to binge eating, and my waistline yo-yos right along with it. This way of eating has been my way of life since junior high school. Maybe even elementary school.
Fiction: I Put A Recorder On My Daughter's Phone, What I Saw After 3 Days Made Me Cry
Please keep in mind that this is a fictitious article written solely for your entertainment; do not read any meaning into it. My name is Judy, and I'm a single mother with a beautiful daughter named Ana. Ana is my hope, my joy, and, most importantly, the only one I play with when I'm bored; we literally do everything together. Ana is a blessing to me, despite the fact that some believe she is the cause of my current situation.
Father stopped talking to woman for months after she made a mistake, even as a child
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I made a mistake as a little child and even when I became an adult, my father would stop talking to me for months. No matter how much I begged him to talk to me, he acted like I didn't exist. It was so humiliating and made me feel like I wanted to vanish, disown my family, and never be seen again.
Stay at Home Mom Discovers Husband is Cheating: “We’re Now in an Open Relationship, Deal With It"
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Approximately 85% of affairs begin in the workplace. This ugly truth currently has one stay-at-home mom feeling stuck.
Woman Kicks Mother in Law With Two Broken Wrists Out of Her Wedding for Dress Mishap
A whopping 70% of people say that their in-laws have caused strain within their marriage. Not everyone is going to have the greatest relationship with their partner's parents, but people think one woman really started things off on the wrong foot on the day of her wedding.
Father Helps Pay for Three of His Daughter's Weddings But Refuses to Contribute to Her Fourth One
It's not easy to say no to your children, especially when they're in a time of need. But sometimes, you have to put your foot down and refuse their requests - even if it means they'll be angry with you. That's what one father did recently when his 32-year-old daughter asked him to fund her fourth wedding which was highlighted in a recent online post, documented by Taylor McCloud of Newsweek.
Dear Abby: I’m tired of dealing with my know-it-all neighbor
DEAR ABBY: Last year, two former classmates bought houses next door to me. I don’t mind one of them, but the other, “Evie,” is a snippy know-it-all with a sugar daddy boyfriend. She looks down on everyone. In addition to yelling over the fence when they see us outside or on our back deck, they have invited my husband and me to dinner at their house and for happy hour several times. I have made excuses, but I’m running out of them. I have no intention of accepting these invitations. My husband thinks we should “just get it over with”...
Bride Annuls Marriage After Mother-in-Law 'Freaks Out' Over Wedding Dress
Should a couple ever let their parents come between them?. Planning a wedding is so stressful because there are many moving parts and so many people invested in not only the event itself but also in their interests being recognized for the big day.
Woman who swipes wedding ring at party is confronted, humiliated when she learns it’s a fake
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I have always thought that theft is one of the most despicable crimes one can commit. It’s just so lowly, gross and selfish, in my humble opinion, and it says a lot of negative things about a person’s character to me if I know you like to steal.
