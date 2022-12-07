Man charged after unborn baby killed in Memphis crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) — A Memphis man was charged after police say he was responsible for a car accident that caused a pregnant woman to lose her unborn baby.
Police said on October 27, 2021, 38-year-old Gabriel Humphrey was driving an Infiniti G37 on Austin Peay when he crashed into a Chevy Spark driven by a woman who was seven months pregnant.
A red-light camera captured Humphrey’s car running the light before crashing into the woman’s car.
The driver of the Chevy Spark was transported to Regional One Hospital. A short time later, her unborn child died due to trauma caused by the impact.
Humphrey was charged with failure to yield resulting in death. He is being held on a $5,000 bond.
Court records show two weeks before the crash, Humphrey was driving the same Infiniti and was pulled for having a temporary tag without a state seal or a date and making an improper lane change.
Police said they also found ecstasy and a loaded gun inside his vehicle.
Humphrey was charged with improper display of a motor vehicle tag, driving while their license was suspended or revoked, possession of a controlled substance, and a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
