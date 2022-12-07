Read full article on original website
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Ohio is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, OH
Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard to take on the ‘Shoe this summerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Bailey expected to become tight ends coachThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud finishes 3rd in Heisman votingThe LanternColumbus, OH
Three Cities in Georgia Were Named the Most “Sinful Cities in America”Kennardo G. JamesGeorgia State
thecomeback.com
Ohio State makes coaching staff change
As the Ohio State Buckeyes prepare to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl, they’ve had to maneuver through some coaching staff changes like so many other programs have. Earlier this week, offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson accepted the job as head...
Ohio State Reportedly Makes Significant Coaching Decision After Losing Key Assistant
Earlier this week, Ohio State offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Kevin Wilson left Columbus to take a head coaching job with Tulsa. The Buckeyes have replaced one of Wilson's positions with an internal promotion, bumping Keenan Bailey up to tight ends coach. Bailey was serving as senior advisor to the head...
landgrantholyland.com
Three Storylines: No. 3 Ohio State women’s basketball vs. Michigan State
The Ohio State women’s basketball team is back to Big Ten conference play after a record-tying non-conference win against the New Hampshire Wildcats. On the schedule are the Michigan State Spartans, who are the strongest conference test in the early Big Ten schedule. Before the home game at the...
Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud shows what he knows about Georgia
NEW YORK — In just over three weeks, the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off for a spot in January’s national championship game. While Ohio State’s CJ Stroud still has plenty of time to prepare for the Dec. 31 showdown in Atlanta, the Heisman Trophy candidate offered his early insight on the Buckeyes’ next opponent.
Kirk Herbstreit Has 2 Words To Describe Georgia vs. Ohio State
No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State will meet in a clash of the college football titans in this year's Peach Bowl. The undefeated Bulldogs have rolled over their competition so far in their title-defending season, and they'll look to continue that trend over the Buckeyes on New Year's Eve.
ocolly.com
Safety Lester commits to OSU
On Saturday morning, safety RJ Lester announced his commitment to OSU, becoming the 13th recruit for the Cowboys in the 2023 class. A three-star recruit, Lester was committed to Kansas State prior to Saturday, before decommitting on Dec. 10. He is rated as the No. 1133 overall recruit in the 2023 class by 247 sports and the No. 6 player in the state of Arkansas.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Putting Full-Court Press on Four-star 2024 Running Back Jordan Marshall, Who Hopes to Commit by Early Summer
Running back is one of the most important positions for Ohio State to recruit in the 2024 cycle. Considering the Buckeyes may not take a running back in 2023, OSU desperately needs a premier tailback to anchor its 2024 class, and maybe even two. Its top target may just reside in the state of Ohio.
C.J. Stroud’s unfinished Ohio State football legacy and our Heisman Trophy voting: Buckeye Talk Podcast
COLUMBUS, Ohio — C.J. Stroud appeared to be writing the final chapter of his Ohio State football legacy when he took the microphone after his second loss to Michigan. One week later, it became clear that a significant portion of his Buckeye story may not yet be on the page. Stroud took a small detour from Peach Bowl preparations to attend the Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York this weekend. He became a two-time finalist and will officially be the first OSU star recognized on that stage twice since Archie Griffin’s back-to-back wins in 1974-75.
Sports betting expert predicts big outcome for Ohio
In just over three weeks, sports betting starts in Ohio.
landgrantholyland.com
Buckeyes make the cut for five-star defensive lineman, check in on 2025 offensive tackle
The most pressing need remaining in the 2023 class has been an elite edge rusher. For what seems like an eternity now, Ohio State has been in the mix for three of the nation’s best, and most recruiting followers can name them by heart. Going through this process, the Buckeyes have seen their momentum come and go, but at least have remained in serious contention for their top targets.
Big Ten admits its officials shouldn't have allowed Ohio State's buzzer-beater vs. Rutgers
It's official. No. 25 Ohio State's buzzer-beating win over Rutgers, the most thrilling ending of Big Ten men's basketball play so far this season, should not have counted. The conference released a statement Friday admitting its officials missed a call at the end of Thursday's game, in which Buckeyes guard Tanner Holden made a 3-pointer as time expired to give his team a 67-66 win at home.
landgrantholyland.com
Game Notes: No. 3 Ohio State women beat New Hampshire Wildcats with historic second half
The Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball team truly played a game of two halves on Thursday against the New Hampshire Wildcats. Ohio State struggled in the first quarter, extended their lead a bit in the second but gave New Hampshire momentum entering halftime. What fans saw in the second half of the 92-36 rout was a sight to see.
Gene Smith asks Ohio State fans to donate more NIL money as Buckeyes face possible recruiting gap
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State touted its nation-leading name, image and likeness revenue opportunities for athletes in the early months of that new frontier in college sports. Less than a year later, however, the athletic department is concerned about where it stands relative to other major programs. The main issue are the collectives — typically non-profit entities run by boosters or prominent donors that bring in funds to distribute to athletes. As collectives grew in popularity, money flowed into some at a rate that those affiliated with OSU have not been able to match.
Eleven Warriors
Tanner Holden Buzzer-Beater Gives Ohio State 67-66 Win Over Rutgers
With his first points of the night, the Wright State transfer hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give Ohio State a 67-66 win over Rutgers in the Buckeyes' Big Ten opener. The 25th-ranked scarlet and gray slayed the Scarlet Knights in the final seconds of a conference-opening victory against a Rutgers team fresh off an emphatic win over then-No. 10 Indiana. Ohio State increased its home winning streak to five straight games with another successful effort at the Schottenstein Center.
southeasthoops.com
Georgia vs. Ohio State Prediction: College Football Playoff Semifinal
In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Georgia vs. Ohio State prediction for the December 31 matchup in the Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Bulldogs captured the SEC championship with a 50-30 win over LSU,...
landgrantholyland.com
LGHL Uncut Podcast: Holden, Key, Holtmann on Rutgers buzzer-beating hysteria
Throughout the season, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions. Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio. Well, if you missed Tanner Holden’s last-second buzzer-beating three-pointer at the Schottenstein...
Ohio State Basketball Starter Out Dealing With Family Matter
The Ohio State Buckeyes will be without a key player for tonight's home game against Rutgers. Starting guard Isaac Likekele has “gone home to Texas to attend to a family matter,” the team announced on Thursday. Likekele, a graduate transfer from Oklahoma State, is averaging 4.5 points, 6.3...
landgrantholyland.com
Game Preview: No. 3 Ohio State women’s basketball vs. New Hampshire Wildcats
The daily schedule gets shaken up for the Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball team this week. Head coach Kevin McGuff and the Scarlet & Gray play an early game, part of two home Buckeye basketball games on Thursday. Up first is the No. 3 women’s team in the country versus their first of four final non-conference regular season games of the season. On the docket is another smaller conference opponent, the University of New Hampshire.
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State men’s basketball vs. Rutgers: Game preview and prediction
The No. 25 Ohio State men’s basketball team (6-2) is set to kick off the Big Ten portion of its season tonight at 7 p.m. ET as the Buckeyes welcome the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-2, 1-0). Head coach Steve Pikiell’s squad opened its conference campaign on Saturday with a fairly shocking 63-48 victory over the then-No. 10 Indiana Hoosiers.
landgrantholyland.com
LGHL Uncut Podcast: Thierry, McMahon, McGuff on New Hampshire blowout, Brittney Griner release
Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions. The Ohio State women’s basketball team played an early, 11:00 a.m. ET, basketball game on Thursday against the University of New Hampshire. In a crowd full of up to 4,000 elementary-aged kids celebrating good school attendance, the Buckeyes played a lethargic first half and then a record-tying second half in a 92-36 win over the Wildcats.
