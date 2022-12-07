‘Tis the season for giving – and enjoying some traditional winter fun ice skating at The Pavilion in Bend. Bend Park and Recreation District will celebrate the change of seasons on Friday, Dec. 16, with a Winter Solstice Celebration from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at The Pavilion. The ice rink will twinkle with lights and smiles as skaters and spectators enjoy treats and a special performance by the Bend Ice Figure Skating Club at 7:00 p.m.

BEND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO