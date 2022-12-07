Read full article on original website
Related
mycentraloregon.com
Safety Summit Coming to Central Oregon
A two-day training conference in central Oregon will put a spotlight on the safety and health of workers in residential, commercial, and industrial construction. The Jan. 30-31 Mid-Oregon Construction Safety Summit will address a variety of topics, including fall protection, silica dust hazards, electrical safety, and emerging safety technologies. Attendees...
mycentraloregon.com
The Pavilion Celebrates Opening Dec. 16th
‘Tis the season for giving – and enjoying some traditional winter fun ice skating at The Pavilion in Bend. Bend Park and Recreation District will celebrate the change of seasons on Friday, Dec. 16, with a Winter Solstice Celebration from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at The Pavilion. The ice rink will twinkle with lights and smiles as skaters and spectators enjoy treats and a special performance by the Bend Ice Figure Skating Club at 7:00 p.m.
mycentraloregon.com
HSCO Offers Holiday Pet Adoptions
At this time of year, the hope is for all animals to find a loving home for the holidays. The Humane Society of Central Oregon is reducing the adoption fee by 50% for dogs and cats over six months, and all small animals through Saturday December 24th at 2:00pm. Brighten...
Comments / 0