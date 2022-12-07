Alex G: Tiny Desk Concert

"I don't have a lot to say," Alex Giannascoli, who performs as Alex G, says with a laugh after his first song behind the Tiny Desk. Judging from his discography alone, that's not something you might ordinarily accuse the Philly singer-songwriter of: nine full-length albums in the last dozen years, in addition to a couple EPs and a film soundtrack. His prodigious output of melodic, peculiar indie rock has earned him a cult-beloved status. True, he got to play guitar on a couple Frank Ocean tracks — but for a more accurate indication of the fervor of his fanbase, turn your attention to the internet: the hours-long playlists of unreleased Alex G demos painstakingly assembled by fans on YouTube, for example, or the raucous chatter among his fans on message boards.

At the Tiny Desk, Alex G and his band dialed down the volume for a handful of songs from across his vast discography. They started with a couple songs from his stellar new album, God Save The Animals , and also played some deeper cuts: "Gretel," a wonderfully creepy track from 2019's House of Sugar , and "Snot," the closer from 2015's Beach Music . Under the layers of electronics, experimentation and vocal effects on Alex G's studio records, you might lose sight of Giannascoli's primary strength as a songwriter and the emotional core of his music. But at the Tiny Desk, the stripped-down sound only underscored the sturdiness of his craft — no explanation required.

SET LIST

"Runner"

"Miracles"

"Gretel"

"Snot"

MUSICIANS

Alex Giannascoli: vocals, guitar

Samuel Acchione: guitar, vocals

John Heywood: bass, vocals

Thomas Kelly: drums

Molly Germer: violin, piano

TINY DESK TEAM