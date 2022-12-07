ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alex G: Tiny Desk Concert

By Marissa Lorusso
"I don't have a lot to say," Alex Giannascoli, who performs as Alex G, says with a laugh after his first song behind the Tiny Desk. Judging from his discography alone, that's not something you might ordinarily accuse the Philly singer-songwriter of: nine full-length albums in the last dozen years, in addition to a couple EPs and a film soundtrack. His prodigious output of melodic, peculiar indie rock has earned him a cult-beloved status. True, he got to play guitar on a couple Frank Ocean tracks — but for a more accurate indication of the fervor of his fanbase, turn your attention to the internet: the hours-long playlists of unreleased Alex G demos painstakingly assembled by fans on YouTube, for example, or the raucous chatter among his fans on message boards.

At the Tiny Desk, Alex G and his band dialed down the volume for a handful of songs from across his vast discography. They started with a couple songs from his stellar new album, God Save The Animals , and also played some deeper cuts: "Gretel," a wonderfully creepy track from 2019's House of Sugar , and "Snot," the closer from 2015's Beach Music . Under the layers of electronics, experimentation and vocal effects on Alex G's studio records, you might lose sight of Giannascoli's primary strength as a songwriter and the emotional core of his music. But at the Tiny Desk, the stripped-down sound only underscored the sturdiness of his craft — no explanation required.

SET LIST

  • "Runner"
  • "Miracles"
  • "Gretel"
  • "Snot"

MUSICIANS

  • Alex Giannascoli: vocals, guitar
  • Samuel Acchione: guitar, vocals
  • John Heywood: bass, vocals
  • Thomas Kelly: drums
  • Molly Germer: violin, piano

TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producer: Marissa Lorusso
  • Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin
  • Creative Director: Bob Boilen
  • Series Producer: Bobby Carter
  • Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Pierre Kattar, Sofia Seidel, Alanté Serene
  • Audio Assistant: Natasha Branch
  • Production Assistant: Jill Britton
  • Tiny Desk Team: Suraya Mohamed, Hazel Cills, Kara Frame, Ashley Pointer
  • VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins
  • Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

