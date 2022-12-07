ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
brproud.com

Baton Rouge elderly woman carjacked at noon, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating an 81-year-old woman being robbed at gunpoint on Friday afternoon. According to BRPD, an 81-year-old woman was returning home from grocery shopping in the 12000 block of La Margie Avenue, when an unknown black male walked up and stole her car at gunpoint. Her groceries were stolen as well.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Carjackers jumped 81-year-old woman outside her Baton Rouge home, stole her car & groceries at gunpoint

BATON ROUGE - Armed carjackers attacked an elderly woman in her driveway after she returned home from a grocery store trip, stealing her car and her groceries at gunpoint. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the 81-year-old was robbed around noon Friday outside her home on La Margie Drive, just off S Choctaw Drive. Police said the at least one attacker took off in her car, which still contained the groceries she had just bought.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Elderly woman carjacked at home, officials say

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man wanted in connection with the death of an infant, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. New alerts for you about an item you might use in the office and some window shades that might be a hazard. Shooting reported at...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLTV

Spring man killed by troopers was allegedly hauling suspected cocaine

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A Louisiana state trooper shot and killed a man from Spring, TX, who was reportedly hauling drugs after what started as a high-speed chase on Interstate 10. State police said the pursuit began around 10 p.m. on Thursday. The trooper later found the vehicle wrecked...
SPRING, TX
kjas.com

Beaumont Police find cocaine, marijuana, and cash during traffic stop

Beaumont Police say a Louisiana man is jailed following a Thursday afternoon traffic stop in which officers discovered him transporting 6.6 pounds of cocaine, along with marijuana and approximately $5,500.00 in cash. Police say they arrested Lenord Howard, 33, of Franklin, Louisiana (about 40 miles southeast of Lafayette) following the...
BEAUMONT, TX
brproud.com

Four Baton Rouge women accused of stealing $17,000 worth of items from Mississippi stores

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison police arrested four Baton Rouge, Louisiana women for allegedly stealing more than $17,000 worth of merchandise from two businesses. Police said they were notified by associates at Best Buy on Dec. 7 about two women who were inside the store concealing items. When officers arrived, they observed two other women leaving the store.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Suspect arrested in connection with Gonzales carjacking, records show

An 18-year-old man suspected of participation in a Gonzales carjacking Oct. 26 at Bayou Terrace Shopping Center has been arrested, according to Ascension Parish Jail records. Charges listed included: carjacking; recruitment of juveniles, principal to carjacking, fugitive other Louisiana jurisdiction, and criminal conspiracy. On Oct. 26, Gonzales Middle School reportedly...
GONZALES, LA
WAFB

Shooting reported at apartment complex on Perkins Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a shooting in Baton Rouge Friday (Dec. 9) morning. It happened at Oakleigh Apartments on Perkins Road just after 8 a.m. There is no word on what led up to the shooting. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WKRG News 5

4 women accused of stealing $17,000 worth of merchandise in Mississippi

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison police arrested four Baton Rouge, Louisiana, women for allegedly stealing more than $17,000 worth of merchandise from two businesses. Police said they were notified by associates at Best Buy on December 7 about two women who were inside the store concealing items. When officers arrived, they observed two other women […]
MADISON, MS
WAFB

WAFB

