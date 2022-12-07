FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBill DeckerBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Related
Suspects crash stolen bus into business, steal cigarettes, East Baton Rouge Sheriff says
Baton Rouge elderly woman carjacked at noon, police say
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspects Wanted for Vehicle Theft in Baton Rouge
Carjackers jumped 81-year-old woman outside her Baton Rouge home, stole her car & groceries at gunpoint
250 Pounds of Cocaine Found in Vehicle After Police Chase in Louisiana
After Officer Shot and Killed Man on I-10, Police Discovered 180 Pounds of Cocaine
Elderly woman carjacked at home, officials say
Baton Rouge school damaged and ‘Weed, Shrooms and a gun” seized after chase
Spring man killed by troopers was allegedly hauling suspected cocaine
Suspect in deadly I-10 pursuit identified, was hauling $2.5 million worth of drugs, officials say
Suspect charged with DWI after allegedly hitting mailbox, signs and home in Livingston Parish
Louisiana man steals over $300,000 from disabled relative, indicted
WANTED: TPSO searches for woman accused of bank fraud, identity theft
Beaumont Police find cocaine, marijuana, and cash during traffic stop
Four Baton Rouge women accused of stealing $17,000 worth of items from Mississippi stores
Police found 180 pounds of cocaine after trooper shot, killed suspect on I-10
Suspect arrested in connection with Gonzales carjacking, records show
Driver accused of fleeing from Baton Rouge deputies, crashing into local elementary school
Shooting reported at apartment complex on Perkins Road
4 women accused of stealing $17,000 worth of merchandise in Mississippi
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 2