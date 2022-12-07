Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WCU’s University Theatre Group to Present 23rd Annual AIDS Benefit Concert This Weekend
The student-led university theatre group at West Chester University presents the 23rd annual Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids Benefit Concert and Silent Auction. Performances are tonight, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7:30 PM, and Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11 at 2 PM. Performances are staged in the...
Foundation’s HOPE Program Named a Finalist for Social Innovation Award
Keshla Cruz, mom of three, HOPE client and former Nurse-Family Partnership and Healthy Start client. The Foundation for Delaware County’s HOPE program, which provides financial assistance, direct services, and advocacy to help individuals and families overcome barriers to healthy housing, has been nominated as a finalist for a Greater Philadelphia Social Innovations Award.
Villanova Law School Divorce Attorney Brings Real-Life Stories to First Novel
Nancy Perpall, who used to be a critical care nurse, then a divorce lawyer, is now an author with her first novel, “Around Which All Things Bend,” writes Jay Heater for the Observer. She recalls her time transitioning from nurse to attorney when she would commute for three...
‘Last Call’, a Movie Based on Growing Up in Upper Darby, Gets Released on Friday
You could say that Greg Lingo’s life lessons make up the script for his movie, “Last Call” being released Friday, March 19, writes Peg DeGrassa for the Daily Times. The movie tells the story of a successful real estate developer who returns home for a funeral, reconnects with his old blue-collar Irish neighborhood, then must decide whether to save or raze his family’s bar.
Learn About P.I.T’s LPN Nursing Program at Dec. 13 Virtual Session
Photo byPennsylvania Institute of Technology. The Pennsylvania Institute of Technology (P.I.T.) in Media has scheduled a virtual information session for prospective students eager to find out about a Licensed Practical Nursing program offered at the school.
Donna Urian, Board Chair, YMCA of Greater Brandywine and Shareholder at Fischer Cunnane & Associates
Donna Urian, Board Chair of the YMCA Greater Brandywine and Shareholder at Fischer Cunnane & Associates Ltd, spoke to DELCO Today about growing up in Springfield and Glen Mills. As the oldest of six children, she sold greeting cards door-to-door at age 10 to earn her own money. She chose a career in accounting because she had an aptitude for math and, as a single parent, wanted a job that would be in demand to support her family.
Archbishop Carroll Students Create Mosaic for Turnpike Plaza
Three high school girls from Archbishop John Carroll High School paint leaves for a mosaic scene. The Valley Forge Service Plaza on the Pennsylvania Turnpike will have a new mosaic scene on display starting in early 2023 designed by students from Archbishop Carroll High School in Radnor participating in the Art Sparks program, reports Catholic Philly.
Ring in the Season at West Chester University’s 101st Annual Holiday Concert This Saturday
West Chester University invites the community to ring in the holidays with a festive celebration of music at the 101st Annual Holiday Concert. The concert is on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 3 PM in the 1200-seat Emilie K. Asplundh Concert Hall in Philips Memorial Building at 700 South High Street.
Former Chester Bus Driver Kept Vigil for ‘America’s Unknown Child’
Rita O’Vary visits the gravesite of Joseph Zarelli on Thursday at Ivy Hill Cemetery in Philadelphia. Rita O’Vary stood Thursday morning looking at the two granite markers at Ivy Hill Cemetery in East Mount Airy, the gravesite of Joseph Augustus Zarelli, writes Jesse Bunch for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Four CCRES Staff Members Honored for Achievements
Alyssa was one of four CCRES staff members honored in September for outstanding achievementPhoto byCCRES. Four were honored for CCRES staff achievements in September for their outstanding contributions. They were nominated by administrators, customers, and the community for their continued dedication to their work and to the clients.
DELCO Careers – Penn State Great Valley
Photo byPenn State Great Valley. Located in Malvern, Penn State Great Valley is a special mission campus and graduate school of the Pennsylvania State University. Its academic programs include engineering, information science, MBA, data analytics, finance, and leadership.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Colonial Revival in Villanova
A charming colonial revival home on 0.39 acres with four bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms is available for sale in Villanova. Once part of the grand Ardrossan Estate, this beautiful residence is one of the older homes in town. It is set back from the street, with a brick path leading to the front door.
Concordville Inn to be Converted to a Health Care Facility
The 245-year-old Concordville Inn in Glen Mills is set to become an inpatient rehabilitation hospital, writes Emma Dooling for Philadelphia Business Journal. The inn is contracted to be acquired by Encompass Health Corp. in Alabama. The company has received approval from the Concord Township Zoning Hearing Board to for a...
Delaware County Leadership: Elyse Lupin, President and Founder, Elysium Marketing Group
Elyse Lupin, President and Founder of Elysium Marketing Group, spoke with DELCO Today about growing up in Lansdale, her close relationship with her older brother, her high school tennis court success, and her love of classic rock.
Rechargeable Trains Could Link West Chester to Philly Via Wawa Station
SEPTA and Wawa officials cut the ribbon on the new Wawa regional rail stationPhoto byiseptaphilly.com. SEPTA and Chester County are studying the use of battery-driven rechargeable West Chester Metro trains as a cheaper way to connect West Chester Borough and the city of Philadelphia via the new Wawa station, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News, as appearing in Mass Transit Magazine.
WWII Vet’s Upper Darby High Diploma Finds Its Way Back to His Family
The long-lost high school diploma of World War II veteran Francis DiGiovanni was returned to his son six years after it disappeared, reports Christy Turner for fox30actionnewsjax. The diploma belongs to Francis DiGiovanni, who graduated from Upper Darby High School on June 12, 1930. Claudio Alvarado found the diploma in...
Machine Shop in Philadelphia Nabs Best New Chef, Best New Restaurant Honors
Pastry chef Emily Riddell, who runs Machine Shop in the Bok Building at 1901 South 9th Street in Philadelphia, landed on the Food & Wine Best New Chefs 2022 list, writes Khushbu Shah for Food & Wine. Riddell honed her knowledge for years while working in California, for prolific restaurateur...
Eagles Teammates Tackled Their Charity Holiday Vocal Challenge in a Conshy Recording Studio
Jason Kelce, Eagles teammates, and a technical crew gathered at a Conshohocken studio this past summer to lay down tracks for "A Philly Special Christmas" for charity. By now, news of the release of A Philly Special Christmas — a holiday recording from Phila. Eagles with vocal chops that range from legit (Jordan Mailata) to that more enthusiasm-based (Jason Kelce) — have almost eclipsed the team’s present 11–1 record.
Ukrainian Soldier Learns to Walk Again at Ridley Park Hospital
Ukrainian soldier Roman Stashkiv, who lost his legs last April in battle, is learning to walk again at Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park, writes Jennifer Joyce for Fox 29 News. Roman Stashkiv, 23, was fighting to protect the Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine. He’s determined to regain his mobility and return to Ukraine.
‘Boy in the Box’ ID’d by Police as Joseph Augustus Zarelli
One of the longest unsolved homicides in Philadelphia history took a major step forward Wednesday, Dec. 8, when Philadelphia police identified the child known as the “boy in the box” as Joseph Augustus Zarelli, believed to be from West Philadelphia, reports the 6abc digital staff.
