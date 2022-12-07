Jim Pillen (Courtesy Photo from jimpillen.com) (KFOR News December 10, 2022) Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen announced Ted Ford Webb of Ford Webb Associates will assist in a national search for a director to lead the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Governor-elect Pillen also announced Don Arp Jr. will lead the Nebraska Crime Commission and Ed Toner will be Nebraska’s Chief Information Officer. Arp has been the Executive Director of the Nebraska Crime Commission since 2019 and Toner has been the Chief Information Officer for the State of Nebraska since 2015.

