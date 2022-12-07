Read full article on original website
Related
Three Tips on How to Land a Remote Job
As many companies shift to a virtual workplace, there are more openings — and a higher demand for remote jobs. Forbes contributor Cecilia Seiter gives advice on how to land a remote job.. Tailor Your Résumé for Remote Jobs. Be clear that you’re intentionally looking for remote...
New MCCC course geared to construction professionals
A new building information modeling course will begin this winter at Monroe County Community College. The semester begins Jan. 6. The college's Applied Science and Engineering Technology Division started Building Information Modeling for Construction Management for current and prospective building construction professionals. The course “allows them to explore building and...
For the sake of small businesses, Washington must rethink anti-tech crusade | Opinion
The White House recently announced support for a bill aimed at altering the operations of large tech companies, a move the Administration should rethink given the legislation’s potential to derail tech savvy small businesses. Small businesses throughout the First State ramped up their offerings for Cyber Monday, highlighting the fact that in a post-pandemic world, digital platforms are integral to Main Street success. This is especially true for Black-owned businesses who were disproportionately harmed by the effects of COVID-19, but were...
If You Have Good Content on Your Resume, Could the Same Content Make Your Linkedin Shine? Part One
If you have good content on your resume, you can use it on LinkedIn. That will be the beginning of your personal career website where you can shine!. Since the new year is right around the corner, think about doing a refresh on your career documents. No one will do it for you, so take charge and manage your career.
Penn State Brandywine Launches Mobile App for Students
A new mobile Penn State id+ card is expected to launch in January 2023, at Penn State Brandywine. The mobile app allows students to use their mobile devices to conveniently, safely, and securely access campus housing facilities, purchase meals, and more. “Mobile devices are playing a more significant role in...
I was laid off from DoorDash and was depending on it for my H1B visa. I'm mentally struggling to process the shock of looking for a new job.
Insider spoke to a laid-off DoorDash worker who says they now risk losing their work visa if they can't find a new employer quickly.
Learn About P.I.T’s LPN Nursing Program at Dec. 13 Virtual Session
Photo byPennsylvania Institute of Technology. The Pennsylvania Institute of Technology (P.I.T.) in Media has scheduled a virtual information session for prospective students eager to find out about a Licensed Practical Nursing program offered at the school.
DELCO Careers: CCRES
CCRES has a number of career opportunities in the area for educators.Photo byiStock. Numerous advantages can be found in these CCRES job postings, including paid training by subject matter experts; high hourly wages; 403(b) plan with employer match; and the gratifying opportunity to help individuals with special needs.
Foundation’s HOPE Program Named a Finalist for Social Innovation Award
Keshla Cruz, mom of three, HOPE client and former Nurse-Family Partnership and Healthy Start client.Photo byThe Foundation for Delaware County. The Foundation for Delaware County’s HOPE program, which provides financial assistance, direct services, and advocacy to help individuals and families overcome barriers to healthy housing, has been nominated as a finalist for a Greater Philadelphia Social Innovations Award.
DELCO.Today
Delaware County, PA
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://delco.today/
Comments / 0