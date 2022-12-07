ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DELCO.Today

Comments / 0

Related
DELCO.Today

Three Tips on How to Land a Remote Job

As many companies shift to a virtual workplace, there are more openings — and a higher demand for remote jobs. Forbes contributor Cecilia Seiter gives advice on how to land a remote job.. Tailor Your Résumé for Remote Jobs. Be clear that you’re intentionally looking for remote...
The Monroe News

New MCCC course geared to construction professionals

A new building information modeling course will begin this winter at Monroe County Community College. The semester begins Jan. 6. The college's Applied Science and Engineering Technology Division started Building Information Modeling for Construction Management for current and prospective building construction professionals. The course “allows them to explore building and...
MONROE, MI
Delaware Online | The News Journal

For the sake of small businesses, Washington must rethink anti-tech crusade | Opinion

The White House recently announced support for a bill aimed at altering the operations of large tech companies, a move the Administration should rethink given the legislation’s potential to derail tech savvy small businesses. Small businesses throughout the First State ramped up their offerings for Cyber Monday, highlighting the fact that in a post-pandemic world, digital platforms are integral to Main Street success. This is especially true for Black-owned businesses who were disproportionately harmed by the effects of COVID-19, but were...
DELAWARE STATE
DELCO.Today

Penn State Brandywine Launches Mobile App for Students

A new mobile Penn State id+ card is expected to launch in January 2023, at Penn State Brandywine. The mobile app allows students to use their mobile devices to conveniently, safely, and securely access campus housing facilities, purchase meals, and more. “Mobile devices are playing a more significant role in...
DELCO.Today

DELCO Careers: CCRES

CCRES has a number of career opportunities in the area for educators.Photo byiStock. Numerous advantages can be found in these CCRES job postings, including paid training by subject matter experts; high hourly wages; 403(b) plan with employer match; and the gratifying opportunity to help individuals with special needs.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
DELCO.Today

Foundation’s HOPE Program Named a Finalist for Social Innovation Award

Keshla Cruz, mom of three, HOPE client and former Nurse-Family Partnership and Healthy Start client.Photo byThe Foundation for Delaware County. The Foundation for Delaware County’s HOPE program, which provides financial assistance, direct services, and advocacy to help individuals and families overcome barriers to healthy housing, has been nominated as a finalist for a Greater Philadelphia Social Innovations Award.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy