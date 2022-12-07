Turkey leftovers, title clinching victories and tip-offs cause another "T-word" to surface — TAXES! Since the "tax season" is an inevitable element of life, TAX TALK returns to provide (hopefully) sage advice that may save you some dollars while causing you to grin (at times), groan or "go with — or without — the cash flow." The cryptocurrency television ads and other promotions put me a in a FOMO (fear of missing out) mode. So, I bought bitcoin earlier this year. Right now, the...

11 MINUTES AGO