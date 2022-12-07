Pleas issued for blood donations as supply suffers holiday season shortage

Regular blood donor Kayani Hull had an extra incentive to roll up her sleeve for a donation drive last week at the University of Pittsburgh’s Greensburg campus.

“I found out that B-type blood is pretty rare, and I have B blood,” said the Pitt-Greensburg sophomore from Verona. “It makes me want to donate more.

“Someone needs this blood a little bit more than I do. I like being able to help others, especially since there’s a shortage.”

Hull, who tries to give blood a few times each year, was among 19 donors who took part in the five-hour Pitt-Greensburg drive conducted by nonprofit Vitalant Pittsburgh, formerly the Central Blood Bank.

According to the Red Cross, which also collects blood, about 9% of the population has the B positive type, while less than 2% has B negative blood.

Regardless of the type, every donated drop of blood counts — as blood donations, and resulting supplies, typically take a hit regionally and nationally during the holiday season.

Vitalant is contracted to supply a combined 600 units of blood every day to a number of area hospitals, including all those in the Allegheny Health Network and UPMC networks. To meet that need, Vitalant recently has been drawing from other blood centers, according to communications manager Kristen Lane.

“Now we’re only getting about a third of the units of blood that we need for the hospitals,” she said. “During the winter holidays, starting the day before Thanksgiving through early January, we know people do not have the chance to go out and donate as often as they do at other times of the year.

“People are on vacation or they’re getting ready for family to visit. A lot of people get colds and flus, and covid hasn’t gone away.”

A Western Pennsylvania snowstorm also could derail plans for people to head to a blood drive or donation center.

Still, Lane said, “We’re really asking people to make every effort they can to donate blood.”

Among those who answered the call at the Pitt-Greensburg blood drive was first-time donor Ammar Kanafani, a 19-year-old freshman from McDonald.

“I heard you can save up to three lives donating blood, so I thought I might as well try it and see how it goes,” he said.

Kanafani was a little apprehensive as he prepared for the procedure but realized, “It’s not as bad as I thought it was going to be.”

He took a selfie documenting his donation and sent it to his family.

“My mom and dad both have donated blood before, and they encouraged me to do this,” he said.

Greensburg resident Chris Bartley, a music instructor and conductor at the Pitt-Greensburg campus, stopped to give blood after teaching a class. It had been a few years since he last donated.

“This seemed like the right day to return,” he said. “I appreciate the fact that there’s an opportunity to do it here.”

It takes about 10 minutes to give blood for Vitalant, part of an hourlong donation process, Lane said. In general, to give blood, a donor must be at least 16, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health.

Lane explained the donated blood is separated into three products: red blood cells, which are most needed by trauma patients and premature babies; platelets, which are needed by cancer patients receiving chemotherapy; and plasma, which is provided to burn patients and others with certain chronic diseases.

She acknowledged that donating blood is “not something you think about all the time. The biggest reason people don’t donate is not a fear of needles but because they haven’t been asked.”

The seasonal blood shortage also is felt by the Red Cross, which anticipates a 20% drop-off between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day.

“That’s why it’s such a key time to donate,” said Nicole Roschella, communications manager for the Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania.

Across its national network, the Red Cross looks to obtain 12,500 daily blood donations to serve the needs of about 2,500 hospitals and transfusion centers, Roschella said.

That lifesaving supply has a limited shelf life — 42 days for blood and just five days for platelets. But Roschella noted a healthy, eligible person is able to donate blood every 56 days and platelets every seven days.

“That’s why it’s so important for donors to come out and keep up the blood supply,” she said.

Roschella said the Red Cross also reaches across different areas it serves to make sure blood gets to where it is most needed. Locally, the Red Cross provides blood to all three Excela Health hospitals in Westmoreland County.

In an average week, Excela needs about 60 units of red blood cells for Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg, 50 units for Latrobe Hospital and 25 units for Frick Hospital in Mt. Pleasant, according to Amy DeCesar, who oversees the Excela blood bank.

“Red blood cells are the most widely used blood component,” DeCesar said. “Platelets are not used as often but are frequently in short supply.

“Group O donors are most in need, because the red blood cells from Group O donors can be safely used for patients with other blood types, and it is the most common blood type. However, all blood types are needed, every single day. Donations are rigorously screened and tested, to provide blood products that are safer than ever.”

The covid-19 pandemic has caused “unprecedented“ blood shortages, particularly over the past 12 months, according to DeCesar.

“Many blood drives that were routinely held at schools or places of business are no longer being scheduled,” she said. “Some donors have contracted covid-19 and have needed to postpone their donations until they are well again. Staffing shortages have also impacted the ability to hold drives to collect blood.”

To help promote blood donations during the holiday season, Vitalant and the Red Cross each have partnered with Amazon on a gift card offer. All who donate blood to the Red Cross through Dec. 15 will receive a $10 gift card by email; Vitalant is offering a similar incentive, extended through Dec. 31.

Those who give blood through the Red Cross from Dec. 16 through Jan. 2 will receive a Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

To find a location to donate blood and to make an appointment, visit vitalant.org or redcross.org.