Raynham, MA

Police investigating Foxboro crash that resulted in multiple injuries

FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a violent crash in Foxboro on Saturday that sent multiple people to the hospital. Officers responding to a reported two-car crash on Route 140 found two severely damaged vehicles and several people injured. Those injured were taken to area hospitals. No additional information...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Police: Impaired driver arrested after fleeing crash in Hingham

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Hingham police arrested a driver on an impaired driving charge after a crash in Hingham overnight. Police say the crash occurred at the Route 3 rotary on Friday. The driver allegedly fled from the crash but was arrested a short time later. There were no reported...
HINGHAM, MA
Pedestrian fatally struck in hospital parking lot in Salem

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a 69-year-old Beverly woman was fatally struck by a vehicle in the patient pick-up area of the North Shore Physicians Group on Highland Avenue in Salem on Friday, officials said. Officers responding to a report of a woman struck by a car...
SALEM, MA
Fall River police arrest vehicle break-in suspect

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fall River man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into two motor vehicles as police continue to investigate a string of similar crimes in the area. Officers responding to a reported vehicle break-in at a local business on Nov. 30 conducted an investigation that...
FALL RIVER, MA
Police seeking suspect after woman stabbed while unloading vehicle in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they search for a suspect in connection with the stabbing of a 68-year-old woman in Roxbury on Thursday. Officers responding to a reported stabbing on Deckard Street found the woman injured, according to Boston police. She said she was attending to the belongings in the rear of her SUV when a man she didn’t know offered to help her before suddenly hitting her in the back of the head, sparking a struggle.
BOSTON, MA
Suspect in deadly East Boston car crash found guilty of manslaughter

BOSTON (WHDH) - The suspect in a deadly car crash in East Boston has been found guilty of manslaughter and is awaiting sentencing. Dylan Etheridge, 26, was convicted of causing the death of Amber Pelletier. Police say Etheridge was under the influence while driving on Bennington Street in East Boston...
BOSTON, MA
2 teens arrested in Dorchester double shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 15-year-old and a 17-year-old have been arrested in connection with a double shooting in Boston earlier this week, officials announced Saturday. The teens were arrested Friday on charges of assault with intent to murder, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, and receiving a stolen motor vehicle, according to Boston police.
BOSTON, MA
Acton Police seek charges against driver in hit-and-run that injured teen

ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Acton are honing in on a driver from Maynard, Mass., as their investigation into a hit-and-run that injured a 13-year-old continues. In a press release, Acton Police Chief Richard Burrows said his department submitted paperwork for a criminal complaint focused on charges stemming from a November hit-and-run that originally left 13-year-old Cesar Soto in a coma.
ACTON, MA
Driver sentenced for deadly 2018 crash in Needham

NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Dania Antoine-Guiteau, who was previously convicted of motor vehicle homicide, was sentenced Friday to two-and-a-half years behind bars, with six months to serve. She’ll have the balance of the sentence suspended for three years of probation oversight. Back in 2018, Antione-Guiteau struck and killed 16-year-old...
NEEDHAM, MA
State Police: Woman killed after vehicle rollover in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman from Holliston was killed after the truck she was driving appeared to travel off of Route 495 and rolled over, according to officials. Massachusetts State Police said the incident happened on 495 South in Bellingham near Exit 46, where troopers were called at approximately 6 p.m. on Thursday.
BELLINGHAM, MA
Investigation underway after workers overdose at Cambridge construction site

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after multiple workers suffered apparent overdoses at a construction site in Cambridge on Friday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of overdoses involving construction workers at a construction site at Charles Park in Cambridge around noon found four workers...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Boston police investigating shooting in Jamaica Plain

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are responding to a shooting in Jamaica Plain on Saturday. Officers responded to 474 Centre Street found a shooting victim. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam...
BOSTON, MA
Police: Multiple construction workers overdose at job site in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge Police confirm that officers, along with Cambridge firefighters and EMS workers, responded to a construction site at Charles Park around 11:55 a.m. Friday for reports of construction workers overdosing. Four construction workers were transported to the hospital after being treated on-scene. All four individuals were...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Canton Police cruiser struck on I-95

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Canton Police cruiser was struck on I-95 north early Friday morning. State troopers and firefighters responded to the scene. A tow truck was seen hauling the cruiser away. There is no word on any injuries or other vehicles involved. No further information has been released.
CANTON, MA
Victims identified following fatal wrong-way crash in Charlton on Route 20

CHARLTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials investigating a three-vehicle crash in Charlton that killed two people on Wednesday have identified the victims. Massachusetts State Police said the crash, reported just before 11:30 a.m., occurred on Route 20 when the driver of a 2003 Subaru Legacy appeared to travel west on the eastbound side of the roadway.
CHARLTON, MA
Massachusetts State Police: Serious crash on Route 495 claims the life of Massachusetts woman

A serious crash on Route 495 has claimed the life of a Massachusetts woman this evening. According to Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 6 p.m. tonight Troopers assigned to State Police-Millbury responded to 911 reports of a single vehicle crash on Route 495 southbound at mile marker 47 in Bellingham. Upon the arrival of Troopers, they discovered a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado with a single occupant suffering from life-threatening injuries.
BELLINGHAM, MA
Multi-vehicle crash with serious injuries shuts down Route 140 in both directions

Personnel responded to a multi-vehicle crash Saturday evening that shut down a Massachusetts highway. According to MassDOT, shortly after 6:00 p.m., crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Foxborough on Route 140 Northbound and Southbound at Lakeview Road. Officials report multiple serious injuries from the crash. Route 140 was closed...
FOXBOROUGH, MA

