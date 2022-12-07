In its 84th year, T&G Santa brings Christmas smiles to needy children of Central Massachusetts.

The effort is made possible by donations from readers, businesses and organizations.

MORE: How to give to the Santa Fund

The newspaper works with several nonprofit organizations to deliver toys, books and, of course, smiles to those in need in the region. The United Way of Central Massachusetts is a main partner in the effort.

PREVIOUS TOTAL $17,099

CONTRIBUTIONS IN HONOR OF:

Pow/MIA's; Cecelia Bott $3,300

The Ryan Family, $100

Santa's Helpers, $100

Michael Clancey, $100

Mary and Bruce Plummer, $50

Louie and Nancy, $50

Pat and Bob, $25

CONTRIBUTIONS IN MEMORY OF:

Norman and Ruth; Doug Powers, $200

Suzanne and Loretta, $150

Patricia and Lazaras Peter, Dot and Tom Gaudette; and Paul and Josh Peter, $100

Earle and Eleanor Jenkins, Heather Richardson and C. Heather McNeill; Earle, Mary and Michael Jenkins, $100

Thomas and Amelia Markey; Amelia Piermarini, $100

Papa and Nana Gallo and Dziudzia, $100

Our Parents m/m George R. Roberts and m/m Donald E. Peckham, $100

Dan Harrington Jr.; Ann Harrington, $100

DAILY TOTAL $4,675

RUNNING TOTAL $21,774

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: T&G Santa: Contributions help fund exceed $20K for kids in need