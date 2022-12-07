ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New principal named at Malcom Bridge Middle School

By Staff
WGAU
 3 days ago
The Oconee County Board of Education approved Kristin Harrison as principal of Malcom Bridge Middle School.

“Ms. Harrison has served our community with exceptional skill, grace and care of students and staff in every endeavor, and we are excited to welcome her to this next opportunity,” Superintendent Jason Branch said in a released statement.

Harrison is a graduate of Oconee County High School and the University of Georgia. She is set to replace outgoing principal Mike Eddy, who will take the same job at the new Dove Creek Middle School, which will open next fall.

WGAU

