Pleasanton, TX

seguintoday.com

Big Red Barn to open its doors for annual Country Christmas

(Seguin) — One of Seguin’s most favorite and cherished holiday traditions returns this weekend at the Big Red Barn. The Texas Agricultural Education & Heritage Center will again be opening the doors of its barn for its two-night Country Christmas celebration. Not only will the property be strung...
SEGUIN, TX
KTSA

San Antonio Blue Santa Program is underway, parade on Saturday

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Santa Claus is obviously known for wearing red and white, but there are exceptions to every rule. The San Antonio Police Department is now taking donations for this year’s Blue Santa Program, which will provide Christmas presents of all kinds for thousands of underprivileged children in the Alamo City.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
saobserver.com

‘JOYFUEL’ CHRISTMAS FREE GAS DRIVE THRU + TOYS

ReachUp Ministries is the only nonprofit giving away gas and toys. This year Unity Christmas Toy Giveaway is excited to present a JOYFUEL CHRISTMAS with a free drive through gas fill and free toys and sit-down entertainment from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Stripes Valero at 4038 E. Houston Street, San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Primarily Primates needs your used toys this holiday season

San Antonio – If you’re clearing out your child’s closet to make room for this year’s holiday gifts, you may consider donating some of those old toys to Primarily Primates. “They are relinquished from people who are trying to keep them as pets, or they’re seized...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

San Antonio candle company makes prayer candles | Made in SA

SAN ANTONIO — Located on the west side of San Antonio since 1937, Reed Candle Company is proud to be keeping its roots in the city where it all started. “The company was actually started by Peter Reed in 1937, so the company is over 85 years -old. He was having problems finding votive candles," Reed Candle Company, Chief Operations Officer, Trey Sessions said. "He ended up buying two votive machines and started running it with his immediate family."
SAN ANTONIO, TX
thetexastasty.com

Best Restaurants in San Antonio

San Antonio is known for its culture, diversity, and most importantly: food. If you’re a San Antonio local, or just somebody visiting for the weekend, we have you covered. Whether it’s La Fogata, Cappy’s, or Rebelle we’re here to let you know the best places to go in San Antonio. Here is a list of the 12 best restaurants in San Antonio, as well as some great options from the menu!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

The improbable snowfall of December 7, 2017

When it comes to snowfall memories, older San Antonians will harken back to 1985 and forgetting February 2021′s winter experience is impossible. But, one of my favorite snowfall events is the one that happened on this date five years ago. The timing was impeccable. It was just enough to make a respectable snowman, while the glistening sun the next morning made for a scene right out of a Hallmark movie.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

