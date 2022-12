More than 50 years ago, Chicana teenager Diana Palacios wanted to be part of the cheerleading team at her high school in Crystal City, Texas. Despite having the support of the squad, Palacios was denied. The reason: The school board only allowed one Mexican-American girl on the cheerleading team at a time, and that quota had already been met.

