Motley Fool

4 Ways to Grow $100,000 Into $1 Million for Retirement Savings

Investing even a little each month can add up significantly over time. Despite the current market slump, it's not necessarily a bad time to invest. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
R.A. Heim

Millions of people have received checks to pay off student loan debt

cash in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Despite recent issues in court about stopping student loan debt forgiveness, some individuals are still receiving checks in the mail. Bloomberg recently shared that that checks are being sent to borrowers who paid down their student loans after the pandemic pause took effect in March 2020. Despite the pause in payments during the pandemic, an estimated 8.8 million people made at least one payment from March 2020 to December 2021.
Fortune

America’s student loan balance experienced its biggest drop in 20 years due to Biden’s student debt relief efforts

Total student loan debt in the U.S. fell to $1.57 trillion in the third quarter of 2022 from $1.59 trillion in the second quarter. Total student loan debt in the U.S. fell to $1.57 trillion in the third quarter of 2022 from $1.59 trillion in the second quarter. That’s the largest decline in at least 20 years, according to data from the New York Federal Reserve’s Household Debt and Credit Report.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Millennial Money: How credit can beat buy now, pay later

At first glance, a “buy now, pay later” plan’s promise of no interest or upfront fees can seem more appealing than a credit card’s terms. Dividing a transaction into, say, a pay-in-four installment plan sounds straightforward and manageable. Unlike credit cards, though, these plans lack certain...
Fortune

How to consolidate debt with a personal loan

Debt consolidation loans can help you streamline monthly bills. Photo illustration by Victoria Ellis/Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images (2) With inflation at record levels, making ends meet has become increasingly challenging for Americans. As of June 2022, consumer prices are up 9.1% year over year, which is the largest increase in four decades, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
marketplace.org

Consumer credit is up almost 7% since this time last year

Consumers are racking up debt. Or should we say after a pandemic lull, we’re back to racking up the debt. The Federal Reserve reports that consumer credit — mainly credit cards, student loans and auto loans — was up by $27 billion in October, a billion more than in September. That makes for a 6.9% annual rate of growth, which is faster than most people’s incomes are growing in this economy.
Forbes Advisor

History Of Women And Credit Cards: 1970s To Present

Although we may not think of credit cards as a gender equality issue today, it wasn’t until 1974 that women were allowed to apply for and own a credit card in their name. In this article, we’ll take a deep dive into history of women and credit and how legislative advancements and shifting societal perceptions have led to significant advancements in women’s equality and in turn, greater access to financial independence for women.
ARIZONA STATE

