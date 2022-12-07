ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson, GA

Jackson EMC taking applicants for Walter Harrison Scholarships

 3 days ago
Jefferson based Jackson EMC is accepting applications for the annual Walter Harrison Scholarship, which provides $1,000 for academic expenses to students pursuing post-secondary education at Georgia colleges and technical schools.

Applicants must be accepted, or enrolled currently, as a full- or part-time student, at any accredited two- or four-year university, college, or vocational-technical institute in Georgia. Student applicants must live in a primary residence served by Jackson EMC.

