KSAT 12

Castroville man sentenced to prison for two-day crime spree that included shooting and robbery, feds say

SAN ANTONIO – A man’s two-day crime spree in San Antonio resulted in a 151-month prison sentence, according to federal authorities. Christopher Gonzales, 25, of Castroville, was sentenced on Thursday on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
wtaw.com

Texas Department of Criminal Justice Releases Findings Of Two Investigations About The Gonzalo Lopez Escape

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) on Thursday released the reports of two investigations about the escape of inmate Gonzalo Lopez near Centerville last May. Lopez eluded authorities from his escape on May 12 until he was killed June 2 following an exchange of gunfire with authorities south of San Antonio. That was after Lopez killed a Tomball area man and four of his grandchildren who were staying at a vacation home near Centerville.
CENTERVILLE, TX
truecrimedaily

Former Border Patrol agent convicted of killing 4 women in Texas

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (TCD) -- A jury found a 39-year-old ex-Border Patrol agent guilty of killing four female sex workers within the span of about two weeks in 2018. Juan David Ortiz was convicted in a Bexar County court Wednesday, Dec. 7 — almost exactly four years after he was indicted for the deaths of Melissa Ramirez, Claudine Luera, Guiselda Alicia Cantu, and Humberto Janelle Ortiz, and the aggravated assault of Erika Peña.
LAREDO, TX
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

How is Child Custody Determined in San Antonio, TX

When divorce or separation happens, child custody becomes the primary argument if children are involved. Every state differs in child custody laws and family laws. The only thing that remains intact is that the courts always look for what is best for the child. Getting a child custody lawyer is in the best interest of the parent who feels they are fit to have custody.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Plea agreement finally reached for grandmother of Baby King Jay Davila

SAN ANTONIO – A plea agreement has been reached for the final person charged in the death of 8-month-old baby King Jay Davila. The grandmother, the court, and Beatrice Sampayo reached a plea agreement to 10 years of probation. Sampayo, who is also Christopher Davila's mother was charged with...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

San Antonio police arrest man in connection to shooting death of woman on the east side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department now has a man accused of shooting a woman to death in custody. Investigators say Rangel Guadalupe Clemente, 39, shot Samantha Gonzales, 27, in the head after a fight at an east side bar on September 26. Police say she was found in the back seat of a car a few blocks away from where shots were fired in the 1500 block of South Gevers Street.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Atascosa deputy dies after traffic accident near Poteet

POTEET, Texas – A deputy for Atascosa County has died in an off-duty traffic accident early Friday morning near Poteet. According to Sheriff David Soward, Atascosa County, Texas Deputy Sheriff Alan Perez has been with the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office since May of this year. A woman sitting...
POTEET, TX
fox7austin.com

Former San Antonio lawyer indicted on wire fraud, money laundering

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging a former San Antonio attorney with wire fraud and money laundering. According to court documents, Christopher John Pettit, 55, made lots of material misrepresentations to clients to influence certain financial decisions and transactions through his law practice Chris Pettit and Associates, PC.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

