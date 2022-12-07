Read full article on original website
kgns.tv
Juan David Ortiz back in Webb County Jail following guilty verdict
Webb County, TX. (KGNS) - After eight days of trial in San Antonio, the former Border Patrol agent found guilty of the gruesome murders of four women is behind bars at the Webb County Jail. On Friday morning Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar held a press conference where he went...
KSAT 12
Murder of Schertz businessman Henry Gutierrez, Jr. now classified as cold case seven years after death
SCHERTZ, Texas – The Schertz Police Department announced on Thursday the high-profile murder of Henry Gutierrez, Jr. will be classified as a cold case, the first in the department’s history. Gutierrez, a well-known businessman and community member, was found shot to death on Christmas Eve in 2015. Investigators...
KSAT 12
Trial starts for man accused of stabbing, killing friend in 2020
SAN ANTONIO – The trial for a San Antonio man accused of stabbing his friend in early 2020 on the South Side started on Friday. Abel Garcia, 38, is on trial for murder in the 379th district court. If convicted, he faces five to 99 years or life in prison.
KSAT 12
Castroville man sentenced to prison for two-day crime spree that included shooting and robbery, feds say
SAN ANTONIO – A man’s two-day crime spree in San Antonio resulted in a 151-month prison sentence, according to federal authorities. Christopher Gonzales, 25, of Castroville, was sentenced on Thursday on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
KSAT 12
‘Ringleader’ gets life in prison for 2018 double murder of teen, senior citizen
SAN ANTONIO – It took more than four-and-a-half years for Richard Montez’s case to go to trial but only four-and-a-half hours on Thursday for a jury to convict him of capital murder. Montez was the third man charged and convicted in the shooting deaths of Angel Gebara, 14,...
wtaw.com
Texas Department of Criminal Justice Releases Findings Of Two Investigations About The Gonzalo Lopez Escape
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) on Thursday released the reports of two investigations about the escape of inmate Gonzalo Lopez near Centerville last May. Lopez eluded authorities from his escape on May 12 until he was killed June 2 following an exchange of gunfire with authorities south of San Antonio. That was after Lopez killed a Tomball area man and four of his grandchildren who were staying at a vacation home near Centerville.
KSAT 12
Trial starts for San Antonio woman accused in murder-for-hire plot of son, daughter-in-law
SAN ANTONIO – The trial for a San Antonio woman accused of attempting to pay a carnival worker to kill her son and daughter-in-law started on Wednesday. Ruth Ann Comer is on trial for a charge of solicitation of capital murder-remuneration in the 290th district court. According to records,...
KSAT 12
Preteen shot in botched illegal substance deal in west Bexar County, sheriff says
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A 12-year-old boy was shot during a botched deal of an illegal substance in west Bexar County, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar. Deputies were called to the 3100 block of Bear Spring around 3:15 p.m. Friday for a report of a shooting. They arrived to...
Former Border Patrol agent convicted of killing 4 women in Texas
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (TCD) -- A jury found a 39-year-old ex-Border Patrol agent guilty of killing four female sex workers within the span of about two weeks in 2018. Juan David Ortiz was convicted in a Bexar County court Wednesday, Dec. 7 — almost exactly four years after he was indicted for the deaths of Melissa Ramirez, Claudine Luera, Guiselda Alicia Cantu, and Humberto Janelle Ortiz, and the aggravated assault of Erika Peña.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
How is Child Custody Determined in San Antonio, TX
When divorce or separation happens, child custody becomes the primary argument if children are involved. Every state differs in child custody laws and family laws. The only thing that remains intact is that the courts always look for what is best for the child. Getting a child custody lawyer is in the best interest of the parent who feels they are fit to have custody.
news4sanantonio.com
Plea agreement finally reached for grandmother of Baby King Jay Davila
SAN ANTONIO – A plea agreement has been reached for the final person charged in the death of 8-month-old baby King Jay Davila. The grandmother, the court, and Beatrice Sampayo reached a plea agreement to 10 years of probation. Sampayo, who is also Christopher Davila's mother was charged with...
KSAT 12
No jail time for King Jay Davila’s grandmother despite involvement in infant’s death
SAN ANTONIO – The grandmother of 8-month-old King Jay Davila has reached a plea agreement for her involvement in the infant’s death. Beatrice Sampayo has been ordered to make a $1,000 donation to Child Safe in addition to paying a fine of $1,500. She also agreed to 10 years of probation.
KSAT 12
Several teens arrested in connection with drive-by shootings in NE Side neighborhood, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – Multiple drive-by shootings targeting the same home on the Northeast Side led to several juveniles arrested this week, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were first alerted Friday, Dec. 2, to a KIA vehicle that was stolen and involved in a criminal incident...
KSAT 12
MacArthur HS teacher arrested for having improper relationship with student, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A MacArthur High School teacher was arrested after San Antonio police said she sexually assaulted one of her teenage students. Jae Casey Steuart, 49, is charged with sexual assault of a child and improper relationship between an educator and a student -- both second-degree felonies. She was taken to the Bexar County Jail Thursday evening.
MacArthur HS teacher accused of meeting with teen student arrested
SAN ANTONIO — A MacArthur High School was arrested by police and placed on administrative leave amid allegations that she had an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student. A letter from MacArthur Principal Joaquin Hernandez notified parents about the investigation on Wednesday. On Thursday, San Antonio Police Department officials...
6 family members held hostage at gunpoint in Atascosa County
SAN ANTONIO — A 60-year-old man was taken into custody after holding six family members hostage in Atascosa County Wednesday morning, officials said. The Atascosa County Sheriff's Office said around 11:45 a.m., a 911 call came from a house in the Country Trails subdivision where a man was holding a family of six hostage at gunpoint and threatening to kill them.
KSAT 12
Teen stabs brother trying to sleep multiple times after argument, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – While trying to go to bed, a 16-year-old boy was stabbed by his little brother early Saturday morning, said San Antonio police. The stabbing happened at 5:09 a.m. in the 4000 block of Hampstead. Police said two brothers, 15 and 16 years old, had an argument...
KTSA
San Antonio police arrest man in connection to shooting death of woman on the east side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department now has a man accused of shooting a woman to death in custody. Investigators say Rangel Guadalupe Clemente, 39, shot Samantha Gonzales, 27, in the head after a fight at an east side bar on September 26. Police say she was found in the back seat of a car a few blocks away from where shots were fired in the 1500 block of South Gevers Street.
news4sanantonio.com
Atascosa deputy dies after traffic accident near Poteet
POTEET, Texas – A deputy for Atascosa County has died in an off-duty traffic accident early Friday morning near Poteet. According to Sheriff David Soward, Atascosa County, Texas Deputy Sheriff Alan Perez has been with the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office since May of this year. A woman sitting...
fox7austin.com
Former San Antonio lawyer indicted on wire fraud, money laundering
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging a former San Antonio attorney with wire fraud and money laundering. According to court documents, Christopher John Pettit, 55, made lots of material misrepresentations to clients to influence certain financial decisions and transactions through his law practice Chris Pettit and Associates, PC.
