iheart.com

'Toppled Statue' Spotted on Mars

An anomaly hunter scouring NASA images from Mars spotted a peculiar formation which seems to resemble a toppled statue. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring noticed the unusual object in a photo that was captured by the space agency's Curiosity rover back in early November. While zooming in on the sizeable source image, which provides an expansive look at the Martian horizon, he caught sight of "a face, like none I have ever found before" seemingly wedged sideways into a crevice on the side of a mountain.
DIY Photography

NASA’s Orion spacecraft sends back first detailed photos of the moon

NASA’s Artemis I mission has been under the spotlight lately, and we recently saw Orion’s stunning video of the Earth “setting” behind the moon. On its sixth flight day, the spacecraft took detailed shots of the moon’s surface. NASA shared it with the public so that you can look up close at our home planet’s natural satellite.
Outsider.com

Here’s When NASA Expects Humans Will Live on the Moon

With seemingly endless engine issues and tropical storms, it felt as though the Artemis 1 launch would never happen. Four failed attempts later, however, the day finally came. The uncrewed rocket successfully departed NASA‘s Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday, November 16, beginning its nearly 300,000-mile journey to the Moon.
Outsider.com

NASA Releases Breathtaking New Photos of the Moon’s Surface

NASA‘s Artemis mission completed its turn around the Moon recently, and the Orion spacecraft onboard captured some stunning photos of the Moon from orbit. Previously, Orion sent back images of the Earth from about 230,000 miles away, as well as a look at the Earth during liftoff. It resembles a little blue marble out there in space.
Gizmodo

An Ancient Asteroid Impact May Have Caused a Megatsunami on Mars

The Viking 1 lander arrived on the Martian surface 46 years ago to investigate the planet. It dropped down into what was thought to be an ancient outflow channel. Now, a team of researchers believes they’ve found evidence of an ancient megatsunami that swept across the planet billions of years ago, less than 600 miles from where Viking landed.
SpaceNews.com

Orion swings by the moon on its way back to Earth

WASHINGTON — NASA’s Orion spacecraft flew by the moon for a second and final time Dec. 5, performing a maneuver that sets up the spacecraft for a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean in six days. The Orion’s European Service Module fired its main engine for 3 minutes and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
earth.com

Mars will disappear behind a full moon this week

On Thursday, December 8, 2022, UK stargazers will get the best view of Mars on offer this decade, without needing a telescope to observe the fascinating Red Planet. This will happen because, on Thursday morning, the planet will be located in the opposite direction to the sun, relative to Earth, and will thus appear bigger and brighter, since it will be at its closest point to Earth, just about 50 million miles away. Coincidentally, at 4:58 AM GMT, Mars will also disappear behind the full moon, before reappearing at 5:59 AM (an event called “occultation”).
CNET

NASA Rover Carves Screaming Face Into Mars

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. Usually when I spot faces on Mars, it's because the local rock formations resemble them. A new face on Mars, however, is the work of NASA's Perseverance rover. The accidental artistic masterpiece is the result of two sample collection holes combined with a wheel scuff mark. Move over, Mona Lisa.
WAFF

NASA Orion capsule shows the dark side of the moon

(Gray News/TMX) – NASA’s Orion spacecraft is on its way back to Earth after conducting its second close approach to the moon Monday as part of the Artemis 1 mission. A video shared by the U.S. space agency on Twitter shows the moment ground control regained Orion’s signal after it passed behind the moon.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WTOP

Full Cold Moon: The Moon and Mars meet Wednesday night

The Full Cold Moon — the last Full Moon for 2022 — will meet with bright, reddish-colored planet Mars, high overhead in our sky at about 11 p.m. The Full Cold Moon is aptly named for the cold temps we feel in the Northern Hemisphere as winter approaches. The forecast in the D.C. area is for partly cloudy skies, so that’s good news for skywatchers.
techeblog.com

NASA’s Robotic Cold Operable Lunar Deployable Arm (COLDArm) is Designed to Survive the Moon’s Frigid Nights

Snoopy is set to join the Artemis I crew, and the Peanuts character just might be joined by NASA’s robotic Cold Operable Lunar Deployable ARM (COLDArm) on a future mission. The lunar surface around the Moon’s South Pole is even colder at night than Mars, making it a challenge for our current spacecraft, which utilize energy-burning heaters to keep from freezing.
Outsider.com

NASA’s Orion Spacecraft Captures Jaw-Dropping Video of the Moon While Returning to Earth

NASA‘s Artemis I rocket is on its way back to Earth for a Dec. 11 splashdown and the Orion spacecraft captured some of its final close-up images of the Moon as it travels back home. On Dec. 5, the rocket made a monumental 207-second engine burn that put it on track to return to Earth, all while just 79 miles from the surface of the Moon. The result was not only the rocket’s correct trajectory but amazing views of the Moon’s surface as well.

