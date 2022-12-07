The director of The Elder Scrolls 6, Todd Howard, has some good news for fans of the RPG series looking forward to the next and long-awaited installment. Bethesda Game Studios is currently primarily focused on shipping Starfield next year, but after that, the studio will shift its focus to The Elder Scrolls 6. Ahead of this, the aforementioned Howard has been talking about the game a bit more and getting fans to board the hype train early with big claims like a recent one where the visionary behind the series boldly declares it will be around for decades, which of course is good news for fans as it means it's being built to last for decades and will be supported with this goal in mind as well.

