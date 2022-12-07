Read full article on original website
The Elder Scrolls 6 opening sequence teased by Bethesda boss
Bethesda are known for taking their sweet, sweet time but they do say good things come to those who wait. For now, all eyes are on Starfield. Delayed until 2023, Starfield is set to be a whopper of a game. The game reportedly has more dialogue than Skyrim and Fallout 4 combined. There are also over 1,000 planets for players to explore - plus the game has been described as “a dream” for modders, so I’d imagine it’ll only continue to grow in size.
ComicBook
The Elder Scrolls 6 Director Has Some Good News for Fans
The director of The Elder Scrolls 6, Todd Howard, has some good news for fans of the RPG series looking forward to the next and long-awaited installment. Bethesda Game Studios is currently primarily focused on shipping Starfield next year, but after that, the studio will shift its focus to The Elder Scrolls 6. Ahead of this, the aforementioned Howard has been talking about the game a bit more and getting fans to board the hype train early with big claims like a recent one where the visionary behind the series boldly declares it will be around for decades, which of course is good news for fans as it means it's being built to last for decades and will be supported with this goal in mind as well.
Bethesda boss prefers 'incredible' PS5, Xbox Series consoles to PC
Todd Howard, Bethesda's big enchilada, has recently stated that he prefers playing on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X over the PC. And he's right. Hold on now, there are plenty of merits to playing on PC. If you build your own, you're able to customise your rig and upgrade to the latest graphics cards and processors as you like. Plus, I'm yet to see a "bubble tea powered" PlayStation.
Massive new Skyrim fan expansion inspired by Mass Effect has 9,000 new lines of dialogue
The Elder Scrolls VI is years away from release, and yet Bethesda boss Todd Howard is teasing us about the game’s opening scene. It’s a good job that Skyrim has got so much incredible mod content to tide us over. Fans are just as passionate about modding Skyrim as they were when the title was released 11 years ago.
Polygon
Immortals of Aveum is a magic shooter from the minds behind Dead Space and Call of Duty
The Game Awards is full of world premieres but it’s rare that one of them looks quite so different as Immortals of Aveum does right off the bat. The game’s first trailer appeared during the show on Thursday night and revealed a sprawling fantasy battlefield with enough explosions, effects, and combat to make a Call of Duty game blush. But none of that necessarily answered what exactly this new game really is.
Elden Ring might be game of the year, but Modern Warfare 2 has ended its reign at the top of the sales charts
A Call of Duty game once again reigns at the top of the sales charts
TechRadar
Sorry PS4 players, Horizon Forbidden West's expansion is only coming to PS5
If you got to the end of Horizon Forbidden West, turned to your resident spectator, and said, "I bet that's the end of that adventure. Every single story thread appears to be wrapped up neatly in a robot dinosaur-shaped bow," then I am sorry to be the one to tell you this, but Guerrilla Games just announced an expansion and it's not coming to PS4.
The Verge
Microsoft to raise Xbox first-party game prices from $60 to $70 in 2023
Microsoft is increasing the prices of its upcoming first-party Xbox games next month. From 2023 onward, new full-priced games from Xbox Game Studios like Redfall, Starfield, and Forza Motorsport will be priced at $69.99 instead of the usual $59.99. It’s a price increase that matches the pricing that competitors like Sony, Ubisoft, and Take-Two all offer their own games at.
BBC
Nintendo lands Call of Duty in 10-year Microsoft deal
Microsoft has entered into a 10-year agreement to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo consoles, following its plan to acquire the game's publisher. Microsoft wants to buy Activision Blizzard, which also makes Overwatch and Warcraft, for $68.7bn (£56.5bn). The deal would enable Microsoft to stop Call of Duty from...
HHW Gaming: Yesterday’s Price, Will Not Be Today’s Price For New Xbox First-Party Games In 2023
Xbox is giving gamers another reason to subscribe to Xbox Game Pass. The post HHW Gaming: Yesterday’s Price, Will Not Be Today’s Price For New Xbox First-Party Games In 2023 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Engadget
Xbox will start charging $70 for some Series X/S games
Has confirmed it will increase the prices of some of its first-party games to $70 starting in 2023. Specifically, major games built for Xbox Series X/S will cost $10 more in the US, including , and . Regional price increases may vary. "This price reflects the content, scale, and technical...
The Game Awards stage invader arrested for crashing Elden Ring's GOTY moment
The Game Awards show last night was as eventful as ever. If you managed to stay awake through it all (or if you just looked at the headlines this morning instead), I’m sure you’ll be aware that Elden Ring managed to take home the Game of the Year award, and I don’t think that anyone can say that it didn’t deserve it.
IGN
Microsoft Xbox Game Pass Is Finally Getting Riot Games Titles Including Valorant and League of Legends; Here Is How to Get Started
Riot Games' popular titles, including Valorant and League of Legends, will be available on Microsoft Xbox Game Pass starting December 12. Information on how to connect Riot and Xbox Game Pass accounts will be made available when the titles become available on Microsoft’s video game subscription service. The partnership was initially announced back in June.
God Of War Ragnarök's side quests are some of the best I've ever played
Just a few days ago, I finally reached the credits of God Of War Ragnarök - both sets of credits, that is. The ‘true’ ending comes in the form of a short post-game side quest. It’s easy to see how Santa Monica Studios’ latest title has garnered an incredible 10 nominations at this year’s The Game Awards. There wasn’t an aspect of the game I didn’t adore. I shan’t be delving into plot spoilers, but I will say that the plot kept me on my toes and included one major gasp-out-loud moment.
Warzone 2 player is using proximity chat to trick players into turning their consoles off
It’s hard to gauge the reception to Warzone 2.0. Unlike Modern Warfare II, it’s certainly a game that seems to have split the opinion of players. In particular, there’s quite a strong hatred towards the new DMZ mode. Inspired by Escape From Tarkov, players criticised the mode’s lack of an in-game economy system - and some are even paying to avoid playing it. How, I hear you ask? They’re hiring someone else to play and grab the M13B Assault Rifle for them.
Stunning open world prehistoric game looks like Ark and Far Cry Primal had a baby
Primitive is an upcoming open world survival game set in the Stone Age, pitting players against the unforgiving environment, giant predators and other humanoids in their journey across these primeval lands. Developer Games Box is using Unreal Engine 5 for its debut title and I'll be honest, Primitive is already...
Digital Trends
Every video game release date announced at The Game Awards 2022
The Game Awards is home to many new game announcements and release date reveals every single year. At last year’s show, we received release dates and windows for games like Tunic and Babylon’s Fall. Throughout 2022, we’ve already gotten release dates for big games such as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the remakes of Dead Space and Resident Evil 4, and Dead Island 2, but there are still more release dates that needed to be revealed. That’s where The Game Awards 2022 came in.
WDW News Today
New Cal Kestis Legacy Lightsaber Hilt Available With ‘Jedi: Survivor’ Pre-Orders
A new version of the Cal Kestis Legacy Lightsaber hilt is available with pre-orders of the “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor” Collector’s Edition. Cameron Monaghan, who portrays Cal Kestis in the “Star Wars” games, showed off the lightsaber at the Game Awards 2022. “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor” is a follow up to “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.”
ComicBook
Dragon Age: Absolution Review: A Welcome Return to Thedas
It has been eight years since BioWare and EA released Dragon Age: Inquisition and fans of the series have been eager for the next chapter. Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is on the horizon, but fans can return to Thedas, in a fashion, with the new animated series Dragon Age: Absolution as it hits Netflix. The six-episode series proves to be a serviceable stopgap for those fans simply eager for more stories set within Dragon Age's world and may even catch the interest of uninitiated viewers who are fans of similar properties.
Idris Elba says Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty has "the deepest game narrative ever"
The new Cyberpunk star is heaping praise on Phantom Liberty's story
