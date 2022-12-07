Read full article on original website
Ron Morrison
3d ago
Actually the series is called Wednesday and centers around the Addams family daughter. It's a great series. Tim Burton at his finest.
Reply(2)
43
Debbie Thompson
3d ago
Binge watched it. Absolutely worth every minute of watching. Hope for season 2 to be coming in the future
Reply(4)
58
Not_A_Kyle
3d ago
Possibly autistic girl, so journalists are now qualified to diagnose ASD? Wow, these newfangled journalists are so much better than the Cronkites of the previous era that just stuck to what they were good at.
Reply(1)
9
Related
Netflix viewers are calling new thriller 'best movie of the year by far'
Netflix viewers are singing the praises of Where the Crawdads Sing by calling it the 'best movie of the year by far'. Watch the trailer below:. Murder mysteries and heartbreak goes hand-in-hand on Netflix and it's no surprise the film has been a hit with fans. Based on the book...
Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger
There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
People are saying 'work of art' Netflix series is so good they've watched it four times
Christmas is the perfect time to snuggle up and binge-watch plenty of TV shows and movies. And some viewers have said that they’ve found one Netflix series that’s so binge-worthy that they’ve already watched it four times. Calling the series a ‘work of art’, one Netflix viewer...
TODAY.com
‘Wednesday’ fans shocked to learn ‘90s Wednesday Addams is new character in Netflix series
Some fans of Netflix's spooky new "Wednesday" series are just now figuring out that one of the show's stars, Christina Ricci, played Wednesday Addams herself as a child star in the 1990s. Ricci famously donned side braids and a frown to play the only daughter of Gomez and Morticia Addams...
AOL Corp
Jennifer Lopez reflects on Ben Affleck split: 'I honestly felt like I was going to die'
Jennifer Lopez said her and Ben Affleck's breakup 20 years ago was so "painful" she thought she'd "die." In a new interview, the singer talked about her latest Affleck-inspired album and what the actor-director said had to say about some seemingly personal lyrics. Lopez, 53, spoke to Apple Music's Zane...
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Viewers are 'crying like a baby' to Kevin Costner film that's topping the Netflix charts
A new movie has just shot to the top of the Netflix charts and it's leaving everyone in floods of tears, so if you're looking for a good cry, Kevin Costner has got you covered. Overtaking every Christmas film that's made it to the top ten in the last few...
Netflix's record-breaking new show has already beaten Stranger Things
Back in June, Stranger Things officially broke Netflix’s viewership records, and were we surprised? Nope. Stranger Things is a pop culture phenomenon and season four was bigger in every way, from its lengthy runtime to the whopping $30 million per episode budget. The release of season four saw Stranger...
The Filming Of “Wednesday” Has Been Branded “Highly Irresponsible” And “Disrespectful” After Jenna Ortega Revealed A Controversial Behind-The-Scenes Fact
Jenna’s experience is also being viewed as an example of “grind culture.”
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s creepy new series is already sending viewers down a supernatural rabbit hole
Netflix loves nothing more than pumping out creepy original series intended to invoke detective-like senses in its viewers, and its latest entry is so meticulously mysterious audiences are already becoming Sherlock Holmes. 1899 combines the best elements of Lost, Das Boot, Titanic, alongside bits of BioShock and the mixture is...
17 new Netflix movies and shows are out today – here’s the full list
Thursday kicked off the final month of what’s been another jam-packed year for Netflix, full of streaming hits that have ranged from the Addams Family spinoff series Wednesday to dark titles like Dahmer, the return of Netflix shows like Stranger Things and The Crown — plus so much more.
Massive Netflix Record Broken by New Series
With more than 3,600 movies and over 1,800 TV shows housed under its red and black banner, Netflix is among the world’s most popular streaming services. And while its titles span all genres and interests, the true titan of the platform is Stranger Things. A Netflix original, Stranger Things...
Hallmark promotes 1st LGBTQ holiday movie and one star leaves
The Hallmark Channel is the go-to destination for holiday movies. This year’s lineup includes the network’s first-ever Christmas-themed film centered on a gay couple.
Netflix cancels another highly-rated series after just one season
The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself was hailed by viewers as an 'X-rated Harry Potter'
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King praises the return of a Netflix drama that almost never finished
Stephen King has rejoiced the return of the supernatural drama Manifest, which has found a new lease on life thanks to Netflix. King tweeted his reaction to the newest season, saying: “I’m 6 episodes into MANIFEST (NETFLIX). It’s like reuniting with old friends you thought were gone forever.”
Roku just got a ton of new free content — here’s what you can stream now
The Roku Channel, which offers a ton of free ad-supported TV content, just got 36 new channels. Here's everything you need to know.
Complex
Ashanti Says Producer Told Her to Take Shower With Him to Access Music They Made or Pay ‘40 Racks Per Record’
Ashanti has detailed an encounter she had with a producer who held songs they worked on for ransom—unless she agreed to some sketchy terms. In an interview on the Breakfast Club, the singer revealed she got into a “crazy situation” with a producer who initially offered to work with her for free.
Terrifying new Netflix documentary on America's worst ever serial killer has dropped today
A terrifying new Netflix documentary on America’s worst ever serial killer has dropped on the streaming site today, ready for you to indulge your morbid fascination this weekend. Watch the trailer here:. Capturing the Killer Nurse is a documentary film about precisely what it says on the tin, detailing...
Tracy Tutor Thinks It's 'Fantastic' Frederik Eklund Isn't Returning for 'Million Dollar Listing LA'
Season 14 of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles will not feature Fredrik Eklund, and his former co-star Tracy Tutor is more than fine with the decision. "Well, that was fantastic," Tutor tells PEOPLE exclusively of her reaction to the news of Eklund's exit ahead of the show's premiere Thursday night. "Listen, he's a charmer. He's great on TV. As a friend though, I'm not signing up for that friendship. But great real estate agent and God bless him and his new endeavors."
'Wednesday' actor Jenna Ortega says she freaked out Christina Ricci on set with her dark sense of humor: 'I made it weird'
Jenna Ortega said she freaked out Christina Ricci when filming "Wednesday," calling it "one of the most awkward experiences I've ever had."
GAMINGbible
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.https://www.gamingbible.co.uk
Comments / 92