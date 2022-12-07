Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Burger Bandit Strikes in Bronx McDonaldsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Major grocery store chain opens another New York supermarket locationKristen WaltersHuntington, NY
Construction begins on $87 million renovation of landmarked Orchard Beach PavilionWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
New Restaurants Opening in Westchester NY This MonthOut and About Westchester NYWestchester County, NY
Rolex Sellers Sprayed in Face by MuggersBronxVoiceFresh Meadows, NY
Debate on armed guards in Darien schools derails RTM meeting, overshadows State of the Town address
DARIEN — While Tuesday night’s RTM meeting was meant to look back on Darien’s achievements in the past year through the State of the Town presentation, debate around armed guards in elementary schools dominated the evening. In November, the Board of Education approved funding for six armed...
Opinion: Greenwich's Republican parents want a new Central Middle School too
This letter is in response to Nisha Arora’s Dec. 7 op-ed. I am a lifelong resident of Greenwich and parent of three boys who attend Greenwich Public Schools. I have followed the Central Middle School saga since it was shut down in February by the Town of Greenwich Building Department. My son was a sixth-grader at the time. I was on the Board of Directors of the CMS PTA last school year and have since become co-president for the organization, causing me to focus even moreso on the details and timeline over the last few months.
Letter to the Editor: Darien RTM District II looking to fill vacant seat
RTM District II seeking volunteer for seat on board. The Representative Town Meeting, Darien’s legislative body, is comprised of 100 elected members representing six districts. At present, there are a few vacancies in the RTM. Any resident of Darien is eligible to run for the RTM in the district...
Streater, Christmas submit papers to run for now-vacant New Haven alder seat
NEW HAVEN — Two longtime city residents are looking to replace Steven Winter as the city's Ward 21 alder following Winter's resignation to take a job as director of the city's new Office of Climate and Sustainability. Fred Christmas and Maceo "Troy" Streater, both Democrats who live a few...
Bryant School in Bridgeport 'locks out' in response to potential threat, district says
BRIDGEPORT — A local elementary school took security measures Tuesday afternoon in response to a potential threat, according to a pop-up alert on the Bridgeport Public Schools website. Bryant School at 230 Poplar St. entered “lock-in/lock-out” mode around 12:46 p.m. Tuesday “because a dangerous person is suspected to be...
One Darien man began walking 40 miles to protest the town's flag policy. Others are joining him.
DARIEN — After getting his son to school on Friday morning, Dan Guller returned home to pick up his Pride flag and begin his new morning routine for the month: the two-mile round trip walk to Darien Town Hall. The reason for the walk is two-fold: It's a protest...
Letter to the Editor: Donate wreaths for Darien's Spring Grove Cemetery to honor our veterans
We are writing in support of Wreaths Across America. For the past few years, we have donated wreaths (one wreath costs $15, five wreaths cost $75) and our time to this worthy endeavor. We have found it very fulfilling to place a wreath on a Darien soldier’s headstone and say a quick prayer of thanks.
Giving Fund: Make a donation and brighten the lives of others in the community
Toward the end of the year, many of us are looking to make donations to worthy charities. The Giving Fund is a unique gift-giving opportunity during the holiday season. A monetary donation can make a big difference in the life of a local resident who is working to make ends meet.
Long Wharf Theatre partnership with SCSU will include paid internships and ticket discounts for students
New Haven’s Long Wharf Theatre announced a new partnership on Monday with Southern Connecticut State University, which will provide more opportunities for SCSU theater students and allow Long Wharf to utilize some of the university’s spaces. The move formalizes an over thirty-year long relationship between the institutions. “We've...
The 2022-23 GameTimeCT Preseason Hockey Top 10 Poll: Notre Dame-West Haven is No. 1
Notre Dame-West Haven has never won back-to-back boys hockey state championships. The GameTimeCT Top 10 Poll anoints them the preseason favorite to do just that. The Green Knights went 16-1 against Connecticut competition last year and won the last 16, including a sweep of both the SCC/SWC and CIAC championships. They begin this season a unanimous No. 1. Like last year, their early-season schedule is stocked with out-of-state competition to toughen them up for late in the year. With some key players returning, they’ve got every chance to make another run at titles.
Police: Wrong-way causes minor injuries on I-91 in Cromwell
CROMWELL — All but one lane of Interstate 91 north was closed Sunday night after a vehicle traveling the wrong way crashed into at least one other car, according to officials. The collision took place shortly before 8:40 p.m. in the area of exit 22, according to a state...
Bethel police ID Danbury man killed in Route 6 hit-and-run crash
BETHEL — Police have released photos of a “vehicle of interest” in the hit-and-run death of a Danbury man Friday. The pedestrian was killed on Route 6 near the Stony Hill Diner Friday evening when the man was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound toward Danbury, according to Bethel police.
Woog's World: 'Sing We Noel' is a Candlelight Concert staple, but how did it start?
The lights dim. The auditorium falls silent. From the wings, unseen singers greet the audience. Their voices fade. The orchestra begins with a downbeat. Choral voices join. This time the vocalists are seen. They proceed slowly and solemnly – step by measured step – down the center and side aisles. Wearing long blue robes and holding (battery-powered) candles, they sing majestically:
How UConn football's John Marinelli serves as 'bridge' to CT high school coaches for Jim Mora's program
STORRS — John Marinelli was sitting near the base of a giant staircase just inside the main entrance of the Burton Family Football Complex and looking in different directions — at the various shiny displays, toward the upstairs offices, down a corridor leading to the Shenkman Training Center.
