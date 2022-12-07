ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darien, CT

Opinion: Greenwich's Republican parents want a new Central Middle School too

This letter is in response to Nisha Arora’s Dec. 7 op-ed. I am a lifelong resident of Greenwich and parent of three boys who attend Greenwich Public Schools. I have followed the Central Middle School saga since it was shut down in February by the Town of Greenwich Building Department. My son was a sixth-grader at the time. I was on the Board of Directors of the CMS PTA last school year and have since become co-president for the organization, causing me to focus even moreso on the details and timeline over the last few months.
GREENWICH, CT
Letter to the Editor: Darien RTM District II looking to fill vacant seat

RTM District II seeking volunteer for seat on board. The Representative Town Meeting, Darien’s legislative body, is comprised of 100 elected members representing six districts. At present, there are a few vacancies in the RTM. Any resident of Darien is eligible to run for the RTM in the district...
Long Wharf Theatre partnership with SCSU will include paid internships and ticket discounts for students

New Haven’s Long Wharf Theatre announced a new partnership on Monday with Southern Connecticut State University, which will provide more opportunities for SCSU theater students and allow Long Wharf to utilize some of the university’s spaces. The move formalizes an over thirty-year long relationship between the institutions. “We've...
NEW HAVEN, CT
The 2022-23 GameTimeCT Preseason Hockey Top 10 Poll: Notre Dame-West Haven is No. 1

Notre Dame-West Haven has never won back-to-back boys hockey state championships. The GameTimeCT Top 10 Poll anoints them the preseason favorite to do just that. The Green Knights went 16-1 against Connecticut competition last year and won the last 16, including a sweep of both the SCC/SWC and CIAC championships. They begin this season a unanimous No. 1. Like last year, their early-season schedule is stocked with out-of-state competition to toughen them up for late in the year. With some key players returning, they’ve got every chance to make another run at titles.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Police: Wrong-way causes minor injuries on I-91 in Cromwell

CROMWELL — All but one lane of Interstate 91 north was closed Sunday night after a vehicle traveling the wrong way crashed into at least one other car, according to officials. The collision took place shortly before 8:40 p.m. in the area of exit 22, according to a state...
CROMWELL, CT
Bethel police ID Danbury man killed in Route 6 hit-and-run crash

BETHEL — Police have released photos of a “vehicle of interest” in the hit-and-run death of a Danbury man Friday. The pedestrian was killed on Route 6 near the Stony Hill Diner Friday evening when the man was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound toward Danbury, according to Bethel police.
BETHEL, CT
Woog's World: 'Sing We Noel' is a Candlelight Concert staple, but how did it start?

The lights dim. The auditorium falls silent. From the wings, unseen singers greet the audience. Their voices fade. The orchestra begins with a downbeat. Choral voices join. This time the vocalists are seen. They proceed slowly and solemnly – step by measured step – down the center and side aisles. Wearing long blue robes and holding (battery-powered) candles, they sing majestically:
WESTPORT, CT

