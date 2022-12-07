Optimism defined the late 1950s for Americans, especially with the advent of the Space Age. The notion of going into outer space was especially inspiring to automotive designers, who added wings, fins and bubble windows to their creations, bringing a rocket-powered vision down to earth and offering car buyers the opportunity to park a piece of the future in their driveway. Some of the most outrageous designs came out of Detroit, with GM and Chrysler primarily vying for public attention with concept cars from the very beginning of the 1950s. By the end of the decade, things reached an extreme, and...

