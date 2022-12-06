Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plateStephen L DaltonSeattle, WA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
How the Seattle Seahawks Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Bellevue Small Businesses Awarded $10K Grants Through Comcast RISEAndy ColleyBellevue, WA
Seattle in the Winter: 17 Unique And Fun Things To DoOutside NomadSeattle, WA
Related
Boeing Bet Big on Defense -- and Lost
Do large losses in Boeing's defense and space businesses make Boeing stock uninvestable?
CNBC
Boeing's last 747 has rolled out of the factory after a more than 50-year production run
Boeing has made the last 747 as it transitions to all two-engine wide-body jetliners. Airlines are seeking new models that are cheaper to operate than the iconic hump-backed jet. Cargo airline Atlas Air will take delivery of the last one, #1574, early next year. 's final 747 rolled out of...
Five ways Boeing's 747 jumbo jet changed travel
Over 50 years after the launch of the "queen of the skies," the very last Boeing 747 has been rolled of the assembly line. The aircraft, a 747-8 Freighter, left the Boeing factory in Everett, Washington, on Tuesday.
aircargonews.net
Final Boeing 747 leaves Everett Factory
The last Boeing 747, a B747-8 freighter version, has left the company’s widebody factory in advance of delivery to Atlas Air in early 2023. Said Kim Smith, Boeing Vice President and general manager, 747 and 767 Programs: “For more than half a century, tens of thousands of dedicated Boeing employees have designed and built this magnificent airplane that has truly changed the world. We are proud that this plane will continue to fly across the globe for years to come.”
Remembering The Boeing 747 Airplane. The Last One Rolled Out of Production.
“There she goes!” was the announcement in this message at the official Twitter account of Boeing Airplanes from The Boeing Company. “The last 747 has left our Everett factory ahead of delivery to Atlas Air in early 2023.”. Remembering The Boeing 747 Airplane. The Last One Rolled Out...
defensenews.com
Japanese destroyers intercept ballistic missiles in tests with US Navy
MELBOURNE, Australia – Japan successfully carried out ballistic intercepts near Hawaii using missiles launched from destroyers, validating the ships’ defense capabilities in the process. The U.S. Missile Defense Agency said Nov. 21 that two live-fire events were conducted over a two-week period involving Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyers...
Netjets will be the first customer for Bombardier's new $78 million private jet, the world's fastest passenger plane since the Concorde — meet the Global 8000
The Global 8000, which comes complete with an entertainment room and a bedroom, will reach near supersonic speeds and fly up to 9,206 miles.
South Korea scrambles its jets after planes from Russia and China enter air defense zone
South Korea scrambled its fighter jets on Wednesday after several warplanes from both China and Russia entered its air defense zone.
Sen. Tammy Duckworth calls on FAA to change how it tests airplane seat sizes
Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth introduced a bill on Thursday that would require the Federal Aviation Administration to rethink how it tests airline seat sizes. The proposed legislation, called the Emergency Vacating of Aircraft Cabin (EVAC) Act, would require the FAA to look at how children, seniors, disabled people and carry-on bags can impact aircraft evacuation times.
International Business Times
China's Exotic Orbital Weapon Covered Longest Distance With Record Flight Duration: Pentagon
New information emerging about the nuclear-capable hypersonic weapon test conducted by China in July 2021, says the missile traveled much longer in distance and time than any Chinese land attack weapons system to date coming close enough to its target. "China conducted the first fractional orbital launch of an ICBM...
America’s Oldest Weapons Still in Use by the Military
On Oct. 4, 2022, the most advanced aircraft carrier ever made, the USS Gerald R. Ford, departed from its Norfolk, Virginia, berth in its first major deployment – conducting training and operations alongside nine allied nations in the Atlantic. The Ford Class carrier will gradually replace the country’s 10 Nimitz-class flattops, which first hit the […]
US approves $425 million in arms sales to Taiwan
The Biden administration has signed off on two new significant arms sales to Taiwan in approvals that are sure to rankle China
POLITICO
China built new military post near disputed Indian border, satellite images show
BREAKING — USA WINS!: The U.S. won a nervy, NERVY game against Iran 1-0. They're moving on to the Round of 16 against the Netherlands. Hope the NatSec Daily family will watch along with us at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday. FIRST IN NATSEC DAILY — China has built...
CNET
US Air Force at 75: These Are the Aircraft It's Flown
The wild blue yonder has been the domain of the US Air Force for decades. In this slideshow, we're taking a 75th anniversary tour of the aircraft that Air Force pilots have flown, from the late 1940s to the present day. Pictured here are F-16 Fighting Falcons flying in tight...
Australia could purchase B-21 Raiders from the United States: High-tech stealth bomber is 'invisible' to enemy radar, uses AI to connect to friendly forces, has 'digital bomb bay' - and pilots will be 'optional'
Australia may be looking to buy one of America's new stealth bombers after the US unveiled the aircraft that can hold both nuclear and conventional weapons. The B-21 raider, expected to cost a whopping $1billion per plane, was unveiled in a ceremony in California on Friday with the Chief of the Royal Australian Air Force in attendance.
The V-2 Rocket: Rise Of The Space Race And Cold War Missiles
Public DomainOriginally a terrifying Nazi vengeance weapon, the V-2 made the many missile and rocket projects in the post-war period possible.
Vietnam's VinFast files for US IPO as it targets global market
Vietnam's homegrown carmaker VinFast, which plans to sell the first ever Vietnamese car in the United States, said Wednesday it has filed for an initial public offering (IPO) in the country. The pivot to the United States is a bold move by chairman Vuong, who started out selling dried noodles in the former Soviet Union before amassing his $5 billion fortune in a range of sectors including real estate, tourism and education.
U.S. Space Force activates Florida operations at MacDill Air Force Base
A new U.S. Space Force command called SPACECENT was activated Friday at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Fla. It's the second regional headquarters and will be part of U.S. Central Command.
Why One Of The Last Saab Models Ever Made Is Banned In America
One of Saab's last cars was meant to be released in 2012 but was shelved and banned from U.S. roads instead. The reason why is surprisingly complicated.
Defense One
Today's D Brief: US, UK boost weapons production; Marines have no 'woke' problems, Berger says; 6th-gen jet for UK, Italy, Japan; And a bit more.
United States lawmakers are preparing to spend another nearly $3 billion to accelerate munitions production for artillery, missiles, and rockets. That’s according to the $858 billion defense policy bill that passed the House of Representatives on Thursday evening in a 350-80 vote. That bill now heads to the Senate, which is expected to approve the text sometime next week.
MyNorthwest
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.https://mynorthwest.com/
Comments / 0