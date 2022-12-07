It is with great love and profound sadness that we share the passing of our beloved son, brother, uncle and friend. Frank James Rice, Jr. (42), passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022, in San Antonio. He was born on Friday, August 1, 1980, in Baytown to Frank James Rice, Sr. and Cynthia (Martin) Rice.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO