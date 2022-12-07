ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasanton, TX

FRANK RICE, SR.

It is with great love and profound sadness that we share the passing of our beloved son, brother, uncle and friend. Frank James Rice, Jr. (42), passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022, in San Antonio. He was born on Friday, August 1, 1980, in Baytown to Frank James Rice, Sr. and Cynthia (Martin) Rice.
Dr. Aguirre to graduate Dec. 9

Mario and Nora Aguirre are proud to announce the graduation of their son, Dr. Antonio Aguirre, from Southeastern University in Lakeland, Florida! Dr. Aguirre attended school in Pleasanton and is a 2009 Pleasanton High School graduate. He then completed his undergraduate studies in 2013, and a few years later he...
