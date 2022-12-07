Read full article on original website
King Charles Gifts Himself A Prince Harry Snub For His Birthday
November 14 marked the birthday of King Charles III, reports CNN, and this year was his first birthday as the newly appointed monarch, following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II in September. In honor of his special day, the 74-year-old was officially granted the role of Ranger of Windsor Great Park after his father, Prince Philip, who held the title for almost 70 years until his death in 2021 (per Daily Mail).
Why Prince William Will Have 'Crisis Talks' With King Charles When He Returns
For the first time in eight years — and the first with their new titles — William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, traveled to the U.S. to promote a cause they feel strongly about. The Earthshot Prize awards, honoring innovators in environmental rescue, were created by the prince in 2021, and this year's ceremony took place in Boston. Some thought that William and Catherine might use the trip to repair the royal family's image, in light of their family's portrayal in "The Crown" and the accusations made against the palace by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. But the opportunity was marred when Lady Susan Hussey, former lady-in-waiting to Queen Elizabeth and a godmother to William, left her post after making racially charged comments to a Black charity leader (via Newsweek).
Prince Harry Reignites King Charles III Feud With Claim He Was 'Brought Up' By 'Second Family' In Africa
Prince Harry pulled the veil back on his rocky exit from royal life in his new Netflix docuseries, RadarOnline.com can confirm, detailing his upbringing and how his view on the institution has evolved. The Duke of Sussex seemingly made a few digs at his estranged father, King Charles III, with some viewers taking to Twitter in response to one scene during which Harry talked about being "literally brought up" by a "second family" in Africa where he chose to spend months at a time in his late teens and twenties while coping with his mother Princess Diana's tragic death."Lesotho gave...
Prince William Plots Fightback Over Harry and Meghan’s ‘Utterly Explosive’ Netflix Documentary
Welcome to this week’s edition of Royalist, The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. How to sum up the world of the royal family this weekend? Easy. Everyone has lost their freaking minds. As...
Absolutely Breathtaking! Kate Middleton Dons Princess Diana & Queen Elizabeth's Jewels To King Charles' Banquet — Photos
Though the state banquet held at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, November 22, was King Charles' first since taking the throne, it was Kate Middleton who had everyone talking.The brunette beauty wowed in a white Jenny Packham gown that featured stunning floral embellishments at the shoulders and long split sleeves.The mom-of-three's accessories are what really set the look over the top, as she wore a pair of Princess Diana's earrings, one of Queen Elizabeth II's bracelets and Queen Mary's Lover's Knot tiara. The outing marks the first time Kate has donned a tiara in nearly three years.In addition to the jewels,...
Camilla Parker Bowles Always Thought of Herself as the ‘Heiress’ of Her Great-Grandmother Alice Keppel — Who Was Also the Mistress of a King
Being the mistress of the King of the United Kingdom seems to run in Camilla Parker Bowles’ family.
‘The Crown’ Season 5: Princess Diana Really Did Participate in Andrew Morton’s Biography
Andrew Morton's Princess Diana biography shocked the world. As shown in 'The Crown,' the woman herself helped out with the book.
Kate Middleton and Prince William Reunite with Their Wedding Singer Ellie Goulding at Earthshot Awards
The British songstress serenaded the newlyweds with her version of Elton John's "Your Song" Kate Middleton and Prince William were reminded of their royal wedding on their last night in Boston. Ellie Goulding, who performed at the couple's 2011 wedding reception, was also a performer at William's Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony on Friday. After the show, the royal couple, both 40, chatted with performers backstage. They were pictured excitedly catching up with Goulding, who was the voice behind their first dance as husband and wife. The British songstress, 35, who...
Queen Elizabeth Was ‘Despairing’ and Prince Philip Was ‘Apoplectic’ After Viewing Princess Diana’s BBC Interview, Biographer Says
Queen Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip, had strong feelings about the interview Princess Diana gave the BBC in 1995, according to a royal biographer.
Kate Middleton To Enjoy Carols With King Charles at Second Annual Royal Christmas Concert
King Charles III and Queen Camilla will join the Princess of Wales and husband Prince William at the Royal Carols: Together At Christmas service at Westminster Abbey on Dec. 15 Kate Middleton is providing some festive cheer for her father-in-law, King Charles III. The British monarch, 74, and wife Queen Camilla, 75, will join the Princess of Wales and husband Prince William for Royal Carols: Together At Christmas at Westminster Abbey on Dec. 15. Organized by Princess Kate, 40, with the support of the Royal Foundation, the festive event...
Kate Middleton twins with Princess Beatrice in black blazer dress
This is one dress that’s definitely royally approved. Kate Middleton attended the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance Saturday night in a black Self-Portrait outfit that eagle-eyed royal fans remembered as not only a darker version of a white dress the princess has already worn — but the same style also sported by Princess Beatrice in recent months.
Mikhail Baryshnikov honored by Royal Academy of Dance, Queen Consort Camilla
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Legendary Russian ballet star Mikhail Baryshnikov received a special honor this week at Buckingham Palace, which was bestowed by Queen Elizabeth before her death and the Royal Dance Academy. Queen Consort Camilla presented the award Wednesday in her first solo reception at the palace. Baryshnikov was...
Robbie Williams to play large Sandringham Estate concert
Robbie Williams will headline the first large-scale live music event to be held at the Sandringham royal estate. The pop star, 48, will be joined by a number of special guests at the outdoor concert in Norfolk on 26 August. Williams has just finished an eight-stop arena tour in October,...
