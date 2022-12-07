Read full article on original website
jack1065.com
Former K Wing great Kevin Schamehorn passes away at 66
KALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kevin Schamehorn, who spent almost eight seasons as a member of the Kalamazoo Wings, has died at the age of 66. Schamehorn had battled prostate cancer for four years, and was surrounded by his family when he passed away on Thursday, December 8th. Schamehorn...
WWMTCw
Annual contest names Red Oak biggest tree in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Since 1993 ReLeaf Michigan, a state-wide nonprofit tree organization, has challenged the public to find Michigan’s largest living trees through its 15th biennial Michigan Big Tree Hunt. contest. Janie Bare, of Kalamazoo, submitted the winning entry; a red oak, spanning 226-inches and almost 19 feet,...
WNDU
Goshen woman dies after getting hit by SUV in Elkhart County
Man armed with knife arrested after attempting to enter Adams High School. Juan Maldonado, 31, was arrested and taken to the St. Joseph County Jail on charges of unlawful entry, marijuana possession, and resisting law enforcement. Mishawaka man hospitalized after crashing into horse in Elkhart County. Updated: 3 hours ago.
WANE-TV
Man loses control of truck, strikes utility pole in DeKalb County crash
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Waterloo man lost control of his truck and struck a utility pole in a single-vehicle crash in DeKalb County Friday afternoon. At approximately 4:00 p.m., 61-year-old David Richie was traveling west in the 4200 block of County Road 28 when he lost control of his vehicle, according to police.
wtvbam.com
Storefront renovations at former Taylor’s building almost finished
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Work is nearly complete on the new storefront renovation of the former Taylor’s Stationers building which will soon be the Children’s Museum of Branch County. City Glass has been installing new frost free aluminum framing with one inch insulated tempered glazing and all...
Podcast is Scheduled for Investigator to Give Update on Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann Warner
Dee Ann Warner, 52, of Tecumseh, Michigan was reported missing from her rural home April 25, 2021. In March 2022, frustrated family members feared the case was growing cold. After seeing Billy Little, Jr., a nationally recognized attorney on an episode of 48 Hours, they reached out to him for help. He immediately agreed and went to work — pro bono. “All I want is the truth and to get justice for this family,” he said.
Police: Carjacking near Michigan State library turned into police chase
A report of a car jacking on Michigan State's campus near the main library along West Circle Drive led to a police chase early Friday morning, officials said.
UPMATTERS
It’s thunder. It’s snow. It’s … thundersnow?
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Thunder is a common occurrence in the summer, but on rare occasions, it can come with intense bursts of snow in the winter. Thundersnow is sometimes observed in lake-effect systems, which is pertinent to residents of Michigan and Buffalo, New York, for example. Thundersnow can...
wtvbam.com
OBITUARY: Albert C. Riddle, Jr.
Albert C. Riddle, Jr., 40, of Coldwater passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at the Michigan Medicine Hospital in Ann Arbor. A memorial service will be held Friday, January 6, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater. The family will receive guests for visitation Friday, January 6,...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Family of missing Fort Wayne man still searching for answers four years later
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - In the early morning hours of December 8th, Kevin Nguyen disappeared after leaving the Brass Rail in downtown Fort Wayne. He was last seen on surveillance cameras at the Arby’s around the corner on Jefferson Boulevard, but what happened to him from there, no one knows.
wtvbam.com
DNR says over 3,600 deer have been harvested in Branch County during 2022
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says over 3,600 deer have been harvested by hunters in Branch County so far in 2022. For the first time this year, hunters in Michigan have to report their deer kill on line to the DNR within 72 hours.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo Public Schools cancels bus routes for Thursday
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Schools bus cancellations continue, two critical routes are cancelled for Thursday. Bus 79 that goes to Milwood Magnet and Winchell Avenue. Road work: Drivers can expect delays on Westnedge Avenue and Portage Road. Also bus 122 going to Maple, Phoenix, Edison, and Arcadia streets.
WANE-TV
Police: Two hurt in DeKalb County after driver runs stop sign
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Two people were taken to a hospital after they were hurt in a two vehicle crash in DeKalb County Thursday evening. The crash happened just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 40 and County Road 61. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, a woman headed east on County Road 40 ran a stop sign at the intersection and hit a pickup truck heading north on County Road 61.
Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
abc57.com
Goshen woman killed in crash on County Road 19
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A Goshen woman was killed in a crash on County Road 19 Thursday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 4:18 a.m., a 2020 Dodge Durango was traveling south on C.R. 19, north of C.R. 38, when a pedestrian allegedly crossed the road from the west side and into the path of the Durango.
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in Michigan
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Michigan. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and are often regarded as the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
wfft.com
Tracking rain and snow Friday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Friday is a breezy, gloomy and soggy day. Our next system brings light rain to the region near the middle of Friday morning. The activity spreads from the southwest to the northeast. Wet snowflakes could briefly mix in with the rain Friday morning north...
Did You Know These 5 Interesting Facts About West Michigan?
Muskegon is known for many things: fishing, sailing regattas, and being a popular vacation spot. But did you know that there would not be any snowboards without the invention of 'Snufers' made in Muskegon?. For the full story, check out this article. Also, the iconic Raggedy Ann doll was first...
95.3 MNC
Boy, 13, taken into custody after Elkhart boy, 25, was shot
The Elkhart Police Department has taken a juvenile into custody in connection with an investigation into the shooting of another juvenile. It was just after 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, when 911 dispatch received a call of a shooting with injuries in the 1800 block of Canton Street. Elkhart...
abc57.com
Man accused of leading chase that killed two bystanders arrested
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The man accused of leading a police pursuit in Mishawaka that killed two teenagers in December 2020 has been arrested, according to court documents. Jesse Lottie, Jr. was arrested on Thursday on the following charges:. Two counts of felony resisting law enforcement. Two counts of...
