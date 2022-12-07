ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

'Toppled Statue' Spotted on Mars

An anomaly hunter scouring NASA images from Mars spotted a peculiar formation which seems to resemble a toppled statue. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring noticed the unusual object in a photo that was captured by the space agency's Curiosity rover back in early November. While zooming in on the sizeable source image, which provides an expansive look at the Martian horizon, he caught sight of "a face, like none I have ever found before" seemingly wedged sideways into a crevice on the side of a mountain.
Outsider.com

WATCH: NASA’s Artemis Rocket Captures Breathtaking Footage of Earth

After a month of delays and two historic hurricanes, NASA was finally able to launch its Artemis I moon rocket. The launch took place on Wednesday, November 16th. Even though the rocket has just begun its journey, it has already started to record some incredible views. Artemis I captured breathtaking footage of our Earth during liftoff. See some of the craft’s earliest footage below.
Outsider.com

Here’s When NASA Expects Humans Will Live on the Moon

With seemingly endless engine issues and tropical storms, it felt as though the Artemis 1 launch would never happen. Four failed attempts later, however, the day finally came. The uncrewed rocket successfully departed NASA‘s Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday, November 16, beginning its nearly 300,000-mile journey to the Moon.
Outsider.com

NASA Releases Breathtaking New Photos of the Moon’s Surface

NASA‘s Artemis mission completed its turn around the Moon recently, and the Orion spacecraft onboard captured some stunning photos of the Moon from orbit. Previously, Orion sent back images of the Earth from about 230,000 miles away, as well as a look at the Earth during liftoff. It resembles a little blue marble out there in space.
WSFA

NASA releases closest images of moon’s surface

(CNN) - NASA has released pictures of the moon taken Monday by the Orion capsule during its closest approach to the moon, about 80 miles above the lunar surface. Orion is part of the Artemis One mission, a 25-and-a-half-day journey that will take Orion more than 40,000 miles beyond the far side of the moon.
Gizmodo

Webb Telescope Turns Its Eye on Saturn's Mysterious Moon Titan

Two views of Titan, as seen by Webb’s NIRCam. Image: NASA, ESA, CSA, A. Pagan (STScI), JWST Titan GTO Team. The Webb Space Telescope snapped images of Saturn’s moon Titan last month, which are now released for our viewing pleasure. The images offer a newly detailed view of Titan’s atmospheric makeup and even elements of its strange surface.
earth.com

Mars will disappear behind a full moon this week

On Thursday, December 8, 2022, UK stargazers will get the best view of Mars on offer this decade, without needing a telescope to observe the fascinating Red Planet. This will happen because, on Thursday morning, the planet will be located in the opposite direction to the sun, relative to Earth, and will thus appear bigger and brighter, since it will be at its closest point to Earth, just about 50 million miles away. Coincidentally, at 4:58 AM GMT, Mars will also disappear behind the full moon, before reappearing at 5:59 AM (an event called “occultation”).
Gizmodo

An Ancient Asteroid Impact May Have Caused a Megatsunami on Mars

The Viking 1 lander arrived on the Martian surface 46 years ago to investigate the planet. It dropped down into what was thought to be an ancient outflow channel. Now, a team of researchers believes they’ve found evidence of an ancient megatsunami that swept across the planet billions of years ago, less than 600 miles from where Viking landed.
News 12

This Week: The earliest sunset, the full cold Moon and Mars

There’s a lot going on in the sky this week. For starters, we see the earliest time the sun will set. For those of us that dread to see such early sunsets the last several weeks – no worries, it’s going to start changing soon. Did you know that the earliest sunset actually occurs before the winter solstice?
Interesting Engineering

‘World’s first’ steam-propelled spacecraft heads to the moon and beyond

In a world first, Japan's space agency announced it successfully used steam to propel a spacecraft toward the Moon. Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's (JAXA) water-powered CubeSat spacecraft, EQUilibriUm Lunar-Earth point 6U (EQUULEUS), was launched on its way by NASA's Orion spacecraft, which recently broke a record for the farthest distance traveled by a human-rated spacecraft.
The Flint Journal

December’s top sky events include 2022′s strongest meteor shower, final full moon

Not to be outdone by the holiday season sparkle, Mother Nature will be spangling our night sky with some special events in the weeks to come. The month of December will feature the last full moon of 2022, the rapid-fire Geminid meteor shower, the low-key Ursid meteor shower, a peek at the mythical Pegasus constellation, the “disappearance” of Mars, and bright looks at Jupiter and Saturn.
Digital Trends

James Webb and Keck Observatory see clouds on Saturn’s moon Titan

Researchers using the James Webb Space Telescope and the W. M. Keck Observatory have teamed up to study Saturn’s largest moon, Titan, and observe the way that clouds move around it. Early preview results of this research have now been released, which have not yet been peer-reviewed. By bringing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy