WNDU
First Alert Forecast: Rain continues tonight; Transition to light snow Thursday night
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY: Some showers ending early in the morning. Clouds will clear a bit in the afternoon. A chance for a few rain/snow showers during the afternoon. It will remain chilly and breezy throughout the day with winds out of the west. High of 42 degrees. Winds SW 10-15 mph.
WNDU
First Alert Forecast
19 Years Later: 2 Mishawaka Police officers killed in line of duty. Thomas Roberts and Bryan Verkler were shot while responding to an early morning call about shots fired back on Dec. 13, 2003. Officers with Berrien County Sheriff’s Dept. take part in ‘Shop with a Cop’ program...
WNDU
Fire officials give holiday safety reminders
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Christmas is almost here, and first responders are reminding us to look out for common dangers this holiday season. If you have a real Christmas tree, it’s important to make sure it’s watered regularly. Check your lights and cords before putting them on...
WNDU
Transpo announces holiday service schedule
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Public Transportation Corporation (Transpo) has announced its upcoming service schedule for the holidays:. Meanwhile, the #17 Sweep route will not run beginning on Monday, Dec. 19. Service will resume on Monday, Jan. 16. For the latest information, visit Transpo’s Facebook and Twitter...
WNDU
Winding Brook Park neighborhood dazzles with annual light show
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - With Christmas just around the corner, you’ve likely seen plenty of lights and decorations already, but one neighborhood here in Michiana takes it to another level!. The Winding Brook Park community hosts one of the more well-known light displays here in Michiana that...
WNDU
Ask the Doctor: Stomach bug relief, blue light glasses, vitamins for mood swings
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions. Question #1 (from Melanie): “My entire family came down with the stomach bug a few days ago, and we are still not feeling back to normal. Are there any medications or food we should eat that can help?”
WNDU
Lane restrictions in place on portion of Manchester Drive
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - There will be a number of lane restrictions around Manchester Drive this week for sewer work!. The restrictions start on Monday on Manor Drive from Lincolnway East to Manchester Drive. There will also be some in place on Manchester Drive, between Manor Drive and House 122.
WNDU
Maple Leaf Farms wins ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ tournament
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Maple Leaf Farms of Leesburg is the second-ever winner of the “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament. Maple Leaf Farms, which was named the winner of the second annual tournament during the 2022 Best IN Manufacturing Awards Luncheon in Indianapolis on Wednesday, is being recognized for its “Roast Half Duck.” According to Maple Leaf Farms, the roast half duck is a fully-cooked dish that saves chefs time and allows consumers to create a restaurant-quality meal at home for their families.
WNDU
South Bend becomes Indiana’s 75th ‘Broadband Ready Community’
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The deputy director of the Indiana Broadband Office made a big announcement on Wednesday — South Bend is now the state’s 75th “Broadband Ready Community!”. The Indiana Broadband Office made the announcement at the South Bend Technology Resource Center. City officials say...
WNDU
Bus driver shortage forces Edwardsburg schools to close for the day
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Miss Daisy
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Miss Daisy! She is a 9-month-old chocolate Labrador Retriever mix, and she is an absolute sweetheart!
WNDU
Ruthmere Holiday Tours are underway in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Ruthmere Holiday Tours are underway in Elkhart. Guests can learn all about the history of Elkhart’s founding families, and view Christmas elegance. This year’s theme is ‘Merry Mousley Christmas.’ It’s based off Ruthmere’s new children’s book, The Mousleys at Ruthmere, written and illustrated by...
WNDU
Michiana police warn of more 'porch pirates' around the holidays
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - With the season of online ordering upon the nation, so-called “porch pirates” are on the prowl to steal holiday joy. “I want to say beginning of Thanksgiving to after the holidays, the first of the year, is where it’d be the majority of the theft of the porch pirates,” explained Detective Jason Koski at the St. Joseph County Police Department.
WNDU
Country Bake Shop will be closing
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A story you will see exclusively on 16 News Now. After nearly five decades in business, the Country Bake Shop in South Bend is closing its doors. “Probably the last six, seven years it’s gotten profitable and we’ve done very well...Tried to sell it as a bakery for three years and we really didn’t get much interest, and I just figured that the property was valuable and that somebody made me an offer on the building and I decided to accept it,” said Owner of Country Bake Shop Craig Rumpf.
WNDU
SBPD restarting ‘Community Crime Stat Meetings’ in January
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department says it is bringing back its “Community Crime Stat Meetings” in January. The meetings will resume their normal schedule on the second Wednesday of each month. The next meeting is set for Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 6:30 p.m. in the SBPD Auditorium.
WNDU
Edwardsburg Public Schools calls for another remote learning day amid bus driver shortage
If you are doing your holiday shopping online, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning you to check how long it will take to get those gifts delivered. Bolt for the Heart donates 20 AEDs to LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office. Updated: 38 minutes ago. This donation helps complete the...
WNDU
16-year-old dies after getting hit by car in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - A 16-year-old boy is dead after he was hit by a car Monday night in Plymouth. Marshall County 911 received a report of a car-pedestrian accident at Oak Road and Pidco Drive around 8:40 p.m. When first responders arrived on scene, they found a 16-year-old boy,...
WNDU
16 News Now Investigates: Season of Scammers
WNDU
Elkhart Community Schools makes learning adjustments due to illness, bus driver shortage
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart Community Schools has had to implement eLearning this week due to illness impacting its bus drivers. Wednesday, Dec. 14, was an eLearning Day for all students. As for Thursday, Dec. 15, some students will be back in the classroom, while others will continue eLearning. The plan for Thursday is detailed below:
WNDU
4 Warsaw schools to have remote learning on Thursday, Friday due to illness
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - Warsaw Community Schools will be closing four schools for the rest of the week due to illness. Leesburg Elementary, Jefferson Elementary, Lakeview Middle, and Warsaw Community High School will be on synchronous e-Learning days Thursday, Dec. 15, and Friday, Dec. 16. The school system made the...
